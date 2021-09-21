openbase logo
await-lock

by James Ide
2.1.0 (see all)

Mutex locks for async functions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.3K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

AwaitLock tests codecov

Mutex locks for async functions

npm package

Usage

import AwaitLock from 'await-lock';

let lock = new AwaitLock();

async function runSerialTaskAsync() {
  await lock.acquireAsync();
  try {
    // IMPORTANT: Do not return a promise from here because the finally clause
    // may run before the promise settles, and the catch clause will not run if
    // the promise is rejected
  } finally {
    lock.release();
  }
}

You can also use AwaitLock with co and generator functions.

import AwaitLock from 'await-lock';

let runSerialTaskAsync = co.wrap(function*() {
  yield lock.acquireAsync();
  try {
    // Run async code in the critical section
  } finally {
    lock.release();
  }
});

