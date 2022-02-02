Asynchronous bootstrapping is hard, different things can go wrong, error handling and load order just to name a few. The aim of this module is to make it simple.
avvio is fully reentrant and graph-based. You can load
components/plugins within plugins, and be still sure that things will
happen in the right order. At the end of the loading, your application will start.
To install
avvio, simply use npm:
npm install avvio --save
The example below can be found here and run using
node example.js.
It demonstrates how to use
avvio to load functions / plugins in order.
'use strict'
const app = require('avvio')()
app
.use(first, { hello: 'world' })
.after((err, cb) => {
console.log('after first and second')
cb()
})
app.use(third)
app.ready(function (err) {
// the error must be handled somehow
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log('application booted!')
})
function first (instance, opts, cb) {
console.log('first loaded', opts)
instance.use(second)
cb()
}
function second (instance, opts, cb) {
console.log('second loaded')
process.nextTick(cb)
}
// async/await or Promise support
async function third (instance, opts) {
console.log('third loaded')
}
avvio()
instance.use()
instance.after()
await instance.after()
instance.ready()
instance.start()
instance.override()
instance.onClose()
instance.close()
avvio.express()
avvio.toJSON()
avvio.prettyPrint()
Starts the avvio sequence.
As the name suggests,
instance is the object representing your application.
Avvio will add the functions
use,
after and
ready to the instance.
const server = {}
require('avvio')(server)
server.use(function first (s, opts, cb) {
// s is the same of server
s.use(function second (s, opts, cb) {
cb()
})
cb()
}).after(function (err, cb) {
// after first and second are finished
cb()
})
Options:
expose: a key/value property to change how
use,
after and
ready are exposed.
autostart: do not start loading plugins automatically, but wait for
a call to
.start() or
.ready().
timeout: the number of millis to wait for a plugin to load after which
it will error with code
ERR_AVVIO_PLUGIN_TIMEOUT. Default
0 (disabled).
Events:
'start' when the application starts
'preReady' fired before the ready queue is run
The
avvio function can also be used as a
constructor to inherit from.
function Server () {}
const app = require('avvio')(new Server())
app.use(function (s, opts, done) {
// your code
done()
})
app.on('start', () => {
// you app can start
})
Loads one or more functions asynchronously.
The function must have the signature:
instance, options, done
However, if the function returns a
Promise (i.e.
async), the above function signature is not required.
Plugin example:
function plugin (server, opts, done) {
done()
}
app.use(plugin)
done should be called only once, when your plugin is ready to go. Additional
calls to
done are ignored.
use returns a thenable wrapped instance on which
use is called, to support a chainable API that can also be awaited.
This way, async/await is also supported and
use can be awaited instead of using
after.
Example using
after:
async function main () {
console.log('begin')
app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this first')
})
app.after(async (err) => {
if (err) throw err
console.log('then this')
})
await app.ready()
console.log('ready')
}
main().catch((err) => console.error(err))
Example using
await after:
async function main () {
console.log('begin')
app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this first')
})
await app.after()
console.log('then this')
await app.ready()
console.log('ready')
}
main().catch((err) => console.error(err))
Example using
await use:
async function main () {
console.log('begin')
await app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this first')
})
console.log('then this')
await app.ready()
console.log('ready')
}
main().catch((err) => console.error(err))
A function that returns the options argument instead of an object is supported as well:
function first (server, opts, done) {
server.foo = 'bar'
done()
}
function second (server, opts, done) {
console.log(opts.foo === 'bar') // Evaluates to true
done()
}
/**
* If the options argument is a function, it has access to the parent
* instance via the first positional variable
*/
const func = parent => {
return {
foo: parent.foo
}
}
app.use(first)
app.use(second, func)
This is useful in cases where an injected variable from a plugin needs to be made available to another.
It is also possible to use esm with
import('./file.mjs'):
import boot from 'avvio'
const app = boot()
app.use(import('./fixtures/esm.mjs'))
In order to handle errors in the loading plugins, you must use the
.ready() method, like so:
app.use(function (instance, opts, done) {
done(new Error('error'))
}, opts)
app.ready(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
When an error happens, the loading of plugins will stop until there is
an
after callback specified. Otherwise, it will be handled
in
ready.
Calls a function after all the previously defined plugins are loaded, including
all their dependencies. The
'start' event is not emitted yet.
Note:
await after can be used as an awaitable alternative to
after(func), or
await use can be also as a shorthand for
use(plugin); await after().
The callback changes based on the parameters you give:
error object.
error object, the second will be the
done callback.
error object, the second will be the top level
context and the third the
done callback.
In the "no parameter" and "one parameter" variants, the callback can return a
Promise.
const server = {}
const app = require('avvio')(server)
...
// after with one parameter
app.after(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
// after with two parameter
app.after(function (err, done) {
if (err) throw err
done()
})
// after with three parameters
app.after(function (err, context, done) {
if (err) throw err
assert.equal(context, server)
done()
})
// async after with one parameter
app.after(async function (err) {
await sleep(10)
if (err) {
throw err
}
})
// async after with no parameter
app.after(async function () {
await sleep(10)
})
done must be called only once.
If called with a function, it returns the instance on which
after is called, to support a chainable API.
Calling after with no function argument loads any plugins previously registered via
use and returns a promise, which resolves when all plugins registered so far have loaded.
async function main () {
app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this first')
})
app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this second')
})
console.log('before after')
await app.after()
console.log('after after')
app.use(async function (server, opts) {
await sleep(10)
console.log('this third')
})
await app.ready()
console.log('ready')
}
main().catch((err) => console.error(err))
Unlike
after and
use,
await after is not chainable.
Calls a function after all the plugins and
after call are completed, but before
'start' is emitted.
ready callbacks are executed one at a time.
The callback changes based on the parameters you give:
error object.
error object, the second will be the
done callback.
error object, the second will be the top level
context unless you have specified both server and override, in that case the
context will be what the override returns, and the third the
done callback.
If no callback is provided
ready will return a Promise that is resolved or rejected once plugins and
after calls are completed. On success
context is provided to the
.then callback, if an error occurs it is provided to the
.catch callback.
const server = {}
const app = require('avvio')(server)
...
// ready with one parameter
app.ready(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
// ready with two parameter
app.ready(function (err, done) {
if (err) throw err
done()
})
// ready with three parameters
app.ready(function (err, context, done) {
if (err) throw err
assert.equal(context, server)
done()
})
// ready with Promise
app.ready()
.then(() => console.log('Ready'))
.catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
// await ready from an async function.
async function main () [
try {
await app.ready()
console.log('Ready')
} catch(err) {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
}
}
done must be called only once.
The callback form of this function has no return value.
If
autostart: false is passed as an option, calling
.ready() will
also start the boot sequence.
Start the boot sequence, if it was not started yet.
Returns the
app instance.
Same as:
const app = express()
const avvio = require('avvio')
avvio(app, {
expose: {
use: 'load'
}
})
Allows overriding the instance of the server for each loading plugin. It allows the creation of an inheritance chain for the server instances. The first parameter is the server instance and the second is the plugin function while the third is the options object that you give to use.
const assert = require('assert')
const server = { count: 0 }
const app = require('avvio')(server)
console.log(app !== server, 'override must be set on the Avvio instance')
app.override = function (s, fn, opts) {
// create a new instance with the
// server as the prototype
const res = Object.create(s)
res.count = res.count + 1
return res
}
app.use(function first (s1, opts, cb) {
assert(s1 !== server)
assert(server.isPrototypeOf(s1))
assert(s1.count === 1)
s1.use(second)
cb()
function second (s2, opts, cb) {
assert(s2 !== s1)
assert(s1.isPrototypeOf(s2))
assert(s2.count === 2)
cb()
}
})
Registers a new callback that will be fired once then
close api is called.
The callback changes basing on the parameters you give:
context.
context unless you have specified both server and override, in that case the
context will be what the override returns, the second will be the
done callback.
const server = {}
const app = require('avvio')(server)
...
// onClose with one parameter
app.onClose(function (context) {
// ...
})
// onClose with one parameter, returning a promise
app.onClose(function (context) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// ...
})
})
// async onClose with one parameter
app.onClose(async function (context) {
// ...
await ...
})
// onClose with two parameter
app.onClose(function (context, done) {
// ...
done()
})
If the callback returns a promise, the next onClose callback and the close callback will not run until the promise is either resolved or rejected.
done must be called only once.
Returns the instance on which
onClose is called, to support a chainable API.
Starts the shutdown procedure, the callback is called once all the registered callbacks with
onClose has been executed.
The callback changes based on the parameters you give:
error object.
error object, the second will be the
done callback.
error object, the second will be the top level
context unless you have specified both server and override, in that case the
context will be what the override returns, and the third the
done callback.
If no callback is provided
close will return a Promise.
const server = {}
const app = require('avvio')(server)
...
// close with one parameter
app.close(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
})
// close with two parameter
app.close(function (err, done) {
if (err) throw err
done()
})
// close with three parameters
app.close(function (err, context, done) {
if (err) throw err
assert.equal(context, server)
done()
})
// close with Promise
app.close()
.then(() => console.log('Closed'))
.catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
done must be called only once.
Return a JSON tree representing the state of the plugins and the loading time.
Call it on
preReady to get the complete tree.
const avvio = require('avvio')()
avvio.on('preReady', () => {
avvio.toJSON()
})
The output is like this:
{
"label": "bound root",
"start": 1550245184665,
"nodes": [
{
"parent": "bound root",
"start": 1550245184665,
"label": "first",
"nodes": [
{
"parent": "first",
"start": 1550245184708,
"label": "second",
"nodes": [],
"stop": 1550245184709,
"diff": 1
}
],
"stop": 1550245184709,
"diff": 44
},
{
"parent": "bound root",
"start": 1550245184709,
"label": "third",
"nodes": [],
"stop": 1550245184709,
"diff": 0
}
],
"stop": 1550245184709,
"diff": 44
}
This method will return a printable string with the tree returned by the
toJSON() method.
const avvio = require('avvio')()
avvio.on('preReady', () => {
console.log(avvio.prettyPrint())
})
The output will be like:
avvio 56 ms
├── first 52 ms
├── second 1 ms
└── third 2 ms
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
Copyright Matteo Collina 2016-2020, Licensed under MIT.