ah

await-handler

by Kyle Ross
1.1.2 (see all)

Basic wrapper for await that allows handling of errors without try/catch blocks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

28.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

await-handler

npm npm David Travis license Beerpay

Simple signature to ease the paid of catching errors using async/await. This module will allow a simple method of catching errors from an await handler without the need to wrap everything in try/catch blocks. This module is a Node.js only version based on await-to-js minus the typescript aspect. Credit for this module goes to Dima Grossman, as it was based off the code provided.

You continue to use async/await normally, except to wrap the function you are "awaiting", in this module to allow destructuring the returned array into variables. This is similar to the golang error handling syntax.

NOTE: This module works in Node 6+, but in order to use async/await, you need to use Node 8+ or compile with Babel.

Install

Install via NPM:

npm i await-handler --save

Usage

const on = require('await-handler');

async function asyncFunctionExample() {
    let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask());
    if(err) {
        throw err;
    }
    
    // ... handle the result
    console.log(result);
}

API

on(promise[, errorProps])

Type: Function

Adds handler to promise in order to return an array which can be destructured. Optionally add additional properties to the returned error by providing an Object to errorProps.

ArgumentRequired?TypeDescription
promiseYesPromisePromise to wrap and return results for.
errorPropsNoObjectOptional object to append to the Error if one is thrown.

Examples:

async function basicExample() {
    let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask());
    if(err) throw err;
    
    // ... handle the result
    console.log(result);
}

async function errorPropsExample() {
    let [err, result] = await on(myAsyncTask(), { customMessage: 'Something failed!' });
    if(err) {
        console.error(err.customMessage);
        return process.exit(1);
    }
    
    // ... handle the result
    console.log(result);
}
Returns {Promise<Array>}

Returns Promise that resolves with array signature [error, results]. If an error is thrown, error will be the the rejection from the promise and results will be undefined. If an error is not thrown, error will be null and results will be the resolved value from the promise.

Tests

To run the tests:

npm install
npm run test

License

MIT License. See License in the repository.

