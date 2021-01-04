openbase logo
availity-reactstrap-validation

by Availity
2.7.1 (see all)

Easy to use React validation components compatible for reactstrap.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7K

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validation

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

availity-reactstrap-validation

Easy to use React validation components compatible for reactstrap.

Important Update - 4th January, 2021

This library has been depreciated in the favour of another one. Please, plan your next projects and update your previous ones accordingly. This Guide might be useful for you in order to migrate to the new library.

Installation

Install availity-reactstrap-validation and reactstrap via NPM

npm install --save availity-reactstrap-validation reactstrap

If applicable, install a Promise polyfill. For example:

npm install es6-promise --save

The polyfill can be applied into your web application by using tools like Webpack or Babel.

Import the components you need, example:

import { AvField } from 'availity-reactstrap-validation';

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with Webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests:

npm test

Run tests & coverage report:

npm run test:coverage

Watch tests:

npm run test:watch

Disclaimer

Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.

LICENSE MIT

