Fix textarea "jumpy" in IE10 and IE11
Autosize is a small, stand-alone script to automatically adjust textarea height to fit text.
Full documentation and a demo can be found at jacklmoore.com/autosize
npm install autosize
|Chrome
|Firefox
|IE
|Safari
|iOS Safari
|Android
|Opera Mini
|Windows Phone IE
|yes
|yes
|9
|yes
|yes
|4
|?
|8.1
The autosize function accepts a single textarea element, or an array or array-like object (such as a NodeList or jQuery collection) of textarea elements.
// from a NodeList
autosize(document.querySelectorAll('textarea'));
// from a single Node
autosize(document.querySelector('textarea'));
// from a jQuery collection
autosize($('textarea'));
Released under the MIT License