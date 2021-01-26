openbase logo
await-timeout

by Vitaliy Potapov
1.1.1 (see all)

A Promise-based API for setTimeout / clearTimeout

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

423

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

await-timeout

A Promise-based API for setTimeout / clearTimeout
Build Status Npm version License

Contents

Installation

npm install await-timeout --save

Usage

  1. Just wait some time:

    import Timeout from 'await-timeout';

// wait 1000 ms and resolve
await Timeout.set(1000);

// wait 1000 ms and reject with 'Timeout!'
await Timeout.set(1000, 'Timeout!');

  2. Use Timeout instance inside try...finally block to make proper cleanup:

    import Timeout from 'await-timeout';

const timer = new Timeout();
try {
  await Promise.race([
    fetch('https://example.com'),
    timer.set(1000, 'Timeout!')
  ]);
} finally {
  timer.clear();
}

    Without a timer cleanup you may get unexpected effects in you code - as all promises in Promise.race are get fulfilled.

API

new Timeout()

Constructs new timeout instance. It does not start timer but creates variable for timer manipulation.

const timer = new Timeout();

Note: having separate timer variable is useful for clearing timeout in finally block

.set(delay, [rejectReason]) ⇒ Promise

Starts new timer like setTimeout() and returns promise. The promise will be resolved after delay milliseconds:

const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000)
  .then(() => console.log('1000 ms passed.'));

If you provide rejectReason - a timer promise will be rejected with specified reason:

// rejects with Error: Timeout after 1000 ms:
timer.set(1000, 'Timeout after 1000 ms');
  
// above is actually shortcut for:
timer.set(1000).then(() => Promise.reject(new Error('Timeout after 1000 ms')));

If you need to just wait some time - use static version of .set():

await Timeout.set(1000);

.wrap(promise, delay, [rejectReason]) ⇒ Promise

Wraps existing promise with timeout:

  • returned promise automatically rejected after timeout
  • timeout automatically cleared if main promise resolves first
async function fetchWithTimeout() {
  const promise = fetch('https://example.com');
  return Timeout.wrap(promise, 1000, 'Timeout');
}

Actually it is a shortcut for:

async function fetchWithTimeout() {
    const timer = new Timeout();
    try {
      const promise = fetch('https://example.com');
      return await Promise.race([
        promise,
        timer.set(1000, 'Timeout')
      ]);
    } finally {
      timer.clear();
    }
}

.clear()

Clears existing timeout like clearTimeout().

const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000)
  .then(() => console.log('This will never be called, because timeout is cleared on the next line'));
timer.clear();

With ES7 async / await .clear() can be used in finally block:

async function foo() {
  const timer = new Timeout();
  try {
    // some async stuff
  } finally {
    timer.clear();
  }
}

.id ⇒ ?Number|?Timeout

Returns result of setTimeout call. That is Number timeout id in browser and Timeout instance in Node.js.

.delay ⇒ ?Number

Returns last delay value used. Delay is useful for generating reject reason:

const timer = new Timeout();
timer.set(1000, () => new Error(`Timeout: ${timer.delay}`));

Motivation

Before making this library I've researched several similar packages on Npm. But no one satisfied all my needs together:

  1. Convenient way to cancel timeout. I typically use it with Promise.race() and don't want timer to trigger if main promise is resolved first.
  2. API similar to setTimeout / clearTimeout. I get used to these functions and would like to have mirror syntax.
  3. Easy rejection of timeout promise. Passing error message should be enough.
  4. No monkey-patching of Promise object.
  5. Zero dependencies.

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov

