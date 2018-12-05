avocado

avocado is a command line tool (similar to svgo ) that optimizes Android VectorDrawable (VD) and AnimatedVectorDrawable (AVD) xml files.

Installation

You can install avocado using npm w/ the following command:

npm install -g avocado

Usage

Usage: avocado [options] [file] Options: -V, --version output the version number -s, --string <string> input VD or AVD string -i, --input <file> input file/directory, or "-" for STDIN -o, --output <file> output file/directory (same as the input file by default), or "-" for STDOUT -d, --dir <dir> optimizes and rewrite all *.xml files in a directory -q, --quiet only output error messages -h, --help output usage information

Examples

avocado vector.xml avocado *.xml avocado vector.xml -o vector_min.xml cat vector.xml | avocado -i - -o - > vector_min.xml avocado -d path/to/directory avocado -d path/to/input/directory -o path/to/output/directory avocado *.xml -o path/to/output/directory avocado -s '<vector>...</vector>' -o vector_min.xml

avocado rewrites the VectorDrawable using the smallest number of <group> s and <path> s possible, reducing their file sizes and making them faster to parse and draw at runtime. The example below shows the contents of a VectorDrawable before and after being run through avocado .

Before

< vector xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:width = "108dp" android:height = "108dp" android:viewportHeight = "108" android:viewportWidth = "108" > < path android:fillColor = "#26A69A" android:pathData = "M0,0h108v108h-108z" /> < group android:pivotX = "54" android:pivotY = "54" android:scaleX = "1.5" android:scaleY = "1.5" > < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M9,0L9,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,0L19,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M29,0L29,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M39,0L39,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M49,0L49,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M59,0L59,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> </ group > < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M69,0L69,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M79,0L79,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M89,0L89,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M99,0L99,108" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < group android:translateX = "54" android:translateY = "54" > < group android:pivotX = "54" android:pivotY = "54" android:rotation = "180" > < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,9L108,9" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,19L108,19" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,29L108,29" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,39L108,39" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,49L108,49" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,59L108,59" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> </ group > < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,69L108,69" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,79L108,79" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,89L108,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M0,99L108,99" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,29L89,29" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,39L89,39" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,49L89,49" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,59L89,59" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,69L89,69" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M19,79L89,79" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M29,19L29,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M39,19L39,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M49,19L49,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M59,19L59,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M69,19L69,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> < path android:fillColor = "#00000000" android:pathData = "M79,19L79,89" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> </ group > </ vector >

After

< vector xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:width = "108dp" android:height = "108dp" android:viewportHeight = "108" android:viewportWidth = "108" > < path android:fillColor = "#26A69A" android:pathData = "M0 0h108v108H0z" /> < path android:pathData = "M-13.5-27v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162m15-162v162M69 0v108M79 0v108M89 0v108M99 0v108m63 63h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108m-108 10h108M54 123h108M54 133h108M54 143h108M54 153h108M73 83h70M73 93h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70m-70 10h70M83 73v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70m10-70v70" android:strokeColor = "#33FFFFFF" android:strokeWidth = "0.8" /> </ vector >

Build instructions

If you want to contribute, first be sure to install the latest version of Node.js and npm . If you're not sure what IDE to use, I highly recommend checking out vscode.

Then clone this repository and in the root directory, run:

npm install

To build the tool, run:

npm run build

To test the tool, run: