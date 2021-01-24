Add AVA to your project

Install

npm install ava-init

Usage

const avaInit = require ( 'ava-init' ); avaInit().then( () => { console .log( 'done' ); });

API

Returns a Promise .

options

cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

args

Type: Array

Default: CLI arguments ( process.argv.slice(2) )

For instance, with the arguments ['--foo', '--bar'] , the following will be put in package.json:

{ "name" : "awesome-package" , "scripts" : { "test" : "ava --foo --bar" } }

CLI

Install AVA globally $ npm install --global ava and run $ ava --init [<options>] .

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus