Async HTTP requests.
AVA-http is a wrapper around the Request-Promise library, making it simpler to initiate HTTP requests.
It was made for succint API testing within AVA, but it can be used anywhere.
npm install --save-dev ava-http
The generic HTTP methods are included: [
get,
post,
put,
delete].
Each of these, used within the context of an AVA test, will return a
Promise that can be
awaited,
yielded, or
then/
catch'd.
Erroneous responses will always return the full
Response object and should be caught with
.catch().
Successful responses will return the
payload (aka,
response.body) by default.
If you would also like the full
Response object, exchange your
method for
methodResponse:
http.get ==>
http.getResponse
http.post ==>
http.postResponse
http.put ==>
http.putResponse
http.del ==>
http.delResponse
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
On resolve success, returns
payload. On error, returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
Always returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
On resolve success, returns
payload. On error, returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
Always returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
On resolve success, returns
payload. On error, returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
Always returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
On resolve success, returns
payload. On error, returns full
Response object.
url:
string
options:
object
Returns:
Promise
Always returns full
Response object.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
An object of
key:value pairs of formdata that will be urlencoded before reaching the server.
The request's
headers will automatically include
'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'.
This simulates sending an HTML form via normal means.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
The payload data to be sent to the server. Leave
json as
true to automatically stringify as JSON.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
The request headers to send.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
An alias of
qs.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
The query string to append to the URL. See this example.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Whether or not the response body should be parsed as JSON.
Type:
function
Default:
null
Transform the response into a custom value with which the promise is resolved. See here for info.
You must have AVA installed already.
import test from 'ava';
import http from 'ava-http';
test('foo should succeed', t => {
const res = await http.get('http://localhost/posts');
t.true(typeof res === 'object'); // json object by default
t.deepEqual(res, {expected: 'output'}); // deepEqual comparison
});
test('bar should error', t => {
http.post('http://localhost/posts').catch(err => {
t.is(err.statusCode, 400);
t.deepEqual(err.response.body, {error: 'message'});
});
});
test('thennable', async t => {
http.get('http://localhost').then(res => {
t.deepEqual(res, {expected: 'output'});
});
});
test('async/await', async t => {
t.deepEqual(await http.get('http://localhost'), {expected: 'output'});
});
test('generator/yield', function * (t) {
t.deepEqual(yield http.get('http://localhost'), {expected: 'output'});
});
By default, successful responses will only yield their payloads. If you need/want to test a status code, for example, this will suffice:
test('response headers', async t => {
const res = await http.getResponse('http://localhost');
console.log('these are the headers: ', res.headers);
t.is(res.statusCode, 200);
});
In order to successfully expect and catch a Response Error, the test must be asserted witin the Promise's
.catch().
For more information, please check out Request-Promise's excellent documentation on the Promise API.
test('404 error is thrown', async t => {
http.get('http://localhost').catch(err => t.is(err.statusCode, 404));
});
test('post json object', async t => {
const body = {some: 'data'};
t.deepEqual(await http.post('http://localhost', {body}), {expected: 'output'});
});
// or, to also assert a statusCode...
test('post json object, assert status', async t => {
const body = {some: 'data'};
const res = await http.postResponse('http://localhost', {body});
t.is(res.statusCode, 201);
t.deepEqual(res.response.body, {expected: 'output'});
});
All data within the
form object will be
urlencoded, just as any normal
<form> would!
test('post like a form', async t => {
const form = {some: 'data'}; // will be urlencoded
t.deepEqual(await http.post('http://localhost', {form}), {expected: 'output'});
});
test('update an item', async t => {
const body = {some: 'data'};
t.deepEqual(await http.put('http://localhost/items/2', {body}), {expected: 'output'});
});
test('delete an item', async t => {
const res = await http.delResponse('http://localhost/items/2');
t.is(res.statusCode, 200);
});
// expecting an error...
test('delete is unauthorized', async t => {
http.del('http://localhost/items/2').catch(err => t.is(err.statusCode, 401));
});
test('delete is authorized with token', async t => {
const headers = {
'Authorization': 'Bearer 1234567890'
};
t.deepEqual(await http.del('http://localhost/items/2', {headers}), {expected: 'output'});
});
test('get item with parameters', async t => {
const params = {
token: 'xxxxx xxxxx' // -> uri + '?token=xxxxx%20xxxxx'
};
t.deepEqual(await http.get('http://localhost', {params}), {expected: 'output'});
});
Ideally, AVA-http is the asynchronous, node-equivalent of PHPUnit. This means that similar, custom assertions will be added into AVA's Test class (as opposed to exporting an
http wrapper, as it currently stands). Methods will/should be as follows:
t.jsonEquals
t.jsonContains
t.jsonStructure
t.responseOk
t.responseNotOk
t.responseCode
t.responseType
t.headersEqual
t.headersContain
An ideal test setup may look like this:
test(async t => {
t.responseOk(await get(url)); // no error
});
test(async t => {
const body = {sent: 'data'};
t.jsonContains(await post(url, {body}), {message: 'success'});
});
test(async t => {
t.jsonEquals(await get(url), {exact: 'match'});
});
test(async => {
t.responseCode(await get(url), 301);
});
test(async => {
t.headersContain(await get(url), {'Cache-Control': 'max-age=21600'});
});
test.before()
const url = await ... within tests
MIT © Luke Edwards et al