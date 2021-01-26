A Promise-based API for setTimeout / clearTimeout

Installation

npm install await-timeout --save

Usage

Just wait some time: import Timeout from 'await-timeout' ; await Timeout.set( 1000 ); await Timeout.set( 1000 , 'Timeout!' ); Use Timeout instance inside try...finally block to make proper cleanup: import Timeout from 'await-timeout' ; const timer = new Timeout(); try { await Promise .race([ fetch( 'https://example.com' ), timer.set( 1000 , 'Timeout!' ) ]); } finally { timer.clear(); } Without a timer cleanup you may get unexpected effects in you code - as all promises in Promise.race are get fulfilled.

API

new Timeout()

Constructs new timeout instance. It does not start timer but creates variable for timer manipulation.

const timer = new Timeout();

Note: having separate timer variable is useful for clearing timeout in finally block

.set(delay, [rejectReason]) ⇒ Promise

Starts new timer like setTimeout() and returns promise. The promise will be resolved after delay milliseconds:

const timer = new Timeout(); timer.set( 1000 ) .then( () => console .log( '1000 ms passed.' ));

If you provide rejectReason - a timer promise will be rejected with specified reason:

timer.set( 1000 , 'Timeout after 1000 ms' ); timer.set( 1000 ).then( () => Promise .reject( new Error ( 'Timeout after 1000 ms' )));

If you need to just wait some time - use static version of .set() :

await Timeout.set( 1000 );

.wrap(promise, delay, [rejectReason]) ⇒ Promise

Wraps existing promise with timeout:

returned promise automatically rejected after timeout

timeout automatically cleared if main promise resolves first

async function fetchWithTimeout ( ) { const promise = fetch( 'https://example.com' ); return Timeout.wrap(promise, 1000 , 'Timeout' ); }

Actually it is a shortcut for:

async function fetchWithTimeout ( ) { const timer = new Timeout(); try { const promise = fetch( 'https://example.com' ); return await Promise .race([ promise, timer.set( 1000 , 'Timeout' ) ]); } finally { timer.clear(); } }

Clears existing timeout like clearTimeout() .

const timer = new Timeout(); timer.set( 1000 ) .then( () => console .log( 'This will never be called, because timeout is cleared on the next line' )); timer.clear();

With ES7 async / await .clear() can be used in finally block:

async function foo ( ) { const timer = new Timeout(); try { } finally { timer.clear(); } }

Returns result of setTimeout call. That is Number timeout id in browser and Timeout instance in Node.js.

Returns last delay value used. Delay is useful for generating reject reason:

const timer = new Timeout(); timer.set( 1000 , () => new Error ( `Timeout: ${timer.delay} ` ));

Motivation

Before making this library I've researched several similar packages on Npm. But no one satisfied all my needs together:

Convenient way to cancel timeout. I typically use it with Promise.race() and don't want timer to trigger if main promise is resolved first. API similar to setTimeout / clearTimeout . I get used to these functions and would like to have mirror syntax. Easy rejection of timeout promise. Passing error message should be enough. No monkey-patching of Promise object. Zero dependencies.

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov