8bit avatar generator like one below.
Inspired by https://github.com/matveyco/8biticon (icons also theirs). Generate same icons for same ids like gravatar, Use email or md5 or any string for generating and get the same avatar.
Install the module with:
npm install avatar-generator
This library uses http://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/ for all image processing.
Version 2.0 is not compatible with 1.x
const AvatarGenerator = require('avatar-generator')
const avatar = new AvatarGenerator({
//All settings are optional.
parts: ['background', 'face', 'clothes', 'head', 'hair', 'eye', 'mouth'], //order in which sprites should be combined
partsLocation: path.join(__dirname, '../img'), // path to sprites
imageExtension: '.png' // sprite file extension
})
const variant = 'female' // By default 'male' and 'female' supported
const image = await avatar.generate('email@example.com', variant)
// Now `image` contains sharp image pipeline http://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/en/stable/api-output/
// you can write it to file
image
.png()
.toFile('output.png')
// or write to stream
image
.png()
.pipe(someWriteableStream)
// or reszie
image
.resize(300,300)
.png()
.toFile('output300x300.png')
// or use different format
image
.webp()
.toFile('output.webp')
Install with cli command
$ npm install -g avatar-generator
$ avatar-generator --help
$ avatar-generator --version
Copyright (c) 2019 arusanov
Licensed under the MIT license.