Avro Typescript

A simple JS library to convert Avro Schemas to TypeScript interfaces.

Install

npm install avro-typescript

The library can be run in node.js or the browser. It takes a Avro Schema as a JavaScript object (from JSON) and returns the TypeScript code as a string.

Usage

import { avroToTypeScript, RecordType } from "avro-typescript" const schemaText = fs.readFileSync( "example.avsc" , "UTF8" ); const schema = JSON .parse(schemaText) as RecordType; console .log(avroToTypeScript(schema as RecordType));

Override logicalTypes

Tools like avsc allow you to override the serialization/deserialization of LogicalTypes, say from numbers to native JS Date objects, in this case we want to generate the typescript type as 'Date', not 'number'. Therefore, you can pass in a map 'logicalTypes' to the options to override the outputted TS type for the schema logicalType.

For example:

const schema: Schema = { type : "record" , name: "logicalOverrides" , fields: [ { name: "eventDate" , type : { type : "int" , logicalType: "date" , }, }, { name: "startTime" , type : { type : "int" , logicalType: "timestamp-millis" , }, }, { name: "displayTime" , type : { type : "string" , logicalType: "iso-datetime" , }, }, ], }; const actual = avroToTypeScript(schema, { logicalTypes: { date: 'Date' , 'timestamp-millis' : 'Date' , } }); export interface logicalOverrides { eventDate: Date ; startTime: Date ; displayTime: string ; }

Features

Most Avro features are supported, including:

Enumerated Types

Maps

Named Records

Mandatory and optional fields

Unions

Primitives