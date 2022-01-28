AvaTax v2 SDK for languages using node.js
Install the package with:
# using npm
npm install avatax
# using yarn
yarn add avatax
// es5 import
var Avatax = require('avatax');
// es6/7 import
// import Avatax from 'avatax';
// resolve configuration and credentials
const config = {
appName: 'your-app',
appVersion: '1.0',
environment: 'sandbox',
machineName: 'your-machine-name'
timeout: 5000 // optional, default 20 min
};
const creds = {
username: '<your-username>',
password: '<your-password>'
};
var client = new Avatax(config).withSecurity(creds);
const taxDocument = {
type: 'SalesInvoice',
companyCode: 'abc123',
date: '2017-04-12',
customerCode: 'ABC',
purchaseOrderNo: '2017-04-12-001',
addresses: {
SingleLocation: {
line1: '123 Main Street',
city: 'Irvine',
region: 'CA',
country: 'US',
postalCode: '92615'
}
},
lines: [
{
number: '1',
quantity: 1,
amount: 100,
taxCode: 'PS081282',
itemCode: 'Y0001',
description: 'Yarn'
}
],
commit: true,
currencyCode: 'USD',
description: 'Yarn'
}
return client.createTransaction({ model: taxDocument })
.then(result => {
// response tax document
console.log(result);
});
const address = {
city: 'irvine',
postalCode: '92615',
region: 'ca',
country: 'us'
};
return client.resolveAddress(address)
.then(result => {
// address validation result
console.log(result);
});
In the JS-SDK 21.2.1 release, the SDK can now return big integers from API responses. Big integers in JavaScript are displayed in responses by appending an 'n' to the end of an integer literal. For example, 618368842515476464 -> 618368842515476464n. Numbers are presented as before. For example, 8456123 -> 8456123. For more information, refer to the following Mozilla documentation: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/BigInt
Running integration tests will hit the deployed lower environment
Test credentials are resolved in the following order:
The following environment variables will get loaded as test credentials
SANDBOX_USERNAME="your-username"
SANDBOX_PASSWORD="your-password"
You can also add a local credentials file to the the path "<project_root>/local_creds.json". This file will be gitignored
{
"username": "your-username",
"password": "your-password"
}
The mocked values are used for unit tests via 'nock'.
The test credentials helper can be found here https://github.com/avadev/AvaTax-REST-V2-JS-SDK/blob/master/test/helpers/load_creds.js
# assuming a tag of v17.5.2 and a remote of 'upstream'
git push upstream v17.5.2