ava

avataaars

by Fang-Pen Lin
2.0.0 (see all)

React component for avataaars

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

630

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Avatar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React component for Avataaars

The core React component for Avataaars Generator developed by Fang-Pen Lin, based on the Sketch library Avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.

Features

  • SVG based
  • Light weight
  • Scalable
  • Easy to use
  • Easy to integrate with custom editor
  • Comes with official editor

Usage

First, you need to install the avataaars component package, here you run

yarn add avataaars

or

npm install avataaars --save

if you are using npm. Then, in your React app, import the Avataaar component and put it where you like it to be, for example

import * as React from 'react'
import Avatar from 'avataaars'

export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return 
      <div>
        Your avatar:
        <Avatar
          style={{width: '100px', height: '100px'}}
          avatarStyle='Circle'
          topType='LongHairMiaWallace'
          accessoriesType='Prescription02'
          hairColor='BrownDark'
          facialHairType='Blank'
          clotheType='Hoodie'
          clotheColor='PastelBlue'
          eyeType='Happy'
          eyebrowType='Default'
          mouthType='Smile'
          skinColor='Light'
        />
      </div>
  }
}

To showcase individual pieces of the avatar you can use the Piece component, for example:

import * as React from 'react'
import {Piece} from 'avataaars';

export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return 
      <div>
        <Piece pieceType="mouth" pieceSize="100" mouthType="Eating"/>
        <Piece pieceType="eyes" pieceSize="100" eyeType="Dizzy"/>
        <Piece pieceType="eyebrows" pieceSize="100" eyebrowType="RaisedExcited"/>
        <Piece pieceType="accessories" pieceSize="100" accessoriesType="Round"/>
        <Piece pieceType="top" pieceSize="100" topType="LongHairFro" hairColor="Red"/>
        <Piece pieceType="facialHair" pieceSize="100" facialHairType="BeardMajestic"/>
        <Piece pieceType="clothe" pieceSize="100" clotheType="Hoodie" clotheColor="Red"/>
        <Piece pieceType="graphics" pieceSize="100" graphicType="Skull" />
        <Piece pieceType="skin" pieceSize="100" skinColor="Brown" />
      </div>
  }
}

To explore avatar options and generate the React code, please use Avataaars Generator

Collect options

To build your own avatar editor, you may want to use lower level Avatar component along with OptionContext. For more details usage, please reference to source code of avataaars-generator, see how it uses OptionContext to collection available options.

