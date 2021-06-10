Avatar is a JavaScript library for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.

Examples

There are several examples on the website.

import Avatar from 'avatar-initials' ; const Avatar = require ( 'avatar-initials' ) const avatar = Avatar.from( document .getElementById( 'avatar' ), { 'useGravatar' : false , 'initials' : 'MC' , }); const github_avatar_url = Avatar.githubAvatar({ id : '12345' }); const gravatar_url_from_email = Avatar.gravatarUrl({ email : 'test@test.test' }); const gravatar_url_from_hash = Avatar.gravatarUrl({ hash : '12929016fffb0b3af98bc440acf0bfe2' }); const initial_png = Avatar.initialAvatar({ initials : 'MC' , initial_fg : '#888888' , initial_bg : '#f4f6f7' , initial_size : 0 , initial_weight : 100 , initial_font_family : "'Lato', 'Lato-Regular', 'Helvetica Neue'" , });

This example will render an avatar with my initials "MC" as the image.

Options

Avatar is highly customizable and most options are self explanatory:

{ useGravatar : true , fallbackImage : '' , size : 80 , setSourceCallback : null , initials : '' , initial_fg : '#888888' , initial_bg : '#f4f6f7' , initial_size : 0 , initial_weight : 100 , initial_font_family : "'Lato', 'Lato-Regular', 'Helvetica Neue'" , hash : '' , email : '' , fallback : 'mm' , rating : 'x' , forcedefault : false , allowGravatarFallback : false , github_id : null , }

Installation

npm install --save avatar-initials

or copy the minified build from browser/

< script src = "browser/avatar.js" > </ script >

jQuery Support

I haven't used jQuery in a long time and don't need it personally, so if you still use it the old helper is below.

if ( typeof jQuery !== 'undefined' ) { jQuery.fn.avatar = function avatar ( options ) { return this .each( () => { if (!jQuery.data( this , 'plugin_avatar' )) { jQuery.data( this , 'plugin_avatar' , new Avatar( this , options)); } }); }; }

Thanks

Pretty styles and design support kindly provided by Andrew Crocker. Originally built with love at Apptentive. Sun Knudsen for providing a PR with setSourceCallback .

License

Avatar is MIT licensed.