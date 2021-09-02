The core React component for Avataaars Generator developed by Fang-Pen Lin, based on the Sketch library Avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.
First, you need to install the avataaars component package, here you run
yarn add avataaars
or
npm install avataaars --save
if you are using npm. Then, in your React app, import the Avataaar component and put it where you like it to be, for example
import * as React from 'react'
import Avatar from 'avataaars'
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render () {
return
<div>
Your avatar:
<Avatar
style={{width: '100px', height: '100px'}}
avatarStyle='Circle'
topType='LongHairMiaWallace'
accessoriesType='Prescription02'
hairColor='BrownDark'
facialHairType='Blank'
clotheType='Hoodie'
clotheColor='PastelBlue'
eyeType='Happy'
eyebrowType='Default'
mouthType='Smile'
skinColor='Light'
/>
</div>
}
}
To showcase individual pieces of the avatar you can use the Piece component, for example:
import * as React from 'react'
import {Piece} from 'avataaars';
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render () {
return
<div>
<Piece pieceType="mouth" pieceSize="100" mouthType="Eating"/>
<Piece pieceType="eyes" pieceSize="100" eyeType="Dizzy"/>
<Piece pieceType="eyebrows" pieceSize="100" eyebrowType="RaisedExcited"/>
<Piece pieceType="accessories" pieceSize="100" accessoriesType="Round"/>
<Piece pieceType="top" pieceSize="100" topType="LongHairFro" hairColor="Red"/>
<Piece pieceType="facialHair" pieceSize="100" facialHairType="BeardMajestic"/>
<Piece pieceType="clothe" pieceSize="100" clotheType="Hoodie" clotheColor="Red"/>
<Piece pieceType="graphics" pieceSize="100" graphicType="Skull" />
<Piece pieceType="skin" pieceSize="100" skinColor="Brown" />
</div>
}
}
To explore avatar options and generate the React code, please use Avataaars Generator
To build your own avatar editor, you may want to use lower level
Avatar component along with
OptionContext. For more details usage, please reference to source code of avataaars-generator, see how it uses
OptionContext to collection available options.