Fetches new versions for a given NPM package higher than given version.

for Node >= 4

Install and use

npm install -g available-versions

Installs several aliases, use any one you like available , versions , vers or releases

What are all releases for library lazy-ass ?

releases lazy-ass

What are new releases after 1.0.0 ?

releases lazy-ass @ 1 . 0 . 0 releases lazy-ass 1.0 . 0

Output

A table with versions, timestamps and relative age

$ vers babel@6.1.15 babel since 6.1.15 -------------------------- version age dist-tag ------- ------- -------- 6.1.16 a month 6.1.17 a month 6.1.18 a month 6.2.4 19 days 6.3.13 10 days stable

For most modules, it will also fetch release notes from GitHub, for example

$ vers manpm@1.10.0 manpm since 1.10.0 from git+https://github.com/bahmutov/manpm.git ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ version age release dist-tag ------- -------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------- 1.10.1 8 months github: parsing github url (a00ed3e7) 1.10.2 6 months node5: testing on node 4 and 5, fixed get, (0ffdc31a, closes 1.10.3 6 months node: supporting older versions of node without harmony, (88ef0a4d, closes 1.10.4 6 months log : removed extra console log statement (30d2da81) 1.10.5 5 months deps: upgraded a lot of deps, trying to see if 1.10.6 4 months readme: fixed getting readme by downgrading simple-get, (e7e15a25, closes

The comments are clipped and cleaned up to be a single line, I recommend using semantic-release to make sure the output is useful.

API

You can use this module from other modules

var available = require ( 'available-versions' ); var query = { name : 'deps-ok' , version : '0.1.0' }; available(query).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result.name); console .log(result.versions); });

You can also pass second argument to keep version cleanup error messages quiet

available (query, true) ...

Supported servers

Public and private NPM registries, GitHub (public) and GitLab (public and private) servers. For private GitLab server, you should have environment variable GITLAB_AUTH_TOKEN set with your personal access token.

GITLAB_AUTH_TOKEN=xxxyyyy vers @org/my-module

I recommend using as-a to simplify using environment variables. In this case you would do something like this

as -a gitlab vers @org/my-module

Debug

To debug this program, run it with DEBUG=vers variable

DEBUG =vers releases chalk

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2014

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

