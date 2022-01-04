Toolkit for Availity web projects. Heavily inspired by create-react-app.
npx @availity/workflow init <your-project-name>
Note:
<your-project-name> is the name of your project following the npm package naming standard
⚠️ Note we have dropped angular support, this is issuing a legacy version of workflow ⚠️
npx @availity/workflow init <your-project-name> --template https://github.com/Availity/availity-starter-angular
Note: use
-t or
--template to specify a template
project/app/static will automatically get copied to the build directory. This can be useful when an application needs to reference static documents like images and PDFs without having to import them using Webpack. The files would be accessible through the path
static relative to the application.
APP_VERSION is written to javascript bundle that can be used to determine the version of the application that was deployed. Open up the browser debugger and type
APP_VERSION.
setupFiles by adding
jest.setup.js at the root of your project
CLI options are documented in it's README
workflow can be configured using a javascript or yaml configuration file called
workflow.js or
workflow.yml.
workflow.js or
workflow.yml lives in
<application_root>/project/config/workflow.js
Example:
module.exports = {
development: {
notification: true
hotLoader: true
},
app: {
title: 'My Awesome App'
}
mock: {
latency: 300,
port: 9999
},
proxies: [
{
context: '/api',
target: `http://localhost:9999`,
enabled: true,
logLevel: 'info',
pathRewrite: {
'^/api': ''
},
headers: {
RemoteUser: 'janedoe'
}
}
]
}
workflow can also be configured using
package.json:
{
"name": "foo",
"availityWorkflow": {
development: {
notification: true
hot: true
},
"app": {
"title": "My Awesome App"
}
}
}
If
workflow.js exports a function it can be used to override properties from the default configuration. The function must return a configuration.
function merge(config) {
config.development.open = '#/foo';
return config;
}
module.exports = merge;
or
module.exports = (config) => {
config.development.open = '/';
config.development.hotLoader = true;
return config;
};
development.open
Opens the url in the default browser
development.notification
Webpack build status system notifications
development.host
Webpack dev server host
development.port
Webpack dev server port. If the port at this value is unavailable, the port value will be incremented until an unused port is found.
Default:
3000
development.stats.level
Allows Webpack log levels presets to be used during development.
development.infrastructureLogging.level
Allows Webpack infrastructure log levels to be set during development.
development.sourceMap
Webpack
devtool setting. Default is
source-map. For more options please see https://webpack.js.org/configuration/devtool/#devtool.
development.hotLoader
Enable or disable Fast Refresh using
react-refresh. Default is
true.
development.webpackDevServer
Caution: Please be careful when overriding defaults
Optional options for Webpack development server. If undefined,
workflow defaults are used. Please see https://webpack.js.org/configuration/dev-server/#devserver for all available options.
When starting the dev server using production settings as a dry run,
yarn start --dry-run, the dev server will need to be told where to serve bundled content from:
{
static: {
directory: path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
},
compress: true, // gzip content before serving
port: 3000, // serve content on localhost:3000
};
development.targets
Allows developers to override the
webpack target to match their developer environment. This is beneficial if a developer is doing their primary development environment in a browser like Chrome 57+ that already supports a lot of the ES6 features, therefore, not needing to Babelfy code completely.
This setting is is only used for development and does not effect staging/production/testing builds which default to
'browserslist: defaults'. @See https://webpack.js.org/configuration/target/
browserslist
If your project's
package.json contains a
browserslist entry, that will be used in place of
development.targets
Examples:
targets: 'web';
targets: ['web', 'es5];
targets: 'browserslist: last 1 chrome version, last 1 firefox version, last 1 safari version';
development.babelInclude
Include additional packages from
node_modules that should be compiled by Babel and Webpack. The default is to compile all packages that are prefixed with
@av/
development.experiments
Enable experimental Webpack 5 features in your configurations.
app.title
Page title to use for the generated HTML document. Default is
Availity.
<html>
<head>
<title>Availity</title>
</head>
</html>
globals
Create globals to be used for feature flags. Globals must be defined in the workflow configuration file before they can be used as flags by a project.
globals: {
BROWSER_SUPPORTS_HTML5: true,
EXPERIMENTAL_FEATURE: false
}
Once declared, override the default flag values from the command line .
Ex:
EXPERIMENTAL_FEATURE=true npm run production
By default, the following feature flags are enabled:
__DEV__: true when
process.env.NODE_ENV is development
__TEST__: true when
process.env.NODE_ENV is test
__PROD__: true when
process.env.NODE_ENV is production
__STAGING__: true when
process.env.NODE_ENV is staging
process.env.NODE_ENV: is
development,
test,
staging or
production accordingly.
eslint-config-availity@2.1.0or higher is needed for the default feature toggles to be recognized as valid globals by eslint.
mock.enabled
Enables or disables mock server. Default is
true.
mock.port
Mock server port number. If the port is unavailable, a random available port will be used.
Note: we will automatically update the proxy settings to reflect the port used in the case of a random port being selected.
mock.latency
Sets default latency for all mock responses
mock.data
Folder that contains the mock data files (json, images, etc). Defaults to
project/data.
mock.path
Path to route configuration file used by Mock server to build Express routes. Defaults to
project/config/routes.json.
mock.plugins
Array of NPM module names that enhance mock server with additional data and routes. @See https://github.com/Availity/@availity/mock-data
mock.pluginContext
Pass URL context information to mock responses so that HATEOS links traverse correctly. Defaults to
http://localhost:{development.port}/api
proxies
Array of proxy configurations. A default configuration is enabled to proxy requests to the mock server. Each proxy configuration can have the following attributes.
context: URL context used to match the activation of the proxy per request.
Ex::
context: '/api';
target: Host and port number for proxy.
enabled: Enables or disables a proxy configuration
pathRewrite: (Optional) Rewrites (using regex) the a path before sending request to proxy target.
Ex:
pathRewrite: {
'^/api': ''
}
contextRewrite: (Optional) Does not work with multiple proxy contexts. When
true:
Origin and
Referer headers from host to match the the proxy target url.
Location header from proxy to the host url.
headers: (Optional) Send default headers to the proxy destination.
Ex::
headers: {
RemoteUser: 'janedoe';
}
modifyWebpackConfig
A function which, when provided, can be used to enhance/override or replace the webpack configuration used. The function will be invoked with the current webpack configuration object and a reference to the workflow settings.
Ex:
modifyWebpackConfig: (webpackConfig, settings) => {
// Add Subresource Integrity (SRI) security feature
webpackConfig.output = { crossOriginLoading: 'anonymous' };
// Note: SriPlugin would be imported in your workflow.js to be referenced here
webpackConfig.plugins.push(
new SriPlugin({
hashFuncNames: ['sha256', 'sha384'],
// only enable it for non-development builds
enabled: !settings.isDevelopment()
})
);
return webpackConfig;
};
[Credit]
Change to the directory you want to upgrade the workflow for and run the below command.
npx @availity/workflow-upgrade
Please reference the Webpack 5 migration guide to familiarize yourself with the possible issues and changes needed to complete a migration for your project.
Much of the internal work and configuration changes will be handled by
@availity/workflow, but individual projects may require extra attention.
Please see this section from the Webpack 5 migration guide.
The stacktrace should include a reference to a file or package located your
node_modules folder. In this example our runtime error references
process.cwd() being
undefined from the package
vfile.
Running the command
yarn why vfile in our project directory will tell us why we have this dependency.
spaces on fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0
❯ yarn why vfile
yarn why v1.22.4
[1/4] 🤔 Why do we have the module "vfile"...?
[2/4] 🚚 Initialising dependency graph...
[3/4] 🔍 Finding dependency...
[4/4] 🚡 Calculating file sizes...
=> Found "vfile@2.3.0"
info Reasons this module exists
- "react-markdown#unified" depends on it
- Hoisted from "react-markdown#unified#vfile"
info Disk size without dependencies: "28KB"
info Disk size with unique dependencies: "104KB"
info Disk size with transitive dependencies: "104KB"
info Number of shared dependencies: 4
✨ Done in 0.91s.
We can see above that
vfile is required by
react-markdown, now we need to find out why
react-markdown is required. Running
yarn why react-markdown in our project gives the following results:
spaces on fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0
❯ yarn why react-markdown
yarn why v1.22.4
[1/4] 🤔 Why do we have the module "react-markdown"...?
[2/4] 🚚 Initialising dependency graph...
[3/4] 🔍 Finding dependency...
[4/4] 🚡 Calculating file sizes...
=> Found "react-markdown@4.3.1"
info Has been hoisted to "react-markdown"
info Reasons this module exists
- Specified in "dependencies"
- Hoisted from "@availity#spaces#react-markdown"
info Disk size without dependencies: "200KB"
info Disk size with unique dependencies: "924KB"
info Disk size with transitive dependencies: "5.36MB"
info Number of shared dependencies: 22
✨ Done in 0.93s.
Now we can see that
@availity/spaces relies on
react-markdown.
If the runtime error is determined to be coming from an Availity package, please let us know by opening an issue and adding relevant information about which dependencies of that package are causing the issue. We will then be able to determine if we can refactor away from the offending dependency or provide a polyfill for the missing code.
This will vary on a case by case basis, but in general you will want to try and either refactor away from the dependency causing the issue, or provide a polyfill if one has not yet been provided from this repo. The following continues with the
vfile,
react-markdown, and
@availity/spaces example from above.
Since the runtime error noted that
process.cwd() was
undefined, we know that we need to add a polyfill for
process to our project. To do that, we will add the necessary dependencies and modify our webpack configuration for the project.
spaces on fix/process-cwd-bug via ⬢ v14.9.0
❯ yarn add -D process imports-loader
Inside
project/config/workflow.js:
const modifyWebpackConfig = (webpackConfig) => {
webpackConfig.module.rules.push({
test: /node_modules\/vfile\/core\.js/,
use: [
{
loader: 'imports-loader',
options: {
type: 'commonjs',
imports: ['single process/browser process']
}
}
]
});
return webpackConfig;
};
function config(config) {
config.modifyWebpackConfig = modifyWebpackConfig;
// ...rest of custom workflow config
return config;
}
module.exports = config;
Now the runtime issue has been resolved! Note that this only polyfills
process for the one package that needs it, instead of all packages. Some packages may rely on the existence of
process to determine what type of environment they are running in, in those cases we probably wouldn't want to make
process available to them.
Documentation for imports-loader
Link to specific vfile issue and solution
@availity/workflow has recently switched from the deprecated
node-sass to
dart-sass, which emits these upcoming deprecation warnings. The Node API is not able to use the
--quiet-upstream flag, but these warnings can be safely ignored. They will eventually be handled by Availity's UI Kit and other upstream dependencies.
The webpack config for development does not actively support development in IE 11, even though our production config does. In both environments we will transpile our Availity packages to meet that target, and in production we take the extra step to transform all other packages and hit the IE 11 compatibility target.
Most packages will ship transpiled, but more and more are starting to drop IE 11 support. In production that still doesn't affect us, we will make necessary changes to support IE 11, but for active local development you have a few ways forward to avoid things like syntax errors inside
node_modules:
This approach, requiring the least amount of investigating, is to develop locally against modern targets, then use a combination of
yarn build:production,
yarn start --dry-run, and something like below inside
workflow.js to allow you to test what the production-like code will look like in IE 11.
const path = require('path');
// ...
if (dryRun) {
config.development.webpackDevServer = {
contentBase: path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
compress: true,
port: 3000
};
}
This will instruct the webpackDevServer to serve content from your
dist folder. Running
yarn build:production will generate the production-like code and place it in the
dist folder. Then, after manually setting a
dryRun boolean to
true inside
workflow.js (or setting it up to take a command-line argument), you can run
yarn start --dry-run which will start up the dev server with some production-like settings, and serve your IE 11 compatible-code for testing.
Figure out which packages are causing the issue and then add them to
configuration.development.babelInclude inside
workflow.js
Alternatively, use
modifyWebpackConfig to include the packages and specify a custom loader or rule for them https://github.com/Availity/availity-workflow#modifywebpackconfig
Create
./vscode/settings.json file with the following configuration:
{
"jest.pathToJest": "npm test -- --runInBand"
}
Note: The Jest plugin will still warn about Jest 20+ features missing but it doesn't appear to affect the plugins's functionality
Update
workflow.js using the configuration below:
module.exports = (config) => {
config.proxies = [
{
context: ['/api/**', '/ms/**', '!/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/**'],
target: 'http://localhost:9999',
enabled: true,
logLevel: 'debug',
pathRewrite: {
'^/api': ''
}
},
{
context: ['/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/some/mock/path'],
target: 'http://localhost:9999',
enabled: true,
logLevel: 'debug',
pathRewrite: {
'^/api': ''
}
},
{
context: ['/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/**'],
target: 'http://localhost:8888',
enabled: true,
logLevel: 'debug',
pathRewrite: {
'^/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/': ''
}
}
];
return config;
};
The configuration above does the following:
/ms or
/api to the mock server but not paths that haves segments
/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/. This configuration allows the Availity API to be simulated from mock server.
/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/some/mock/path to the mock server. Optional configuration that is useful if an API is not available for use and needs to be mocked.
/api/v1/proxy/healthplan/ to the configured target
'http://localhost:8888'. Notice the URL is being rewritten. Change the rewrite path to match your local path as needed. This configuration is useful when testing against live services.
yarn to install all dependencies
yarn start to use the React sample application
Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.
Copyright (c) 2017-present Availity, LLC. Code released under the the MIT license