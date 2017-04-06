Aviator is a front-end router built for modular single page applications.
You tell Aviator what parts of your application should handle what routes. It sends requests to the right place.
Aviator:
npm install aviator
Aviator exposes a small API:
setRoutes: parses the routes config object
dispatch: makes the routes go pew pew
navigate: routes a given path
refresh: re-dispatches the current URI
getCurrentURI: get the currently matched URI
getCurrentRequest: get the currently matched Request
hrefFor: generate a route for the given path
overwrite to customize
pushStateEnabled: Route via pushState or hashchange. Defaults to feature detection.
linkSelector: clicks on elements that matches this selector is hijacked
and routed using the href attribute. Default it is
"a.navigate"
root: All routing will done on top of the
root. Default it is
""
Aviator.setRoutes
Pass an object that represents all routes within the app. The object should be nested to describe different parts of the url:
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/marketing': {
'/campaigns': {
}
}
});
Keys in the object are either strings that represent routes,
or a special key called
target. The value of this key is an object
that accepts and responds to urls.
Targets are objects that handle the route changes. They have methods that correspond to the values of the other elements in that level of the routes object.
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/campaigns': {
target: CampaignsTarget,
'/': 'index',
'/add': 'add'
}
});
In the above case, hitting
"/campaigns/add" would call the add method on
the on the CampaignsTarget.
The special key
/* indicates a method on that target to be called
before any other route handler methods on that level and any
subsequent levels in the object.
With the config below:
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/partners': {
target: PartnersTarget
'/*': 'show'
'/marketing': {
target: MarketingTarget,
'/*': 'show',
'/': 'index',
'/campaigns': {
target: CampaignsTarget
'/': 'index',
'/add': 'add'
}
}
}
});
Hitting the url
"/partners/marketing" calls
partnersTarget#show
marketingTarget#show
marketingTarget#index
Hitting the url
"/partners/marketing/campaigns/add" calls
partnersTarget#show
marketingTarget#show
campaignsTarget#add
Instead of a method name string, the value of a route key can be an object with a method name and options:
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/marketing': {
target: MarketingTarget,
'/*': 'show',
'/reputation': {
target: ReputationTarget,
'/': { method: 'show', options: { renderMarketingLayout: false } }
}
}
});
Upon hitting
"/marketing/reputation",
marketingTarget#show and
reputationTarget#show
will be called in that order, and both will be passed the options object.
Finally, route handlers may also be specified as plain functions:
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/users': {
target: UsersTarget,
'/*': 'beforeAll',
'/': function () {
// Handle the route here
}
}
});
Upon hitting
"/users/",
usersTarget#beforeAll and the anonymous function
above will be called in that order.
We encourage the use of targets over anonymous functions, but we provide this as an option in case it fits your stylistic needs.
Aviator allows you to specify a method to be called when no route matches via
the
notFound key. Much like normal routes, these can be added on a
scope-by-scope basis. When a route cannot be found, only the
/* matcher, and
the
notFound of the nearest scope will be called. Here is an example
configuration.
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/marketing': {
target: MarketingTarget,
'/*': 'show',
'/reputation': {
target: ReputationTarget,
'/': { method: 'show', options: { renderMarketingLayout: false } }
},
notFound: 'notFound'
}
});
Hitting either
/marketing/bad-route/ or
/marketing/reputation/bad-route/
will call the
MarketingTarget.show and
MarketingTarget.notFound methods.
However, hitting
/bad-route/ will call nothing unless a
notFound matcher
is found in the root context.
Not found handlers may also be specified using plain functions.
Aviator.setRoutes({
'/users': {
target: UsersTarget,
'/:id': {
'/edit': 'edit'
}
}
}
});
The above config will match urls like '/users/32/edit' or '/users/hojberg/edit'
and pass in '32' or 'hojberg' respectively as a param in the Request's
namedParam hash (first argument passed to actions). Access them like so:
request.namedParams.id in the edit function of UsersTarget, where
request
is the first argument.
Aviator.dispatch
After having setup routes via
Aviator.setRoutes,
call
Aviator.dispatch to get things going,
and start listening for routing events.
No matter how many times this is called it will only setup listeners for route events once.
Dispatch also sets up a click event handler that will pick up links matching
the selector that was set in
linkSelector and route to its
href
attribute instead of forcing a full page load.
When a action is called on the target, it is passed a Request object and a
simple options hash. The Request object includes
namedParams,
queryParams,
params (combined named and query params),
matchedRouted,and
uri. The
options hash is constructed from any options defined in setRoutes that matches
the current route.
Aviator.navigate
After having dispatched (
Aviator.dispatch) calling change the url and
force a routing by calling
Aviator.navigate.
For instance calling
Aviator.navigate('/users/all');
Will change the URL to
"/users/all". If the
root property was set to
"/admin", the same navigate call would change the url to
"/admin/users/all".
If the browser does not support pushState or you have set
pushStateEnabled to
false, Aviator will instead take the same navigate
call and add it to
window.location.hash so the url would
look like this
"/admin#/users/all".
If you wish to replace the history item instead pushing to the history list
call
navigate with the replace option:
Aviator.navigate('/users/all', { replace: true });
Pass in the
queryParams option that will be parsed into a queryString and added
to the navigated uri:
Aviator.navigate('/users', { queryParams: { filter: [1,2] }}); will navigate to
"/users?filter[]=1&filter[]=2"
Pass in the
namedParams option to interpolate params into the url before navigate to it:
Aviator.navigate('/users/:id/edit', { namedParams: { id: 3 }); will navigate to
"/users/3/edit"
If you wish to change the url, but not have it call the route target, pass in
{ silent: true } like so
Aviator.navigate('/users', { silent: true });
Aviator.hrefFor
This function accepts a URI and an optional object with the same queryParams and namedParams as
Aviator.navigate.
It returns a String that can be used to link to that path.
For example, calling
Aviator.hrefFor('/users/:id/edit', { namedParams: { id: 3 }, queryParams: { force: true } })
will generate the String
'/users/3/edit?force=true'.
This can be used in conjection with the
a.navigate link selector to declarativly create links.
The below JSX snippet creates an
<a> element that links to
/home/?loggedIn=false.
<a className='navigate', href={Aviator.hrefFor('/home/', { queryParams: { loggedIn: false } })}>
Home
</a>
Aviator.refresh
re-dispatch the current uri
Aviator supports modern browsers: IE9+, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera
Aviator uses browserify to combine modules. Run
grunt build to create aviator.js
Aviator uses Jasmine specs. They can be run from the cli:
grunt test
Or in your browser via a simple http server:
grunt jasmine:all:build
open http://localhost:8000/_SpecRunner.html && python -m SimpleHTTPServer
Simon Højberg (hojberg), Bart Flaherty (flahertyb), and Barnaby Claydon (barnabyc)
Logo by Adam Hunter Peck