Async HTTP requests.

AVA-http is a wrapper around the Request-Promise library, making it simpler to initiate HTTP requests.

It was made for succint API testing within AVA, but it can be used anywhere.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ava-http

Usage

The generic HTTP methods are included: [ get , post , put , delete ].

Each of these, used within the context of an AVA test, will return a Promise that can be await ed, yield ed, or then / catch 'd.

Erroneous responses will always return the full Response object and should be caught with .catch() .

Successful responses will return the payload (aka, response.body ) by default. If you would also like the full Response object, exchange your method for methodResponse :

http.get ==> http.getResponse

==> http.post ==> http.postResponse

==> http.put ==> http.putResponse

==> http.del ==> http.delResponse

API

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

On resolve success, returns payload . On error, returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

Always returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

On resolve success, returns payload . On error, returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

Always returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

On resolve success, returns payload . On error, returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

Always returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

On resolve success, returns payload . On error, returns full Response object.

url : string

options : object

Returns: Promise

Always returns full Response object.

Options

form

Type: object

Default: {}

An object of key:value pairs of formdata that will be urlencoded before reaching the server.

The request's headers will automatically include 'content-type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' .

This simulates sending an HTML form via normal means.

body

Type: object

Default: {}

The payload data to be sent to the server. Leave json as true to automatically stringify as JSON.

headers

Type: object

Default: {}

The request headers to send.

params

Type: object

Default: {}

An alias of qs .

qs

Type: object

Default: {}

The query string to append to the URL. See this example.

json

Type: boolean

Default: true

Whether or not the response body should be parsed as JSON.

transform

Type: function

Default: null

Transform the response into a custom value with which the promise is resolved. See here for info.

AVA

Setup

You must have AVA installed already.

import test from 'ava' ; import http from 'ava-http' ; test( 'foo should succeed' , t => { const res = await http.get( 'http://localhost/posts' ); t.true( typeof res === 'object' ); t.deepEqual(res, { expected : 'output' }); }); test( 'bar should error' , t => { http.post( 'http://localhost/posts' ).catch( err => { t.is(err.statusCode, 400 ); t.deepEqual(err.response.body, { error : 'message' }); }); });

Examples

Thennables

test( 'thennable' , async t => { http.get( 'http://localhost' ).then( res => { t.deepEqual(res, { expected : 'output' }); }); });

Async Support

test( 'async/await' , async t => { t.deepEqual( await http.get( 'http://localhost' ), { expected : 'output' }); });

Generator Support

test( 'generator/yield' , function * ( t ) { t.deepEqual( yield http.get( 'http://localhost' ), { expected : 'output' }); });

Response Headers

By default, successful responses will only yield their payloads. If you need/want to test a status code, for example, this will suffice:

test( 'response headers' , async t => { const res = await http.getResponse( 'http://localhost' ); console .log( 'these are the headers: ' , res.headers); t.is(res.statusCode, 200 ); });

Expecting Errors

In order to successfully expect and catch a Response Error, the test must be asserted witin the Promise's .catch() .

For more information, please check out Request-Promise's excellent documentation on the Promise API.

test( '404 error is thrown' , async t => { http.get( 'http://localhost' ).catch( err => t.is(err.statusCode, 404 )); });

Posting JSON

test( 'post json object' , async t => { const body = { some : 'data' }; t.deepEqual( await http.post( 'http://localhost' , {body}), { expected : 'output' }); }); test( 'post json object, assert status' , async t => { const body = { some : 'data' }; const res = await http.postResponse( 'http://localhost' , {body}); t.is(res.statusCode, 201 ); t.deepEqual(res.response.body, { expected : 'output' }); });

Posting as a HTML Form

All data within the form object will be urlencoded , just as any normal <form> would!

test( 'post like a form' , async t => { const form = { some : 'data' }; t.deepEqual( await http.post( 'http://localhost' , {form}), { expected : 'output' }); });

Updating an Item

test( 'update an item' , async t => { const body = { some : 'data' }; t.deepEqual( await http.put( 'http://localhost/items/2' , {body}), { expected : 'output' }); });

Deleting an Item

test( 'delete an item' , async t => { const res = await http.delResponse( 'http://localhost/items/2' ); t.is(res.statusCode, 200 ); }); test( 'delete is unauthorized' , async t => { http.del( 'http://localhost/items/2' ).catch( err => t.is(err.statusCode, 401 )); });

Pass an Authorization Token (eg, JWT)

test( 'delete is authorized with token' , async t => { const headers = { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer 1234567890' }; t.deepEqual( await http.del( 'http://localhost/items/2' , {headers}), { expected : 'output' }); });

Passing Query String Parameters

test( 'get item with parameters' , async t => { const params = { token : 'xxxxx xxxxx' }; t.deepEqual( await http.get( 'http://localhost' , {params}), { expected : 'output' }); });

Goals

Ideally, AVA-http is the asynchronous, node-equivalent of PHPUnit. This means that similar, custom assertions will be added into AVA's Test class (as opposed to exporting an http wrapper, as it currently stands). Methods will/should be as follows:

t.jsonEquals

t.jsonContains

t.jsonStructure

t.responseOk

t.responseNotOk

t.responseCode

t.responseType

t.headersEqual

t.headersContain

An ideal test setup may look like this:

test( async t => { t.responseOk( await get (url)); // no error }); test(async t => { const body = { sent : 'data' }; t.jsonContains( await post(url, {body}), { message : 'success' }); }); test( async t => { t.jsonEquals( await get (url), {exact: 'match' }); }); test( async => { t.responseCode( await get (url), 301); }); test(async => { t.headersContain( await get (url), { 'Cache-Control' : 'max-age=21600' }); });

TODOs

Define a complete Micro test server, with routing

Define a complete Micro test server, with routing Start-up test server on test.before()

Start-up test server on Cleanup/Remove all const url = await ... within tests

License

MIT © Luke Edwards et al