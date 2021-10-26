Litepicker
Date range picker - lightweight, no dependencies
Features
- No dependencies
- Single date or date range
- Show multiple months
- Min/Max days for select and/or Min/Max dates for select
- Select forward/backward
- Inline mode
- Repick date range
- Lock days
- Keyboard accessibility (with plugin)
- Mobile friendly (with plugin)
- Predefined ranges (with plugin)
- Multiple select (with plugin)
See more details in docs.
Compatibility
Desktop
- IE 11 (required polyfills)
- Edge 17+
- Chrome 60+
- Firefox 52+
- Safari 10.1+
- Opera 48+
Mobile
- iOS 10+
- Android 7+
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Samsung Browser
- UC Browser
Plugins
Supporting Litepicker
Tested on real browsers
Tested on real browsers via BrowserStack.
Thanks to the BrowserStack for supporting the open-source projects.