Fetches new versions for a given NPM package higher than given version.
for Node >= 4
npm install -g available-versions
Installs several aliases, use any one you like
available,
versions,
vers or
releases
What are all releases for library
lazy-ass?
releases lazy-ass
What are new releases after
1.0.0?
releases lazy-ass@1.0.0
releases lazy-ass 1.0.0
A table with versions, timestamps and relative age
$ vers babel@6.1.15
babel since 6.1.15
--------------------------
version age dist-tag
------- ------- --------
6.1.16 a month
6.1.17 a month
6.1.18 a month
6.2.4 19 days
6.3.13 10 days stable
For most modules, it will also fetch release notes from GitHub, for example
$ vers manpm@1.10.0
manpm since 1.10.0 from git+https://github.com/bahmutov/manpm.git
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
version age release dist-tag
------- -------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------
1.10.1 8 months github: parsing github url (a00ed3e7)
1.10.2 6 months node5: testing on node 4 and 5, fixed get, (0ffdc31a, closes #22)
1.10.3 6 months node: supporting older versions of node without harmony, (88ef0a4d, closes #21)
1.10.4 6 months log: removed extra console log statement (30d2da81)
1.10.5 5 months deps: upgraded a lot of deps, trying to see if #23 is still broken (2ed9051e)
1.10.6 4 months readme: fixed getting readme by downgrading simple-get, (e7e15a25, closes #24) latest
The comments are clipped and cleaned up to be a single line, I recommend using semantic-release to make sure the output is useful.
You can use this module from other modules
var available = require('available-versions');
var query = {
name: 'deps-ok',
version: '0.1.0' // version is optional
};
available(query).then(function (result) {
console.log(result.name);
console.log(result.versions); // array of versions
});
You can also pass second argument to keep version cleanup error messages quiet
available(query, true) ...
Public and private NPM registries, GitHub (public) and GitLab
(public and private) servers. For private GitLab server, you should have
environment variable
GITLAB_AUTH_TOKEN set with your
personal access token.
GITLAB_AUTH_TOKEN=xxxyyyy vers @org/my-module
I recommend using as-a to simplify using environment variables. In this case you would do something like this
as-a gitlab vers @org/my-module
To debug this program, run it with
DEBUG=vers variable
DEBUG=vers releases chalk
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
