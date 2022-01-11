openbase logo
Readme

avatar-generator Build Status

8bit avatar generator like one below.

Inspired by https://github.com/matveyco/8biticon (icons also theirs). Generate same icons for same ids like gravatar, Use email or md5 or any string for generating and get the same avatar.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install avatar-generator

This library uses http://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/ for all image processing.

Version 2.0 is not compatible with 1.x

const AvatarGenerator = require('avatar-generator')
const avatar = new AvatarGenerator({
    //All settings are optional.
    parts: ['background', 'face', 'clothes', 'head', 'hair', 'eye', 'mouth'], //order in which sprites should be combined
    partsLocation: path.join(__dirname, '../img'), // path to sprites
    imageExtension: '.png' // sprite file extension
})
const variant = 'female' // By default 'male' and 'female' supported
const image = await avatar.generate('email@example.com', variant)
// Now `image` contains sharp image pipeline http://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/en/stable/api-output/
// you can write it to file
image
    .png()
    .toFile('output.png')
// or write to stream
image
    .png()
    .pipe(someWriteableStream)
// or reszie
image
    .resize(300,300)
    .png()
    .toFile('output300x300.png')
// or use different format
image
    .webp()
    .toFile('output.webp')

Install with cli command

$ npm install -g avatar-generator
$ avatar-generator --help
$ avatar-generator --version

License

Copyright (c) 2019 arusanov
Licensed under the MIT license.

