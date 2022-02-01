Bring the power of property based testing framework fast-check into AVA.
ava-fast-check simplifies the integration of fast-check into AVA testing framework.
Install
ava-fast-check and its peer dependencies:
npm install --save-dev ava fast-check ava-fast-check
import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check';
// for all a, b, c strings
// b is a substring of a + b + c
testProp('should detect the substring', [fc.string(), fc.string(), fc.string()], (t, a, b, c) => {
t.true((a + b + c).includes(b));
});
The property is passed AVA's
t argument for its first parameter, and the value of each arbitrary for the current test case for the rest of the parameters.
ava-fast-check supports all of AVA's assertions and like AVA, supports synchronous and asynchronous functions, including promises, observables, and callbacks. See AVA's documentation for more information.
fast-check Parameters
testProp accepts an optional
fc.Parameters for forwarding custom parameters to
fast-check (more).
ava-fast-check also comes with
.only,
.serial, and
.failing modifiers from AVA.
import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check';
testProp('should replay the test for the seed 4242', [fc.nat(), fc.nat()], (t, a, b) => {
t.is(a + b, b + a);
}, { seed: 4242 });
testProp.skip('should be skipped', [fc.fullUnicodeString()], (t, text) => {
t.is([...text].length, text.length);
});
before/
after Hooks
ava-fast-check exposes AVA's
before/
after hooks:
import { testProp, fc } from 'ava-fast-check';
testProp.before(t => {
connectToDatabase();
});
testProp(
// ... omitted for brevity
);
testProp.after(t => {
closeDatabaseConnection();
});
ava-fast-check mirror's AVA's procedure for customizing the test execution context:
import { fc, testProp as anyTestProp, PropertyTestInterface } from '../src/ava-fast-check';
type TestContext = {
state: string
};
const testProp = anyTestProp as PropertyTestInterface<TestContext>;
testProp(
'should reach terminal state',
[fc.string()],
(t, received) => {
// here t is typed as ExecutionContext<TestContext>
console.log(t.context.state); // logs 'uninitialized'
// ... omitted for brevity
}
);
|ava-fast-check
|AVA
|fast-check
|^5.0.0
|>=4.0.0
|^2.0.0(2)
|^4.0.0
|>=3.9.0(1)
|^2.0.0(2)
|^3.0.0
|>=3.9.0(1)
|^2.0.0(2)
|^2.0.0
|>=3.9.0(1)
|^1.0.0
|^1.0.0
|>=0.1.0(3)
|^1.0.0
ava@>=3.9.0 for
t.try support
fast-check@^2.0.0 for hybrid module support:
commonjs and
esm together
ava@>=0.1.0 for its Promise support