newman the cli companion for postman

Newman is a command-line collection runner for Postman. It allows you to effortlessly run and test a Postman collection directly from the command-line. It is built with extensibility in mind so that you can easily integrate it with your continuous integration servers and build systems.

Table of contents

Getting started

To run Newman, ensure that you have Node.js >= v10. Install Node.js via package manager.

Installation

The easiest way to install Newman is using NPM. If you have Node.js installed, it is most likely that you have NPM installed as well.

npm install -g newman

This installs Newman globally on your system allowing you to run it from anywhere. If you want to install it locally, Just remove the -g flag.

Using Homebrew

Install Newman globally on your system using Homebrew.

brew install newman

Usage

Using Newman CLI

The newman run command allows you to specify a collection to be run. You can easily export your Postman Collection as a json file from the Postman App and run it using Newman.

newman run examples/sample-collection.json

If your collection file is available as an URL (such as from our Cloud API service), Newman can fetch your file and run it as well.

newman run https://www.getpostman.com/collections/631643-f695cab7-6878-eb55-7943-ad88e1ccfd65-JsLv

For the complete list of options, refer the Command Line Options section below.

Using Newman as a Library

Newman can be easily used within your JavaScript projects as a Node.js module. The entire set of Newman CLI functionality is available for programmatic use as well. The following example runs a collection by reading a JSON collection file stored on disk.

const newman = require ( 'newman' ); newman.run({ collection : require ( './sample-collection.json' ), reporters : 'cli' }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'collection run complete!' ); });

For the complete list of options, refer the API Reference section below.

Using Reporters with Newman

Reporters provide information about the current collection run in a format that is easy to both: disseminate and assimilate. Reporters can be configured using the -r or --reporters options. Inbuilt reporters in newman are: cli , json , junit , progress and emojitrain .

CLI reporter is enabled by default when Newman is used as a CLI, you do not need to specifically provide the same as part of reporters option. However, enabling one or more of the other reporters will result in no CLI output. Explicitly enable the CLI option in such a scenario. Check the example given below using the CLI and JSON reporters:

newman run examples/sample-collection.json -r cli,json

For more details on Reporters and writing your own External Reporters refer to their corresponding sections below.

Command Line Options

newman [options]

-h , --help

Show command line help, including a list of options, and sample use cases.

-v , --version

Displays the current Newman version, taken from package.json

newman run <collection-file-source> [options]

-e <source> , --environment <source>

Specify an environment file path or URL. Environments provide a set of variables that one can use within collections. Read More

-g <source> , --globals <source>

Specify the file path or URL for global variables. Global variables are similar to environment variables but have a lower precedence and can be overridden by environment variables having the same name.

-d <source> , --iteration-data <source>

Specify a data source file (JSON or CSV) to be used for iteration as a path to a file or as a URL. Read More

-n <number> , --iteration-count <number>

Specifies the number of times the collection has to be run when used in conjunction with iteration data file.

--folder <name>

Run requests within a particular folder/folders or specific requests in a collection. Multiple folders or requests can be specified by using --folder multiple times, like so: --folder f1 --folder f2 --folder r1 --folder r2.

--working-dir <path>

Set the path of the working directory to use while reading files with relative paths. Default to current directory.

--no-insecure-file-read

Prevents reading of files situated outside of the working directory.

--export-environment <path>

The path to the file where Newman will output the final environment variables file before completing a run.

--export-globals <path>

The path to the file where Newman will output the final global variables file before completing a run.

--export-collection <path>

The path to the file where Newman will output the final collection file before completing a run.

--timeout <ms>

Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for the entire collection run to complete execution.

--timeout-request <ms>

Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for requests to return a response.

--timeout-script <ms>

Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for scripts to complete execution.

-k , --insecure

Disables SSL verification checks and allows self-signed SSL certificates.

--ignore-redirects

Prevents newman from automatically following 3XX redirect responses.

--delay-request

Specify the extent of delay between requests (milliseconds).

--cookie-jar <path>

Specify the file path for a JSON Cookie Jar. Uses tough-cookie to deserialize the file.

--export-cookie-jar <path>

The path to the file where Newman will output the final cookie jar file before completing a run. Uses tough-cookie 's serialize method.

--bail [optional modifiers]

Specify whether or not to stop a collection run on encountering the first test script error.

Can optionally accept modifiers, currently include folder and failure .

folder allows you to skip the entire collection run in case an invalid folder was specified using the --folder option or an error was encountered in general.

On the failure of a test, failure would gracefully stop a collection run after completing the current test script.

-x , --suppress-exit-code

Specify whether or not to override the default exit code for the current run.

--color <value>

Enable or Disable colored CLI output. The color value can be any of the three: on , off or auto (default).

With auto , Newman attempts to automatically turn color on or off based on the color support in the terminal. This behaviour can be modified by using the on or off value accordingly.

--disable-unicode

Specify whether or not to force the unicode disable option. When supplied, all symbols in the output will be replaced by their plain text equivalents.

--global-var "<global-variable-name>=<global-variable-value>"

Allows the specification of global variables via the command line, in a key=value format. Multiple CLI global variables can be added by using --global-var multiple times, like so: --global-var "foo=bar" --global-var "alpha=beta" .

--env-var "<environment-variable-name>=<environment-variable-value>"

Allows the specification of environment variables via the command line, in a key=value format. Multiple CLI environment variables can be added by using --env-var multiple times, like so: --env-var "foo=bar" --env-var "alpha=beta" .

--verbose

Show detailed information of collection run and each request sent.

SSL

Client Certificates

Client certificates are an alternative to traditional authentication mechanisms. These allow their users to make authenticated requests to a server, using a public certificate, and an optional private key that verifies certificate ownership. In some cases, the private key may also be protected by a secret passphrase, providing an additional layer of authentication security.

Newman supports SSL client certificates, via the following CLI options:

Using a single SSL client certificate

--ssl-client-cert

The path to the public client certificate file.

--ssl-client-key

The path to the private client key (optional).

--ssl-client-passphrase

The secret passphrase used to protect the private client key (optional).

Using SSL client certificates configuration file (supports multiple certificates per run)

--ssl-client-cert-list

The path to the SSL client certificate list configuration file (JSON format). See examples/ssl-client-cert-list.json.

This option allows setting different SSL client certificate according to URL or hostname. This option takes precedence over --ssl-client-cert , --ssl-client-key and --ssl-client-passphrase options. If there is no match for the URL in the list, these options are used as fallback.

Trusted CA

When it is not wanted to use the --insecure option, additionally trusted CA certificates can be provided like this:

--ssl-extra-ca-certs

The path to the file, that holds one or more trusted CA certificates in PEM format

Configuring Proxy

Newman can also be configured to work with proxy settings via the following environment variables:

HTTP_PROXY / http_proxy

/ HTTPS_PROXY / https_proxy

/ NO_PROXY / no_proxy

For more details on using these variables, refer here.

API Reference

newman.run(options: object , callback: function) => run: EventEmitter

The run function executes a collection and returns the run result to a callback function provided as parameter. The return of the newman.run function is a run instance, which emits run events that can be listened to.

Parameter Description options This is a required argument and it contains all information pertaining to running a collection.



Required

Type: object options.collection The collection is a required property of the options argument. It accepts an object representation of a Postman Collection which should resemble the schema mentioned at https://schema.getpostman.com/. The value of this property could also be an instance of Collection Object from the Postman Collection SDK.



As string , one can provide a URL where the Collection JSON can be found (e.g. Postman Cloud API service) or path to a local JSON file.



Required

Type: object\|string PostmanCollection options.environment One can optionally pass an environment file path or URL as string to this property and that will be used to read Postman Environment Variables from. This property also accepts environment variables as an object . Environment files exported from Postman App can be directly used here.



Optional

Type: object\|string options.envVar One can optionally pass environment variables as an array of key-value string object pairs. It will be used to read Postman Environment Variables as well as overwrite environment variables from options.environments .



Optional

Type: array\|object options.globals Postman Global Variables can be optionally passed on to a collection run in form of path to a file or URL. It also accepts variables as an object .



Optional

Type: object\|string options.globalVar One can optionally pass global environment variables as an array of key-value string object pairs. It will be used to read Postman Global Environment Variables as well as overwrite global environment variables from options.globals .



Optional

Type: array\|object options.iterationCount Specify the number of iterations to run on the collection. This is usually accompanied by providing a data file reference as options.iterationData .



Optional

Type: number , Default value: 1 options.iterationData Path to the JSON or CSV file or URL to be used as data source when running multiple iterations on a collection.



Optional

Type: string options.folder The name or ID of the folder/folders (ItemGroup) in the collection which would be run instead of the entire collection.



Optional

Type: string\|array options.workingDir The path of the directory to be used as working directory.



Optional

Type: string , Default value: Current Directory options.insecureFileRead Allow reading files outside of working directory.



Optional

Type: boolean , Default value: true options.timeout Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for the entire collection run to complete execution.



Optional

Type: number , Default value: Infinity options.timeoutRequest Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for requests to return a response.



Optional

Type: number , Default value: Infinity options.timeoutScript Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for scripts to return a response.



Optional

Type: number , Default value: Infinity options.delayRequest Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for between subsequent requests.



Optional

Type: number , Default value: 0 options.ignoreRedirects This specifies whether newman would automatically follow 3xx responses from servers.



Optional

Type: boolean , Default value: false options.insecure Disables SSL verification checks and allows self-signed SSL certificates.



Optional

Type: boolean , Default value: false options.bail A switch to specify whether or not to gracefully stop a collection run (after completing the current test script) on encountering the first error. Takes additional modifiers as arguments to specify whether to end the run with an error for invalid name or path.



Available modifiers: folder and failure .

eg. bail : ['folder']



Optional

Type: boolean\|object , Default value: false options.suppressExitCode If present, allows overriding the default exit code from the current collection run, useful for bypassing collection result failures. Takes no arguments.



Optional

Type: boolean , Default value: false options.reporters Specify one reporter name as string or provide more than one reporter name as an array .



Available reporters: cli , json , junit , progress and emojitrain .



Optional

Type: string\|array options.reporter Specify options for the reporter(s) declared in options.reporters .

e.g. reporter : { junit : { export : './xmlResults.xml' } }

e.g. reporter : { html : { export : './htmlResults.html', template: './customTemplate.hbs' } }



Optional

Type: object options.color Enable or Disable colored CLI output.



Available options: on , off and auto



Optional

Type: string , Default value: auto options.sslClientCert The path to the public client certificate file.



Optional

Type: string options.sslClientKey The path to the private client key file.



Optional

Type: string options.sslClientPassphrase The secret client key passphrase.



Optional

Type: string options.sslClientCertList The path to the client certificate configuration list file. This option takes precedence over sslClientCert , sslClientKey and sslClientPassphrase . When there is no match in this configuration list, sslClientCert is used as fallback.



Optional

Type: string\|array options.sslExtraCaCerts The path to the file, that holds one or more trusted CA certificates in PEM format.



Optional

Type: string options.requestAgents Specify the custom requesting agents to be used when performing HTTP and HTTPS requests respectively. Example: Using Socks Proxy



Optional

Type: object options.cookieJar One can optionally pass a CookieJar file path as string to this property and that will be deserialized using tough-cookie . This property also accepts a tough-cookie CookieJar instance.



Optional

Type: object\|string options.newmanVersion The Newman version used for the collection run.



This will be set by Newman callback Upon completion of the run, this callback is executed with the error , summary argument.



Required

Type: function

newman.run~callback(error: object , summary: object)

The callback parameter of the newman.run function receives two arguments: (1) error and (2) summary

Argument Description error In case newman faces an error during the run, the error is passed on to this argument of callback. By default, only fatal errors, such as the ones caused by any fault inside Newman is passed on to this argument. However, setting abortOnError:true or abortOnFailure:true as part of run options will cause newman to treat collection script syntax errors and test failures as fatal errors and be passed down here while stopping the run abruptly at that point.



Type: object summary The run summary will contain information pertaining to the run.



Type: object summary.error An error object which if exists, contains an error message describing the message



Type: object summary.collection This object contains information about the collection being run, it's requests, and their associated pre-request scripts and tests.



Type: object summary.environment An object with environment variables used for the current run, and the usage status for each of those variables.



Type: object summary.globals This object holds details about the globals used within the collection run namespace.



Type: object summary.run A cumulative run summary object that provides information on .



Type: object summary.run.stats An object which provides details about the total, failed, and pending counts for pre request scripts, tests, assertions, requests, and more.



Type: object summary.run.failures An array of failure objects, with each element holding details, including the assertion that failed, and the request.



Type: array.<object> summary.run.executions This object contains information about each request, along with it's associated activities within the scope of the current collection run.



Type: array.<object>

Newman triggers a whole bunch of events during the run.

newman.run({ collection : require ( './sample-collection.json' ), iterationData : [{ "var" : "data" , "var_beta" : "other_val" }], globals : { "id" : "5bfde907-2a1e-8c5a-2246-4aff74b74236" , "name" : "test-env" , "values" : [ { "key" : "alpha" , "value" : "beta" , "type" : "text" , "enabled" : true } ], "timestamp" : 1404119927461 , "_postman_variable_scope" : "globals" , "_postman_exported_at" : "2016-10-17T14:31:26.200Z" , "_postman_exported_using" : "Postman/4.8.0" }, globalVar : [ { "key" : "glboalSecret" , "value" : "globalSecretValue" }, { "key" : "globalAnotherSecret" , "value" : ` ${process.env.GLOBAL_ANOTHER_SECRET} ` } ], environment : { "id" : "4454509f-00c3-fd32-d56c-ac1537f31415" , "name" : "test-env" , "values" : [ { "key" : "foo" , "value" : "bar" , "type" : "text" , "enabled" : true } ], "timestamp" : 1404119927461 , "_postman_variable_scope" : "environment" , "_postman_exported_at" : "2016-10-17T14:26:34.940Z" , "_postman_exported_using" : "Postman/4.8.0" }, envVar : [ { "key" : "secret" , "value" : "secretValue" }, { "key" : "anotherSecret" , "value" : ` ${process.env.ANOTHER_SECRET} ` } ], }).on( 'start' , function ( err, args ) { console .log( 'running a collection...' ); }).on( 'done' , function ( err, summary ) { if (err || summary.error) { console .error( 'collection run encountered an error.' ); } else { console .log( 'collection run completed.' ); } });

All events receive two arguments (1) error and (2) args . The list below describes the properties of the second argument object.

Event Description start The start of a collection run beforeIteration Before an iteration commences beforeItem Before an item execution begins (the set of prerequest->request->test) beforePrerequest Before prerequest script is execution starts prerequest After prerequest script execution completes beforeRequest Before an HTTP request is sent request After response of the request is received beforeTest Before test script is execution starts test After test script execution completes beforeScript Before any script (of type test or prerequest ) is executed script After any script (of type test or prerequest ) is executed item When an item (the whole set of prerequest->request->test) completes iteration After an iteration completes assertion This event is triggered for every test assertion done within test scripts console Every time a console function is called from within any script, this event is propagated exception When any asynchronous error happen in scripts this event is triggered beforeDone An event that is triggered prior to the completion of the run done This event is emitted when a collection run has completed, with or without errors

Reporters

Configuring Reporters

-r <reporter-name> , --reporters <reporter-name>

Specify one reporter name as string or provide more than one reporter name as a comma separated list of reporter names. Available reporters are: cli , json , junit , progress and emojitrain .



Spaces should not be used between reporter names / commas whilst specifying a comma separated list of reporters. For instance:



✅ -r cli,json,junit

❌ -r cli , json,junit

--reporter-{{reporter-name}}-{{reporter-option}}

When multiple reporters are provided, if one needs to specifically override or provide an option to one reporter, this is achieved by prefixing the option with --reporter-{{reporter-name}}- .



For example, ... --reporters cli,json --reporter-cli-silent would silence the CLI reporter only.

--reporter-{{reporter-options}}

If more than one reporter accepts the same option name, they can be provided using the common reporter option syntax.



For example, ... --reporters cli,json --reporter-silent passes the silent: true option to both JSON and CLI reporter.

Note: Sample collection reports have been provided in examples/reports.

CLI Reporter

The built-in CLI reporter supports the following options, use them with appropriate argument switch prefix. For example, the option no-summary can be passed as --reporter-no-summary or --reporter-cli-no-summary .

CLI reporter is enabled by default when Newman is used as a CLI, you do not need to specifically provide the same as part of --reporters option. However, enabling one or more of the other reporters will result in no CLI output. Explicitly enable the CLI option in such a scenario.

CLI Option Description --reporter-cli-silent The CLI reporter is internally disabled and you see no output to terminal.

| --reporter-cli-show-timestamps | This prints the local time for each request made. | | --reporter-cli-no-summary | The statistical summary table is not shown. | | --reporter-cli-no-failures | This prevents the run failures from being separately printed. | | --reporter-cli-no-assertions | This turns off the output for request-wise assertions as they happen. | | --reporter-cli-no-success-assertions | This turns off the output for successful assertions as they happen. | | --reporter-cli-no-console | This turns off the output of console.log (and other console calls) from collection's scripts. | | --reporter-cli-no-banner | This turns off the newman banner shown at the beginning of each collection run. |

JSON Reporter

The built-in JSON reporter is useful in producing a comprehensive output of the run summary. It takes the path to the file where to write the report. The content of this file is exactly the same as the summary parameter sent to the callback when Newman is used as a library.

To enable JSON reporter, provide --reporters json as a CLI option.

CLI Option Description --reporter-json-export <path> Specify a path where the output JSON file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to newman/ in the current working directory. If the specified path does not exist, it will be created. However, if the specified path is a pre-existing directory, the report will be generated in that directory.

JUNIT/XML Reporter

The built-in JUnit reporter can output a summary of the collection run to a JUnit compatible XML file. To enable the JUNIT reporter, provide --reporters junit as a CLI option.

CLI Option Description --reporter-junit-export <path> Specify a path where the output XML file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to newman/ in the current working directory. If the specified path does not exist, it will be created. However, if the specified path is a pre-existing directory, the report will be generated in that directory.

HTML Reporter

An external reporter, maintained by Postman, which can be installed via npm install -g newman-reporter-html . This reporter was part of the Newman project but was separated out into its own project in V4.

The complete installation and usage guide is available at newman-reporter-html. Once the HTML reporter is installed you can provide --reporters html as a CLI option.

External Reporters

Using External Reporters

Newman also supports external reporters, provided that the reporter works with Newman's event sequence. Working examples of how Newman reporters work can be found in lib/reporters.

For instance, to use the Newman HTML Reporter:

Install the reporter package. Note that the name of the package is of the form newman-reporter-<name> . The installation should be global if Newman is installed globally, local otherwise. (Remove -g flag from the command below for a local installation.)

npm install -g newman-reporter-html

Use the installed reporter, either via the CLI, or programmatic usage. Here, the newman-reporter prefix is not required while specifying the reporter name in the options.



newman run /path/to/collection.json -r cli,html

const newman = require ( 'newman' ); newman.run({ collection : '/path/to/collection.json' , reporters : [ 'cli' , 'html' ] }, process.exit);

Community Maintained Reporters

Several members of the Postman community have created custom reporters offering different option to output the data coming from Newman. Listed below is a selection of these but more can be found here on NPM.

Once the custom reporter NPM package has been installed either globally or locally, this can be then used with Newman in the following ways:

newman run /path/to/collection.json -r htmlextra,csv

const newman = require ( 'newman' ); newman.run({ collection : '/path/to/collection.json' , reporters : [ 'htmlextra' , 'csv' ] }, process.exit);

htmlextra - This is an updated version of the standard HTML reporter containing a more in-depth data output and a few helpful extras

csv - This reporter creates a csv file containing the high level summary of the Collection run

file containing the high level summary of the Collection run json-summary - A Newman JSON Reporter that strips the results down to a minimum

teamcity - A reporter built to be used with the Team City CI server

testrail - A reporter built for Test Rail, the test case management tool

statsd - This reporter can be used to send the Collection run data to statsd and used on time series analytic tools like Grafana

and used on time series analytic tools like Grafana confluence - Confluence reporter for Newman that uploads a Newman report on a Confluence page

influxdb - This reporter sends the test results information to InfluxDB which can be used from Grafana to build dashboards

Creating Your Own Reporter

A custom reporter is a Node module with a name of the form newman-reporter-<name> . To create a custom reporter:

Navigate to a directory of your choice, and create a blank npm package with npm init . Add an index.js file, that exports a function of the following form:

function CustomNewmanReporter ( emitter, reporterOptions, collectionRunOptions ) { } module .exports = CustomNewmanReporter

To use your reporter locally, use the npm pack command to create a .tgz file. Once created, this can be installed using the npm i -g newman-reporter-<name>.<version>.tgz command.

Once you're happy with your reporter, it can be published to npm using npm publish . This will then be made available for other people to download.

Scoped reporter package names like @myorg/newman-reporter-<name> are also supported. Working reporter examples can be found in lib/reporters.

File uploads

Newman also supports file uploads for request form data. The files must be present in the current working directory. Your collection must also contain the filename in the "src" attribute of the request.

In this collection, sample-file.txt should be present in the current working directory.

{ "info" : { "name" : "file-upload" }, "item" : [ { "request" : { "url" : "https://postman-echo.com/post" , "method" : "POST" , "body" : { "mode" : "formdata" , "formdata" : [ { "key" : "file" , "type" : "file" , "enabled" : true , "src" : "sample-file.txt" } ] } } } ] }

ls file-upload.postman_collection.json sample-file.txt newman run file-upload.postman_collection.json

Using Newman with the Postman API

1 Generate an API key

2 Fetch a list of your collections from: https://api.getpostman.com/collections?apikey=$apiKey

3 Get the collection link via it's uid : https://api.getpostman.com/collections/$uid?apikey=$apiKey

4 Obtain the environment URI from: https://api.getpostman.com/environments?apikey=$apiKey

5 Using the collection and environment URIs acquired in steps 3 and 4, run the collection as follows:

newman run "https://api.getpostman.com/collections/ $uid ?apikey= $apiKey " \ --environment "https://api.getpostman.com/environments/$uid?apikey=$apiKey"

Using Newman in Docker

To use Newman in Docker check our docker documentation.

Using Socks Proxy

When using Newman as a library, you can pass a custom HTTP(S) agent which will be used for making the requests. Here's an example of how to setup socks proxy using a custom agent.

const newman = require ( 'newman' ); const SocksProxyAgent = require ( 'socks-proxy-agent' ); const requestAgent = new SocksProxyAgent({ host : 'localhost' , port : '1080' }); newman.run({ collection : require ( './sample-collection.json' ), requestAgents : { http : requestAgent, https : requestAgent, } }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'collection run complete!' ); });

Migration Guide

Compatibility

NodeJS

Newman Node v3.x >= v4.x v4.x >= v6.x v5.x >= v10.x

The current Node version compatibility can also be seen from the engines.node property in package.json

File Encoding

Newman attempts to detect file encoding for files that are provided as command line input. However, it mostly relies on NodeJS and the underlying operating system to do the heavy lifting. Currently, ASCII , UTF-8 , UTF-16LE and ISO-8859-1 are the only ones that are detection assisted.

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guide to learn about our development process. Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions.

Community Support

If you are interested in talking to the Postman team and fellow Newman users, you can find us on our Postman Community Forum . Feel free to drop by and say hello. You'll find us posting about upcoming features and beta releases, answering technical support questions, and contemplating world peace.

Sign in using your Postman account to participate in the discussions and don't forget to take advantage of the search bar - the answer to your question might already be waiting for you! Don’t want to log in? Then lurk on the sidelines and absorb all the knowledge.

License

This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postdot Technologies, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.