Availity UI Kit powered by Bootstrap 4 with modifications to match Availity style guidelines

Table of Contents

Demo

http://availity.github.io/availity-uikit/v4

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome > 2% market share

Mozilla Firefox > 2% market share

Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer 11+ (Internet Explorer will no longer be supported starting August 21st, 2021)

Installation

Add the availity-uikit with the package manager of your choice

npm

npm install availity-uikit --save

or

Yarn

yarn add availity-uikit

Icon Fonts

Availity uses Fontello to manage icon fonts. Our font configuration can be used on Fontello to edit the font catalog.

Updating Fonts

Upload configuration to Fontello

After making changes, download zip and extract font folder into the uikit font

folder into the uikit font Replace the font configuration with the new one

npm run updateFonts and commit changes

Contributing

This monorepo is managed with yarn workspaces . If you do not have yarn installed already then you will need to install it globally

npm i -g yarn

Install the dependencies

yarn install

Run the development server. Once running, it can be located at http://localhost:8000

yarn start

Once the code has been merged into master , then you will need to publish the package to npm

yarn release

With the code published and the changes in GitHub, we will then need to deploy to gh-pages

yarn deploy

Disclaimer

Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.

License

MIT