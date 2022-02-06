Categories
ava
●
by avajs
●
3.15.0 (see all)
Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i ava
Popularity
Downloads/wk
239K
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Maintenance
Last Commit
8d
ago
Contributors
294
Package
Dependencies
56
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Reviews
Average Rating
4.5
/5
23
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
Tim Njagi
●
Nairobi, Kenya
●
176 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Ashwani
●
Pune,India
●
31 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Computer Science Engineer
18 days ago
ChengCheng
●
38 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Sic Parvis Magna
1 month ago
Abhijith N T
●
Kerala
●
44 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Bio not available
1 month ago
Sridhar Easwaran
●
India
●
64 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
3 months ago
Alternatives
tj
ts-jest
A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6
Hard to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
mocha
☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35
Easy to Use
34
Great Documentation
28
Performant
uvu
uvu
uvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
638K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
karma-chrome-launcher
A Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pl
puppeteer-loadtest
load test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 13 Alternatives
