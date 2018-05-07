Promised based Mutex for cases where you need to synchronize sequentially the access to a single resource from multiple locations.
A typical use case for a mutex is when multiple asynchronous processes are fired and all of them have to execute another, but the same, asynchronous process as they arrive, one at a time, waiting for previous call (if any) to finish before calling it again.
Let you create an object to perform file appends one at a time.
import * as fs from "fs";
import Mutex from "await-mutex";
export default class FileAppender {
constructor(filename) {
this._filename = filename;
this._mutex = new Mutex();
}
async append(data, options = undefined) {
let unlock = await this._mutex.lock();
fs.appendFile(this._filename, data, options, error => {
unlock();
if (error) {
throw error;
}
});
}
}
import Mutex from "await-mutex";
Creates an instance of Mutex (can not be called without new).
let mutex = new Mutex();
Returns if the mutex instance is (true) or not locked (false).
let unlock = await mutex.lock();
console.log(mutex.isLocked()); // prints true
async function someFunc(mutex) {
let unlock = await mutex.lock(); // wait until mutex is unlocked
setTimeout(unlock, 3000);
console.log(someFunc.name);
}
async function someOtherFunc(mutex) {
let unlock = await mutex.lock(); // wait until mutex is unlocked
console.log(someOtherFunc.name);
}
let mutex = new Mutex();
someFunc(mutex); // prints SomeFunc inmediately
someOtherFunc(mutex); // waits 3 secs for mutex to be unlocked and then prints SomeOtherFunc
With npm do:
npm install --save await-mutex
Take a look to the Contributing Guide