Awaitable semaphore/mutex

A semaphore implementation using ES6 promises and supporting 3 styles:

async/await style (needs typescript)

thunk style (automatic acquire/release)

promise style

Also includes Mutex as a convenience for new Semaphore(1) .

API

new Semaphore(count: number)

Create a new semaphore with the given count.

import {Semaphore} from 'await-semaphore' ; var semaphore = new Semaphore( 10 );

Acquire the semaphore and returns a promise for the release function. Be sure to handle release for exception case.

semaphore.acquire() .then( release => { doSomething() .then( res => { release(); }) .catch( err => { release(); }); });

semaphore.use(thunk: () => Promise): Promise

Alternate method for using the semaphore by providing a thunk. This automatically handles acquire/release.

semaphore.use( () => { });

new Mutex()

An alias for new Semaphore(1) . Mutex has the same methods as Semaphore.

import {Mutex} from 'await-semaphore' ; var mutex = new Mutex();

Examples

Create a version of fetch() with concurrency limited to 10.

async/await style (typescript)

var semaphore = new Semaphore( 10 ); async function niceFetch ( url ) { var release = await semaphore.acquire(); var result = await fetch(url); release(); return result; }

thunk style (javascript)

var semaphore = new Semaphore( 10 ); function niceFetch ( url ) { return semaphore.use( () => fetch(url)); }

promise style (javascript)