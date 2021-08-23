Note: node-await-event-emitter is just implements the series processing, If you need parallel case, Please use the package tapable which is used by webpack.

Await events library like EventEmitter

The concept of Webpack plugin has lots of lifecycle hooks, they implement this via EventEmitter. In the primitive events module on nodejs, the usage as follows

const EventEmitter = require ( 'events' ) const emitter = new EventEmitter() emitter .on( 'event' , () => { }) .emit( 'event' , '...arguments' )

The listener must be synchronous, that is way i wrote it.

And await-event-emitter support synchronous emitter magically 😄

Installation

Usage

const AwaitEventEmitter = require ( 'await-event-emitter' ).default const emitter = new AwaitEventEmitter() const tick = () => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'tick' ) resolve() }, 1000 ) }) emitter.on( 'event' , async () => { await tick() }) async function run ( ) { await emitter.emit( 'event' , '...arguments' ) await emitter.emit( 'event' , 'again' ) emitter.emitSync( 'event' , 'again' ) } run()

API

Class AwaitEventEmitter

addListener(event, listener) : AwaitEventEmitter

alias: on

: AwaitEventEmitter alias: once(event, listener)

prependListener(event, listener) : AwaitEventEmitter

alias: prepend

: AwaitEventEmitter alias: prependOnceListener(event, listener) : AwaitEventEmitter

alias: prependOnce

: AwaitEventEmitter alias: removeListener(event, listener) : AwaitEventEmitter

alias: off

: AwaitEventEmitter alias: listeners(event) : []

: [] emit(event, ...args) : Promise.resolve(boolean)

emit listeners asynchronously, we recommended await it resolved the result

: Promise.resolve(boolean) emit listeners asynchronously, we recommended await it resolved the result emitSync(event, ...args) : boolean emit listeners synchronously

