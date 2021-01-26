npm install await-timeout --save
Just wait some time:
import Timeout from 'await-timeout';
// wait 1000 ms and resolve
await Timeout.set(1000);
// wait 1000 ms and reject with 'Timeout!'
await Timeout.set(1000, 'Timeout!');
Use
Timeout instance inside
try...finally block to make proper cleanup:
import Timeout from 'await-timeout';
const timer = new Timeout();
try {
await Promise.race([
fetch('https://example.com'),
timer.set(1000, 'Timeout!')
]);
} finally {
timer.clear();
}
Without a timer cleanup you may get unexpected effects in you code - as all promises in
Promise.raceare get fulfilled.
Constructs new timeout instance. It does not start timer but creates variable for timer manipulation.
const timer = new Timeout();
Note: having separate
timervariable is useful for clearing timeout in
finallyblock
Promise
Starts new timer like
setTimeout() and returns promise. The promise will be resolved after
delay milliseconds:
const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000)
.then(() => console.log('1000 ms passed.'));
If you provide
rejectReason - a timer promise will be rejected with specified reason:
// rejects with Error: Timeout after 1000 ms:
timer.set(1000, 'Timeout after 1000 ms');
// above is actually shortcut for:
timer.set(1000).then(() => Promise.reject(new Error('Timeout after 1000 ms')));
If you need to just wait some time - use static version of
.set():
await Timeout.set(1000);
Promise
Wraps existing promise with timeout:
async function fetchWithTimeout() {
const promise = fetch('https://example.com');
return Timeout.wrap(promise, 1000, 'Timeout');
}
Actually it is a shortcut for:
async function fetchWithTimeout() {
const timer = new Timeout();
try {
const promise = fetch('https://example.com');
return await Promise.race([
promise,
timer.set(1000, 'Timeout')
]);
} finally {
timer.clear();
}
}
Clears existing timeout like
clearTimeout().
const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000)
.then(() => console.log('This will never be called, because timeout is cleared on the next line'));
timer.clear();
With ES7 async / await
.clear() can be used in
finally block:
async function foo() {
const timer = new Timeout();
try {
// some async stuff
} finally {
timer.clear();
}
}
?Number|?Timeout
Returns result of
setTimeout call. That is
Number timeout id in browser
and Timeout instance in Node.js.
?Number
Returns last delay value used. Delay is useful for generating reject reason:
const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000, () => new Error(`Timeout: ${timer.delay}`));
Before making this library I've researched several similar packages on Npm. But no one satisfied all my needs together:
setTimeout /
clearTimeout. I get used to these functions and would like to have mirror syntax.
MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov