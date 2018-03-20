DEPRECATED Please use Jest which is more powerful than Ava and supports
describeout of the box.
AVA Spec is meant to be installed next to AVA, so please follow its installation instructions first.
Then, install
ava-spec as a development dependency:
$ npm install --save-dev ava-spec
You still run tests with
ava command. The only thing that changes are tests themselves.
First of all, you can use
ava-spec as a drop-in for ava:
import test from 'ava-spec';
test('AVA Spec is 100% compatible with ava', t => {
t.is(true, true);
});
Jasmine-like DSL is supported:
import {describe} from 'ava-spec';
describe('AVA Spec', it => {
it('can look almost like jasmine', t => {
t.deepEqual([1, 2], [1, 2]);
});
it.todo('supports all chaining modifiers!');
});
Or write cucumber-like scenarios:
import {feature} from 'ava-spec';
feature('Cash withdrawal.', scenario => {
scenario('Not enough money in ATM', t => {
// Cucumber-like keywords are available
});
});
Or just group tests together:
test.serial.skip.group(test => {
test('AVA Spec can be used to just group some tests', t => {
t.not(true, false);
});
});
Last but not least you can pass groups around in fun ways:
const subject = test.describe('You');
subject('do not need to use callbacks!', t => {
t.is(2 + 2, 4);
});
Result:
- AVA Spec can be used to just group some tests
✔ AVA Spec is 100% compatible with ava
✔ AVA Spec can look almost like jasmine
- AVA Spec supports all chaining modifiers!
✔ Cash withdrawal. Not enough money in ATM
✔ You do not need to use callbacks!
4 tests passed
1 test skipped
1 test todo
AVA spec allows you to define test groups using 3 equivalent methods:
test.describe([title], implementation)
test.feature([title], implementation)
test.group([title], implementation)
title
Type:
string
A group title.
implementation(ava)
Type:
function
It is called by AVA Spec with modified AVA instance as so:
Currently AVA Spec doesn't support per-group hooks.
|Adam Stankiewicz
|Become co-author!