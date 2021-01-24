openbase logo
Deprecated!
Renamed to `create-ava`.

Readme

ava-init Build Status: Linux Build status: Windows

Add AVA to your project

Install

$ npm install ava-init

Usage

const avaInit = require('ava-init');

avaInit().then(() => {
    console.log('done');
});

API

avaInit([options])

Returns a Promise.

options

cwd

Type: string
Default: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

args

Type: Array
Default: CLI arguments (process.argv.slice(2))

For instance, with the arguments ['--foo', '--bar'], the following will be put in package.json:

{
    "name": "awesome-package",
    "scripts": {
        "test": "ava --foo --bar"
    }
}

CLI

Install AVA globally $ npm install --global ava and run $ ava --init [<options>].

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

