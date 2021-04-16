child_process.spawn() wrapped in a Promise for doing async/await.

Install

$ npm i await -spawn -S

Usage

const spawn = require ( 'await-spawn' ) const main = async () => { try { const bl = await spawn( 'ls' , [ '-al' ]) console .log(bl.toString()) } catch (e) { console .log(e.stderr.toString()) } } main()

Api

Exposes a single function, which has the same api as child_process.spawn() .

Returns a Promise with .child set to the spawned child process. The Promise resolves to the buffered output of child.stdout in the form of a BufferList object.

If there was an error, the Promise rejects with an Error object, which has the following extra properties:

code the error code

the error code stdout the buffered output of stdout in the form of a BufferList object

the buffered output of in the form of a object stderr the buffered output of stderr in the form of a BufferList object

Note that child.stdout doesn't exist if options.stdio === 'inherit' , so the Promise resolves to '' .

License

MIT