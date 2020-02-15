Automatic Version Switching for Node.js
npm install -g avn avn-nvm avn-n
avn setup
Now when you
cd into a directory with a
.node-version file,
avn will
automatically detect the change and use your installed version manager to
switch to that version of node. What goes in your
.node-version file? A
semver version number corresponding to the version of Node.js that
your project uses.
avn supports the following version managers:
We don't recommend using all of these tools to manage your versions of node, but feel free to install all of them. They won't conflict with each other.
Plugins support a consistent syntax in the
.node-version file for specifying
the use of io.js rather than node. Simply add an
iojs prefix. For
instance:
iojs-1.4 or
iojs-v1.4.
Pull requests are welcome!
If you're having a problem, please
cd to the directory where your
.node-version file is stored and run (note the double-underscore prefix):
__avn_debug
The contributing page has details about where to report your issue based on the version manager you use.
Also note that the
avn setup command will only work with the version of node
with which you installed it. If you install and then switch your node version,
you'll get an error that
avn can't be found. This is okay, but if you need to
run the setup command again, simply
npm install -g avn to get a new copy for
your current node version.
Simply reinstall via npm & re-run the setup:
npm install -g avn avn-nvm avn-n
avn setup
This project is distributed under the MIT license.
npm rm -g avn; rm -r ~/.avn