Codemods for AVA that simplifies upgrading to newer versions and migrating to AVA
Codemods are small programs that help you automate changes to your codebase. Think of them as search and replace on steroids.
This module contains a set of codemods that enable you to upgrade your code between various AVA releases and migrate from existing test runners to AVA. It is maintained by the AVA team, and will be updated anytime we introduce breaking API changes.
$ npm install --global ava-codemods
This installs two binaries
ava-codemods and
tape-to-ava.
Currently we support migrating from tape to AVA.
$ tape-to-ava --help
Usage
$ tape-to-ava <path> [options]
path Files or directory to transform. Can be a glob like src/**.test.js
Options
--force, -f Bypass Git safety checks and forcibly run codemods
--dry, -d Dry run (no changes are made to files)
--parser The parser to use for parsing your source files (babel | babylon | flow) [babel]
To transform all test files in a directory run
tape-to-ava mySrcFolder in your terminal. Only files requiring or importing tape will be transformed. Notice the console output for errors, manual intervention might be required.
As we cannot statically determine if your sequential tape tests are able to run in parallel, all tests are transformed into
test.serial. To speed up the AVA test execution you can remove
.serial where applicable.
$ ava-codemods --help
Usage
$ ava-codemods [<file|glob> ...]
Options
--force, -f Bypass safety checks and forcibly run codemods
Available upgrades
- 0.16.x → 0.17.x
- 0.13.x → 0.14.x
Simply run
ava-codemods in your terminal and answer a few questions. You can pass a filename directly to the CLI. If you do not, you will be prompted for one.
Ensure you have a backup of your tests or commit the latest changes before running this.
t.error() to
t.ifError()
t.ok() to
t.truthy()
t.notOk() to
t.falsy()
t.same() to
t.deepEqual()
t.notSame() to
t.notDeepEqual()
