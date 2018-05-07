Promised based Mutex for cases where you need to synchronize sequentially the access to a single resource from multiple locations.

A typical use case for a mutex is when multiple asynchronous processes are fired and all of them have to execute another, but the same, asynchronous process as they arrive, one at a time, waiting for previous call (if any) to finish before calling it again.

Examples

Let you create an object to perform file appends one at a time.

import * as fs from "fs" ; import Mutex from "await-mutex" ; export default class FileAppender { constructor (filename) { this ._filename = filename; this ._mutex = new Mutex(); } async append(data, options = undefined ) { let unlock = await this ._mutex.lock(); fs.appendFile( this ._filename, data, options, error => { unlock(); if (error) { throw error; } }); } }

API

import Mutex from "await-mutex" ;

Mutex

Creates an instance of Mutex (can not be called without new).

let mutex = new Mutex();

Returns if the mutex instance is (true) or not locked (false).

let unlock = await mutex.lock(); console .log(mutex.isLocked());

Mutex.prototype.lock: Promise

Waits until the mutex is unlocked and then locks it.

It returns an ES2015 standard Promise (this allows the use of async/await) which gets resolved once the mutex is unlocked.

The promise resolution value is an unlock function that has to be called once the mutex needs to be unlocked.

async function someFunc ( mutex ) { let unlock = await mutex.lock(); setTimeout(unlock, 3000 ); console .log(someFunc.name); } async function someOtherFunc ( mutex ) { let unlock = await mutex.lock(); console .log(someOtherFunc.name); } let mutex = new Mutex(); someFunc(mutex); someOtherFunc(mutex);

Installation

With npm do:

npm install --save await -mutex

Contributing

Contributors

How to

Take a look to the Contributing Guide

license

Unlicense.