Autosuggest Highlight

Utilities for highlighting text in autosuggest and autocomplete components.

Installation

yarn add autosuggest-highlight

or

npm install autosuggest-highlight --save

API

Function Description match(text, query, options) Calculates the characters to highlight in text based on query . parse(text, matches) Breaks the given text to parts based on matches .

It returns an array of pairs. Every pair [a, b] means that text.slice(a, b) should be highlighted.

Options are passed as JSON.

Option Description insideWords boolean false by default. Searches inside words findAllOccurrences boolean false by default. Finds all occurrences of each match requireMatchAll boolean false by default. Requires each word of query to be found in text or else returns an empty set

Examples

We match at the beginning of a word by default:

var match = require ( 'autosuggest-highlight/match' ); var matches = match( 'some text' , 'te' );

var matches = match( 'some text' , 'e' );

Enable search inside words:

var match = require ( 'autosuggest-highlight/match' ); var matches = match( 'some text' , 'm' , { insideWords : true });

When query is a single word, only the first match is returned by default:

var matches = match( 'some sweet text' , 's' );

You'll get the second match, if query contains multiple words:

var matches = match( 'some sweet text' , 's s' );

Or using the findAllOccurrences option:

var matches = match( 'some sweet text' , 's' , { findAllOccurrences : true });

Matches are case insensitive:

var matches = match( 'Some Text' , 't' );

and diacritics are removed:

var matches = match( 'Déjà vu' , 'deja' );

When query has multiple words, the order doesn't matter:

var matches = match( 'Albert Einstein' , 'a e' );

var matches = match( 'Albert Einstein' , 'e a' );

Breaks the given text to parts based on matches .

It returns an array of text parts by specifying whether each part should be highlighted or not.

For example:

var parse = require ( 'autosuggest-highlight/parse' ); var parts = parse( 'Pretty cool text' , [[ 7 , 9 ], [ 12 , 13 ]]);

License

MIT