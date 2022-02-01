Property based testing for AVA based on fast-check

Bring the power of property based testing framework fast-check into AVA. ava-fast-check simplifies the integration of fast-check into AVA testing framework.

Getting Started

Install ava-fast-check and its peer dependencies:

npm install --save-dev ava fast-check ava-fast-check

Example

import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check' ; testProp( 'should detect the substring' , [fc.string(), fc.string(), fc.string()], ( t, a, b, c ) => { t.true((a + b + c).includes(b)); });

The property is passed AVA's t argument for its first parameter, and the value of each arbitrary for the current test case for the rest of the parameters.

ava-fast-check supports all of AVA's assertions and like AVA, supports synchronous and asynchronous functions, including promises, observables, and callbacks. See AVA's documentation for more information.

Advanced

fast-check Parameters

testProp accepts an optional fc.Parameters for forwarding custom parameters to fast-check (more).

AVA Modifiers

ava-fast-check also comes with .only , .serial , and .failing modifiers from AVA.

import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check' ; testProp( 'should replay the test for the seed 4242' , [fc.nat(), fc.nat()], ( t, a, b ) => { t.is(a + b, b + a); }, { seed: 4242 }); testProp.skip( 'should be skipped' , [fc.fullUnicodeString()], ( t, text ) => { t.is([...text].length, text.length); });

AVA before / after Hooks

ava-fast-check exposes AVA's before / after hooks:

import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check' ; testProp.before( t => { connectToDatabase(); }); testProp( ); testProp.after( t => { closeDatabaseConnection(); });

AVA Execution Context

ava-fast-check mirror's AVA's procedure for customizing the test execution context:

import { fc, testProp as anyTestProp, PropertyTestInterface } from '../src/ava-fast-check' ; type TestContext = { state: string }; const testProp = anyTestProp as PropertyTestInterface<TestContext>; testProp( 'should reach terminal state' , [fc.string()], ( t, received ) => { console .log(t.context.state); } );

Minimal requirements

ava-fast-check AVA fast-check ^5.0.0 >=4.0.0 ^2.0.0(2) ^4.0.0 >=3.9.0(1) ^2.0.0(2) ^3.0.0 >=3.9.0(1) ^2.0.0(2) ^2.0.0 >=3.9.0(1) ^1.0.0 ^1.0.0 >=0.1.0(3) ^1.0.0