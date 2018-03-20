DEPRECATED Please use Jest which is more powerful than Ava and supports describe out of the box.

Installation

AVA Spec is meant to be installed next to AVA, so please follow its installation instructions first.

Then, install ava-spec as a development dependency:

$ npm install

You still run tests with ava command. The only thing that changes are tests themselves.

Usage

First of all, you can use ava-spec as a drop-in for ava:

import test from 'ava-spec' ; test( 'AVA Spec is 100% compatible with ava' , t => { t.is( true , true ); });

Jasmine-like DSL is supported:

import {describe} from 'ava-spec' ; describe( 'AVA Spec' , it => { it( 'can look almost like jasmine' , t => { t.deepEqual([ 1 , 2 ], [ 1 , 2 ]); }); it.todo( 'supports all chaining modifiers!' ); });

Or write cucumber-like scenarios:

import {feature} from 'ava-spec' ; feature( 'Cash withdrawal.' , scenario => { scenario( 'Not enough money in ATM' , t => { }); });

Or just group tests together:

test.serial.skip.group( test => { test( 'AVA Spec can be used to just group some tests' , t => { t.not( true , false ); }); });

Last but not least you can pass groups around in fun ways:

const subject = test.describe( 'You' ); subject( 'do not need to use callbacks!' , t => { t.is( 2 + 2 , 4 ); });

Result:

- AVA Spec can be used to just group some tests ✔ AVA Spec is 100 % compatible with ava ✔ AVA Spec can look almost like jasmine - AVA Spec supports all chaining modifiers! ✔ Cash withdrawal. Not enough money in ATM ✔ You do not need to use callbacks! 4 tests passed 1 test skipped 1 test todo

API

AVA spec allows you to define test groups using 3 equivalent methods:

title

Type: string

A group title.

Type: function

It is called by AVA Spec with modified AVA instance as so:

Group modifiers are applied to all tests inside it Group title is prefixed to all test titles inside it

Caveats

Currently AVA Spec doesn't support per-group hooks.

Team