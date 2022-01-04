Toolkit for Availity web projects. Heavily inspired by create-react-app.

Getting Started

React

npx @availity/workflow init <your-project-name>

Note: <your-project-name> is the name of your project following the npm package naming standard

Angular

⚠️ Note we have dropped angular support, this is issuing a legacy version of workflow ⚠️

npx @availity/workflow init <your-project-name> --template https://github.com/Availity/availity-starter-angular

Availity Templates

Note: use -t or --template to specify a template

Features

Files placed in project/app/static will automatically get copied to the build directory. This can be useful when an application needs to reference static documents like images and PDFs without having to import them using Webpack. The files would be accessible through the path static relative to the application.

will automatically get copied to the build directory. This can be useful when an application needs to reference static documents like images and PDFs without having to import them using Webpack. The files would be accessible through the path relative to the application. A global variable APP_VERSION is written to javascript bundle that can be used to determine the version of the application that was deployed. Open up the browser debugger and type APP_VERSION .

is written to javascript bundle that can be used to determine the version of the application that was deployed. Open up the browser debugger and type . Hook into Jest setupFiles by adding jest.setup.js at the root of your project

CLI

CLI options are documented in it's README

Configuration

workflow can be configured using a javascript or yaml configuration file called workflow.js or workflow.yml . workflow.js or workflow.yml lives in <application_root>/project/config/workflow.js

Example:

module .exports = { development : { notification : true hotLoader : true }, app : { title : 'My Awesome App' } mock : { latency : 300 , port : 9999 }, proxies : [ { context : '/api' , target : `http://localhost:9999` , enabled : true , logLevel : 'info' , pathRewrite : { '^/api' : '' }, headers : { RemoteUser : 'janedoe' } } ] }

workflow can also be configured using package.json :

{ "name" : "foo" , "availityWorkflow" : { development : { notification : true hot : true }, "app" : { "title" : "My Awesome App" } } }

If workflow.js exports a function it can be used to override properties from the default configuration. The function must return a configuration.

function merge ( config ) { config.development.open = '#/foo' ; return config; } module .exports = merge;

or

module .exports = ( config ) => { config.development.open = '/' ; config.development.hotLoader = true ; return config; };

Options

Opens the url in the default browser

Webpack build status system notifications

Webpack dev server host

Webpack dev server port. If the port at this value is unavailable, the port value will be incremented until an unused port is found. Default: 3000

Allows Webpack log levels presets to be used during development.

Allows Webpack infrastructure log levels to be set during development.

Webpack devtool setting. Default is source-map . For more options please see https://webpack.js.org/configuration/devtool/#devtool.

Enable or disable Fast Refresh using react-refresh . Default is true .

Caution: Please be careful when overriding defaults

Optional options for Webpack development server. If undefined, workflow defaults are used. Please see https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/#devserver for all available options.

Example configuration

When starting the dev server using production settings as a dry run, yarn start --dry-run , the dev server will need to be told where to serve bundled content from:

{ static : { directory : path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist' ), }, compress : true , port : 3000 , };

Allows developers to override the webpack target to match their developer environment. This is beneficial if a developer is doing their primary development environment in a browser like Chrome 57+ that already supports a lot of the ES6 features, therefore, not needing to Babelfy code completely.

This setting is is only used for development and does not effect staging/production/testing builds which default to 'browserslist: defaults' . @See https://webpack.js.org/configuration/target/

Note about browserslist

If your project's package.json contains a browserslist entry, that will be used in place of development.targets

Examples:

targets: 'web' ;

targets: [ 'web' , 'es5];

targets: 'browserslist: last 1 chrome version, last 1 firefox version, last 1 safari version' ;

Include additional packages from node_modules that should be compiled by Babel and Webpack. The default is to compile all packages that are prefixed with @av/

Enable experimental Webpack 5 features in your configurations.

Page title to use for the generated HTML document. Default is Availity .

< html > < head > < title > Availity </ title > </ head > </ html >

globals

Create globals to be used for feature flags. Globals must be defined in the workflow configuration file before they can be used as flags by a project.

globals: { BROWSER_SUPPORTS_HTML5 : true , EXPERIMENTAL_FEATURE : false }

Once declared, override the default flag values from the command line .

Ex:

EXPERIMENTAL_FEATURE= true npm run production

By default, the following feature flags are enabled:

__DEV__ : true when process.env.NODE_ENV is development

: when is __TEST__ : true when process.env.NODE_ENV is test

: when is __PROD__ : true when process.env.NODE_ENV is production

: when is __STAGING__ : true when process.env.NODE_ENV is staging

: when is process.env.NODE_ENV : is development , test , staging or production accordingly.

eslint-config-availity@2.1.0 or higher is needed for the default feature toggles to be recognized as valid globals by eslint.

Enables or disables mock server. Default is true .

Mock server port number. If the port is unavailable, a random available port will be used.

Note: we will automatically update the proxy settings to reflect the port used in the case of a random port being selected.

Sets default latency for all mock responses

Folder that contains the mock data files (json, images, etc). Defaults to project/data .

Path to route configuration file used by Mock server to build Express routes. Defaults to project/config/routes.json .

Array of NPM module names that enhance mock server with additional data and routes. @See https://github.com/Availity/@availity/mock-data

Pass URL context information to mock responses so that HATEOS links traverse correctly. Defaults to http://localhost:{development.port}/api

proxies

Array of proxy configurations. A default configuration is enabled to proxy requests to the mock server. Each proxy configuration can have the following attributes.

context : URL context used to match the activation of the proxy per request.

Ex::

context: '/api' ;

target : Host and port number for proxy.

: Host and port number for proxy. enabled : Enables or disables a proxy configuration

: Enables or disables a proxy configuration pathRewrite : (Optional) Rewrites (using regex) the a path before sending request to proxy target.

Ex:

pathRewrite: { '^/api' : '' }

contextRewrite : (Optional) Does not work with multiple proxy contexts. When true : Rewrites the Origin and Referer headers from host to match the the proxy target url. Rewrites the Location header from proxy to the host url. Rewrites any urls of the response body (JSON only) to match the url of the host. Only URLs that match the proxy target are rewritten. This feature is useful if the proxy server sends back HATEOS links that need to work on the host. The proxy context is automatically appended to the host url if missing the a URL response.

headers : (Optional) Send default headers to the proxy destination.

Ex::

headers: { RemoteUser : 'janedoe' ; }

modifyWebpackConfig

A function which, when provided, can be used to enhance/override or replace the webpack configuration used. The function will be invoked with the current webpack configuration object and a reference to the workflow settings.

Ex:

modifyWebpackConfig: ( webpackConfig, settings ) => { webpackConfig.output = { crossOriginLoading : 'anonymous' }; webpackConfig.plugins.push( new SriPlugin({ hashFuncNames : [ 'sha256' , 'sha384' ], enabled : !settings.isDevelopment() }) ); return webpackConfig; };

Upgrading

Change to the directory you want to upgrade the workflow for and run the below command.

npx @ availity / workflow - upgrade

FAQ

Webpack 5

Please reference the Webpack 5 migration guide to familiarize yourself with the possible issues and changes needed to complete a migration for your project.

Much of the internal work and configuration changes will be handled by @availity/workflow , but individual projects may require extra attention.

How to resolve new runtime errors after upgrading to Webpack 5

Please see this section from the Webpack 5 migration guide.

Example flow for troubleshooting and resolving runtime errors

Initial troubleshooting steps

The stacktrace should include a reference to a file or package located your node_modules folder. In this example our runtime error references process.cwd() being undefined from the package vfile .

Running the command yarn why vfile in our project directory will tell us why we have this dependency.

spaces on  fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0 ❯ yarn why vfile yarn why v1.22.4 [1/4] 🤔 Why do we have the module "vfile"...? [2/4] 🚚 Initialising dependency graph... [3/4] 🔍 Finding dependency... [4/4] 🚡 Calculating file sizes... => Found "vfile@2.3.0" info Reasons this module exists - "react-markdown#unified" depends on it - Hoisted from "react-markdown#unified#vfile" info Disk size without dependencies: "28KB" info Disk size with unique dependencies: "104KB" info Disk size with transitive dependencies: "104KB" info Number of shared dependencies: 4 ✨ Done in 0.91s.

We can see above that vfile is required by react-markdown , now we need to find out why react-markdown is required. Running yarn why react-markdown in our project gives the following results:

spaces on  fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0 ❯ yarn why react-markdown yarn why v1.22.4 [1/4] 🤔 Why do we have the module "react-markdown"...? [2/4] 🚚 Initialising dependency graph... [3/4] 🔍 Finding dependency... [4/4] 🚡 Calculating file sizes... => Found "react-markdown@4.3.1" info Has been hoisted to "react-markdown" info Reasons this module exists - Specified in "dependencies" - Hoisted from "@availity#spaces#react-markdown" info Disk size without dependencies: "200KB" info Disk size with unique dependencies: "924KB" info Disk size with transitive dependencies: "5.36MB" info Number of shared dependencies: 22 ✨ Done in 0.93s.

Now we can see that @availity/spaces relies on react-markdown .

When to open an issue

If the runtime error is determined to be coming from an Availity package, please let us know by opening an issue and adding relevant information about which dependencies of that package are causing the issue. We will then be able to determine if we can refactor away from the offending dependency or provide a polyfill for the missing code.

How to resolve

This will vary on a case by case basis, but in general you will want to try and either refactor away from the dependency causing the issue, or provide a polyfill if one has not yet been provided from this repo. The following continues with the vfile , react-markdown , and @availity/spaces example from above.

Since the runtime error noted that process.cwd() was undefined , we know that we need to add a polyfill for process to our project. To do that, we will add the necessary dependencies and modify our webpack configuration for the project.

spaces on  fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0 ❯ yarn add -D process imports-loader

Inside project/config/workflow.js :

const modifyWebpackConfig = ( webpackConfig ) => { webpackConfig.module.rules.push({ test : /node_modules\/vfile\/core\.js/ , use : [ { loader : 'imports-loader' , options : { type : 'commonjs' , imports : [ 'single process/browser process' ] } } ] }); return webpackConfig; }; function config ( config ) { config.modifyWebpackConfig = modifyWebpackConfig; return config; } module .exports = config;

Now the runtime issue has been resolved! Note that this only polyfills process for the one package that needs it, instead of all packages. Some packages may rely on the existence of process to determine what type of environment they are running in, in those cases we probably wouldn't want to make process available to them.

Documentation for imports-loader

Link to specific vfile issue and solution

Why are there so many deprecation warnings when compiling or running the dev server?

@availity/workflow has recently switched from the deprecated node-sass to dart-sass , which emits these upcoming deprecation warnings. The Node API is not able to use the --quiet-upstream flag, but these warnings can be safely ignored. They will eventually be handled by Availity's UI Kit and other upstream dependencies.

DEPRECATED IE 11 SECTION

How can I test locally running code in IE 11?

The webpack config for development does not actively support development in IE 11, even though our production config does. In both environments we will transpile our Availity packages to meet that target, and in production we take the extra step to transform all other packages and hit the IE 11 compatibility target.

Most packages will ship transpiled, but more and more are starting to drop IE 11 support. In production that still doesn't affect us, we will make necessary changes to support IE 11, but for active local development you have a few ways forward to avoid things like syntax errors inside node_modules :

Recommended Approach

This approach, requiring the least amount of investigating, is to develop locally against modern targets, then use a combination of yarn build:production , yarn start --dry-run , and something like below inside workflow.js to allow you to test what the production-like code will look like in IE 11.

const path = require ( 'path' ); if (dryRun) { config.development.webpackDevServer = { contentBase : path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist' ), compress : true , port : 3000 }; }

This will instruct the webpackDevServer to serve content from your dist folder. Running yarn build:production will generate the production-like code and place it in the dist folder. Then, after manually setting a dryRun boolean to true inside workflow.js (or setting it up to take a command-line argument), you can run yarn start --dry-run which will start up the dev server with some production-like settings, and serve your IE 11 compatible-code for testing.

Other Approaches

Figure out which packages are causing the issue and then add them to configuration.development.babelInclude inside workflow.js

Alternatively, use modifyWebpackConfig to include the packages and specify a custom loader or rule for them https://github.com/Availity/availity-workflow#modifywebpackconfig

END DEPRECATED IE 11 SECTION

How to integrate with Visual Studio Code's Jest plugin?

Create ./vscode/settings.json file with the following configuration:

{ "jest.pathToJest" : "npm test -- --runInBand" }

Note: The Jest plugin will still warn about Jest 20+ features missing but it doesn't appear to affect the plugins's functionality

How to setup a development environment to match the deployment environment?

Update workflow.js using the configuration below:

module .exports = ( config ) => { config.proxies = [ { context : [ '/api/**' , '/ms/**' , '!/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/**' ], target : 'http://localhost:9999' , enabled : true , logLevel : 'debug' , pathRewrite : { '^/api' : '' } }, { context : [ '/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/some/mock/path' ], target : 'http://localhost:9999' , enabled : true , logLevel : 'debug' , pathRewrite : { '^/api' : '' } }, { context : [ '/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/**' ], target : 'http://localhost:8888' , enabled : true , logLevel : 'debug' , pathRewrite : { '^/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/' : '' } } ]; return config; };

The configuration above does the following:

Proxy requests starting with /ms or /api to the mock server but not paths that haves segments /api/v1/proxy/healthplan/ . This configuration allows the Availity API to be simulated from mock server.

or to the mock server but not paths that haves segments . This configuration allows the Availity API to be simulated from mock server. Proxy requests with path /api/v1/proxy/healthplan/some/mock/path to the mock server. Optional configuration that is useful if an API is not available for use and needs to be mocked.

to the mock server. Optional configuration that is useful if an API is not available for use and needs to be mocked. Proxy all requests with path segments /api/v1/proxy/healthplan/ to the configured target 'http://localhost:8888' . Notice the URL is being rewritten. Change the rewrite path to match your local path as needed. This configuration is useful when testing against live services.

Contribute

Run yarn to install all dependencies

to install all dependencies Use yarn start to use the React sample application

Disclaimer

Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.

License

Copyright (c) 2017-present Availity, LLC. Code released under the the MIT license