await-spawn

by Lars-Magnus Skog
4.0.2 (see all)

child_process.spawn() wrapped in a Promise

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

await-spawn

child_process.spawn() wrapped in a Promise for doing async/await.

npm Node version Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

Install

$ npm i await-spawn -S

Usage

const spawn = require('await-spawn')

const main = async () => {
  try {
    const bl = await spawn('ls', ['-al'])
    console.log(bl.toString())
  } catch (e) {
    console.log(e.stderr.toString())
  }
}

main()

Api

Exposes a single function, which has the same api as child_process.spawn().

Returns a Promise with .child set to the spawned child process. The Promise resolves to the buffered output of child.stdout in the form of a BufferList object.

If there was an error, the Promise rejects with an Error object, which has the following extra properties:

  • code the error code
  • stdout the buffered output of stdout in the form of a BufferList object
  • stderr the buffered output of stderr in the form of a BufferList object

Note that child.stdout doesn't exist if options.stdio === 'inherit', so the Promise resolves to ''.

License

MIT

