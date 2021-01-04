Easy to use React validation components compatible for reactstrap.
This library has been depreciated in the favour of another one. Please, plan your next projects and update your previous ones accordingly. This Guide might be useful for you in order to migrate to the new library.
Install
availity-reactstrap-validation and
reactstrap via NPM
npm install --save availity-reactstrap-validation reactstrap
If applicable, install a
Promise polyfill. For example:
npm install es6-promise --save
The polyfill can be applied into your web application by using tools like Webpack or Babel.
Import the components you need, example:
import { AvField } from 'availity-reactstrap-validation';
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with Webpack dev server:
npm start
Run tests:
npm test
Run tests & coverage report:
npm run test:coverage
Watch tests:
npm run test:watch
Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.