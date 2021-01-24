Add AVA to your project
$ npm install ava-init
const avaInit = require('ava-init');
avaInit().then(() => {
console.log('done');
});
Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Current working directory.
Type:
Array
Default: CLI arguments (
process.argv.slice(2))
For instance, with the arguments
['--foo', '--bar'], the following will be put in package.json:
{
"name": "awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"test": "ava --foo --bar"
}
}
Install AVA globally
$ npm install --global ava and run
$ ava --init [<options>].
