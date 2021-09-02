React component for Avataaars

The core React component for Avataaars Generator developed by Fang-Pen Lin, based on the Sketch library Avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.

Features

SVG based

Light weight

Scalable

Easy to use

Easy to integrate with custom editor

Comes with official editor

Usage

First, you need to install the avataaars component package, here you run

yarn add avataaars

or

npm install avataaars --save

if you are using npm. Then, in your React app, import the Avataaar component and put it where you like it to be, for example

import * as React from 'react' import Avatar from 'avataaars' export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { render () { return < div > Your avatar: < Avatar style = {{width: ' 100px ', height: ' 100px '}} avatarStyle = 'Circle' topType = 'LongHairMiaWallace' accessoriesType = 'Prescription02' hairColor = 'BrownDark' facialHairType = 'Blank' clotheType = 'Hoodie' clotheColor = 'PastelBlue' eyeType = 'Happy' eyebrowType = 'Default' mouthType = 'Smile' skinColor = 'Light' /> </ div > } }

To showcase individual pieces of the avatar you can use the Piece component, for example:

import * as React from 'react' import {Piece} from 'avataaars' ; export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { render () { return <div> <Piece pieceType="mouth" pieceSize="100" mouthType="Eating"/> <Piece pieceType="eyes" pieceSize="100" eyeType="Dizzy"/> <Piece pieceType="eyebrows" pieceSize="100" eyebrowType="RaisedExcited"/> <Piece pieceType="accessories" pieceSize="100" accessoriesType="Round"/> <Piece pieceType="top" pieceSize="100" topType="LongHairFro" hairColor="Red"/> <Piece pieceType="facialHair" pieceSize="100" facialHairType="BeardMajestic"/> <Piece pieceType="clothe" pieceSize="100" clotheType="Hoodie" clotheColor="Red"/> <Piece pieceType="graphics" pieceSize="100" graphicType="Skull" /> <Piece pieceType="skin" pieceSize="100" skinColor="Brown" /> </div> } }

To explore avatar options and generate the React code, please use Avataaars Generator

Collect options