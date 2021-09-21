Mutex locks for async functions
import AwaitLock from 'await-lock';
let lock = new AwaitLock();
async function runSerialTaskAsync() {
await lock.acquireAsync();
try {
// IMPORTANT: Do not return a promise from here because the finally clause
// may run before the promise settles, and the catch clause will not run if
// the promise is rejected
} finally {
lock.release();
}
}
You can also use AwaitLock with co and generator functions.
import AwaitLock from 'await-lock';
let runSerialTaskAsync = co.wrap(function*() {
yield lock.acquireAsync();
try {
// Run async code in the critical section
} finally {
lock.release();
}
});