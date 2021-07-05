A simple JS library to convert Avro Schemas to TypeScript interfaces.
npm install avro-typescript
The library can be run in node.js or the browser. It takes a Avro Schema as a JavaScript object (from JSON) and returns the TypeScript code as a string.
import { avroToTypeScript, RecordType } from "avro-typescript"
const schemaText = fs.readFileSync("example.avsc", "UTF8");
const schema = JSON.parse(schemaText) as RecordType;
console.log(avroToTypeScript(schema as RecordType));
Tools like avsc allow you to override the serialization/deserialization of LogicalTypes, say from numbers to native JS Date objects, in this case we want to generate the typescript type as 'Date', not 'number'. Therefore, you can pass in a map 'logicalTypes' to the options to override the outputted TS type for the schema logicalType.
For example:
const schema: Schema = {
type: "record",
name: "logicalOverrides",
fields: [
{
name: "eventDate",
type: {
type: "int",
logicalType: "date",
},
},
{
name: "startTime",
type: {
type: "int",
logicalType: "timestamp-millis",
},
},
{
name: "displayTime",
type: {
type: "string",
logicalType: "iso-datetime",
},
},
],
};
const actual = avroToTypeScript(schema, {
logicalTypes: {
date: 'Date',
'timestamp-millis': 'Date',
}
});
// this will output
export interface logicalOverrides {
eventDate: Date;
startTime: Date;
displayTime: string;
}
Most Avro features are supported, including: