avocado is a command line tool (similar to
svgo) that optimizes Android
VectorDrawable (VD) and
AnimatedVectorDrawable (AVD) xml files.
You can install
avocado using npm w/ the following command:
npm install -g avocado
Usage: avocado [options] [file]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --string <string> input VD or AVD string
-i, --input <file> input file/directory, or "-" for STDIN
-o, --output <file> output file/directory (same as the input file by default), or "-" for STDOUT
-d, --dir <dir> optimizes and rewrite all *.xml files in a directory
-q, --quiet only output error messages
-h, --help output usage information
# Optimize (and overwrite) a VD/AVD file.
avocado vector.xml
# Optimize (and overwrite) multiple VD/AVD files.
avocado *.xml
# Optimize a VD/AVD file and write the output to a new file.
avocado vector.xml -o vector_min.xml
# Optimize a VD/AVD using standard input and standard output.
cat vector.xml | avocado -i - -o - > vector_min.xml
# Optimize (and overwrite) all of the VD/AVD files in a directory.
avocado -d path/to/directory
# Optimize all VD/AVD files in a directory and write them to a new directory.
avocado -d path/to/input/directory -o path/to/output/directory
# Optimize all files ending with '.xml' and write them to a new directory.
avocado *.xml -o path/to/output/directory
# Pass a string as input and write the output to a new file.
avocado -s '<vector>...</vector>' -o vector_min.xml
avocado rewrites the
VectorDrawable using the smallest number of
<group>s and
<path>s possible, reducing their file sizes and making them faster to parse and draw at runtime. The example below shows the contents of a
VectorDrawable before and after being run through
avocado.
<vector xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:width="108dp" android:height="108dp" android:viewportHeight="108" android:viewportWidth="108">
<path android:fillColor="#26A69A" android:pathData="M0,0h108v108h-108z" />
<group android:pivotX="54" android:pivotY="54" android:scaleX="1.5" android:scaleY="1.5">
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M9,0L9,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,0L19,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M29,0L29,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M39,0L39,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M49,0L49,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M59,0L59,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
</group>
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M69,0L69,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M79,0L79,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M89,0L89,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M99,0L99,108" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<group android:translateX="54" android:translateY="54">
<group android:pivotX="54" android:pivotY="54" android:rotation="180">
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,9L108,9" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,19L108,19" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,29L108,29" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,39L108,39" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,49L108,49" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,59L108,59" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
</group>
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,69L108,69" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,79L108,79" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,89L108,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M0,99L108,99" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,29L89,29" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,39L89,39" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,49L89,49" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,59L89,59" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,69L89,69" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M19,79L89,79" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M29,19L29,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M39,19L39,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M49,19L49,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M59,19L59,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M69,19L69,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
<path android:fillColor="#00000000" android:pathData="M79,19L79,89" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8" />
</group>
</vector>
<vector xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:width="108dp" android:height="108dp" android:viewportHeight="108" android:viewportWidth="108">
<path android:fillColor="#26A69A" android:pathData="M0 0h108v108H0z"/>
<path android:pathData="M-13.5-27v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162M69 0v108M79 0v108M89 0v108M99 0v108m63 63h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108M54 123h108M54 133h108M54 143h108M54 153h108M73 83h70M73 93h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70M83 73v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70" android:strokeColor="#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth="0.8"/>
</vector>
If you want to contribute, first be sure to install the latest version of
Node.js and
npm.
If you're not sure what IDE to use, I highly recommend checking out
vscode.
Then clone this repository and in the root directory, run:
npm install
To build the tool, run:
npm run build
To test the tool, run:
npm run test