Availity UI Kit powered by Bootstrap 4 with modifications to match Availity style guidelines
http://availity.github.io/availity-uikit/v4
Add the
availity-uikit with the package manager of your choice
npm
npm install availity-uikit --save
or
Yarn
yarn add availity-uikit
Availity uses Fontello to manage icon fonts. Our font configuration can be used on Fontello to edit the font catalog.
font folder into the uikit font
npm run updateFonts and commit changes
This monorepo is managed with
yarn workspaces. If you do not have
yarn installed already then you will need to install it globally
npm i -g yarn
Install the dependencies
yarn install
Run the development server. Once running, it can be located at http://localhost:8000
yarn start
Once the code has been merged into
master, then you will need to publish the package to
npm
yarn release
With the code published and the changes in GitHub, we will then need to deploy to
gh-pages
yarn deploy
Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.