Awaitable semaphore/mutex
A semaphore implementation using ES6 promises and supporting 3 styles:
Also includes
Mutex as a convenience for
new Semaphore(1).
Create a new semaphore with the given count.
import {Semaphore} from 'await-semaphore';
var semaphore = new Semaphore(10);
Acquire the semaphore and returns a promise for the release function. Be sure to handle release for exception case.
semaphore.acquire()
.then(release => {
//critical section...
doSomething()
.then(res => {
//...
release();
})
.catch(err => {
//...
release();
});
});
Alternate method for using the semaphore by providing a thunk. This automatically handles acquire/release.
semaphore.use(() => {
//critical section...
});
An alias for
new Semaphore(1). Mutex has the same methods as Semaphore.
import {Mutex} from 'await-semaphore';
var mutex = new Mutex();
Create a version of
fetch() with concurrency limited to 10.
var semaphore = new Semaphore(10);
async function niceFetch(url) {
var release = await semaphore.acquire();
var result = await fetch(url);
release();
return result;
}
var semaphore = new Semaphore(10);
function niceFetch(url) {
return semaphore.use(() => fetch(url));
}
var semaphore = new Semaphore(10);
function niceFetch(url) {
return semaphore.acquire()
.then(release => {
return fetch(url)
.then(result => {
release();
return result;
});
});
}