Await Event

A really stupid utility I use frequently for event emitters. Allows you to yield an event and return the results. I use this a lot of locking.

Note: you probably shouldn't use this for the error event.

Example

var PassThrough = require ( 'stream' ).PassThrough var stream = new PassThrough() stream.await = require ( 'await-event' ) co( function * ( ) { var chunk = yield stream.await( 'data' ) var chunk = yield stream.await( 'data' ) var chunk = yield stream.await( 'data' ) }).catch(noop) stream.write( 'some chunk' )

You can use awaitEvent without attach on an event emitter:

var EventEmitter = require ( 'events' ) var emitter = new EventEmitter() co( function *( ) { yield awaitEvent(emitter, 'ready' ) }).catch(noop)

When use this for error event, it will reject once error event emitted: