Async await wrapper for easy error handling

Supported by:

The open-source notification infrastructure

Install

npm i await-to-js --save

Usage

import to from 'await-to-js' ; async function asyncTaskWithCb ( cb ) { let err, user, savedTask, notification; [ err, user ] = await to(UserModel.findById( 1 )); if (!user) return cb( 'No user found' ); [ err, savedTask ] = await to(TaskModel({ userId : user.id, name : 'Demo Task' })); if (err) return cb( 'Error occurred while saving task' ); if (user.notificationsEnabled) { [ err ] = await to(NotificationService.sendNotification(user.id, 'Task Created' )); if (err) return cb( 'Error while sending notification' ); } if (savedTask.assignedUser.id !== user.id) { [ err, notification ] = await to(NotificationService.sendNotification(savedTask.assignedUser.id, 'Task was created for you' )); if (err) return cb( 'Error while sending notification' ); } cb( null , savedTask); } async function asyncFunctionWithThrow ( ) { const [err, user] = await to(UserModel.findById( 1 )); if (!user) throw new Error ( 'User not found' ); }

TypeScript usage

interface ServerResponse { test : number; } const p = Promise .resolve({ test : 123 }); const [err, data] = await to<ServerResponse>(p); console .log(data.test);

License

## Pre-requisites You need to use Node 7.6 (or later) or an ES7 transpiler in order to use async/await functionality. You can use babel or typescript for that.

MIT © Dima Grossman && Tomer Barnea