child_process.spawn()wrapped in a
Promisefor doing async/await.
$ npm i await-spawn -S
const spawn = require('await-spawn')
const main = async () => {
try {
const bl = await spawn('ls', ['-al'])
console.log(bl.toString())
} catch (e) {
console.log(e.stderr.toString())
}
}
main()
Exposes a single function, which has the same api as
child_process.spawn().
Returns a
Promise with
.child set to the spawned child process. The
Promise resolves to the buffered output of
child.stdout in the form of a
BufferList object.
If there was an error, the
Promise rejects with an
Error object, which has the following extra properties:
code the error code
stdout the buffered output of
stdout in the form of a
BufferList object
stderr the buffered output of
stderr in the form of a
BufferList object
Note that
child.stdout doesn't exist if
options.stdio === 'inherit', so the
Promise resolves to
''.
MIT