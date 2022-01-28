AvaTax Rest V2 Node.js SDK

AvaTax v2 SDK for languages using node.js

Installation

Install the package with:

npm install avatax yarn add avatax

Usage

Configuration

var Avatax = require ( 'avatax' ); const config = { appName : 'your-app' , appVersion : '1.0' , environment : 'sandbox' , machineName : 'your-machine-name' timeout : 5000 }; const creds = { username : '<your-username>' , password : '<your-password>' }; var client = new Avatax(config).withSecurity(creds);

Tax Calculation

const taxDocument = { type : 'SalesInvoice' , companyCode : 'abc123' , date : '2017-04-12' , customerCode : 'ABC' , purchaseOrderNo : '2017-04-12-001' , addresses : { SingleLocation : { line1 : '123 Main Street' , city : 'Irvine' , region : 'CA' , country : 'US' , postalCode : '92615' } }, lines : [ { number : '1' , quantity : 1 , amount : 100 , taxCode : 'PS081282' , itemCode : 'Y0001' , description : 'Yarn' } ], commit : true , currencyCode : 'USD' , description : 'Yarn' } return client.createTransaction({ model : taxDocument }) .then( result => { console .log(result); });

Address Validation

const address = { city : 'irvine' , postalCode : '92615' , region : 'ca' , country : 'us' }; return client.resolveAddress(address) .then( result => { console .log(result); });

Release Notes

In the JS-SDK 21.2.1 release, the SDK can now return big integers from API responses. Big integers in JavaScript are displayed in responses by appending an 'n' to the end of an integer literal. For example, 618368842515476464 -> 618368842515476464n. Numbers are presented as before. For example, 8456123 -> 8456123. For more information, refer to the following Mozilla documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/BigInt

SDK Development

Adding integration test credentials

Running integration tests will hit the deployed lower environment

Test credentials are resolved in the following order:

Environment variables

The following environment variables will get loaded as test credentials

SANDBOX_USERNAME= "your-username" SANDBOX_PASSWORD= "your-password"

Local credentials file

You can also add a local credentials file to the the path "<project_root>/local_creds.json". This file will be gitignored

{ "username" : "your-username" , "password" : "your-password" }

Static (mock) values

The mocked values are used for unit tests via 'nock'.

The test credentials helper can be found here https://github.com/avadev/AvaTax-REST-V2-JS-SDK/blob/master/test/helpers/load_creds.js