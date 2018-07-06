Simple signature to ease the paid of catching errors using async/await. This module will allow a simple method of catching errors from an
await handler without the need to wrap everything in try/catch blocks. This module is a Node.js only version based on await-to-js minus the typescript aspect. Credit for this module goes to Dima Grossman, as it was based off the code provided.
You continue to use async/await normally, except to wrap the function you are "awaiting", in this module to allow destructuring the returned array into variables. This is similar to the golang error handling syntax.
NOTE: This module works in Node 6+, but in order to use async/await, you need to use Node 8+ or compile with Babel.
Install via NPM:
npm i await-handler --save
const on = require('await-handler');
async function asyncFunctionExample() {
let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask());
if(err) {
throw err;
}
// ... handle the result
console.log(result);
}
Type: Function
Adds handler to
promise in order to return an array which can be destructured. Optionally add additional properties to the returned error by providing an Object to
errorProps.
|Argument
|Required?
|Type
|Description
|promise
|Yes
|Promise
|Promise to wrap and return results for.
|errorProps
|No
|Object
|Optional object to append to the
Error if one is thrown.
Examples:
async function basicExample() {
let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask());
if(err) throw err;
// ... handle the result
console.log(result);
}
async function errorPropsExample() {
let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask(), { customMessage: 'Something failed!' });
if(err) {
console.error(err.customMessage);
return process.exit(1);
}
// ... handle the result
console.log(result);
}
Returns Promise that resolves with array signature
[error, results]. If an error is thrown,
errorwill be the the rejection from the promise and
resultswill be
undefined. If an error is not thrown,
errorwill be
nulland
resultswill be the resolved value from the promise.
To run the tests:
npm install
npm run test
MIT License. See License in the repository.