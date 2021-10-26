Litepicker

Date range picker - lightweight, no dependencies

Features

No dependencies

Single date or date range

Show multiple months

Min/Max days for select and/or Min/Max dates for select

Select forward/backward

Inline mode

Repick date range

Lock days

Keyboard accessibility (with plugin)

Mobile friendly (with plugin)

Predefined ranges (with plugin)

Multiple select (with plugin)

Compatibility

Desktop

IE 11 (required polyfills)

Edge 17+

Chrome 60+

Firefox 52+

Safari 10.1+

Opera 48+

Mobile

iOS 10+ Safari Chrome

Android 7+ Chrome Firefox Samsung Browser UC Browser



Plugins

keyboardnav - adds keyboard navigation.

mobilefriendly - adds swipes (left/right) to switch months.

ranges - adds predefined ranges.

multiselect - adds multiple selection.

Supporting Litepicker

Tested on real browsers

Tested on real browsers via BrowserStack.

Thanks to the BrowserStack for supporting the open-source projects.