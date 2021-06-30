openbase logo
autosizeie

by Jack Moore
4.0.5 (see all)

Autosize is a small, stand-alone script to automatically adjust textarea height to fit text.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Summary

Fix textarea "jumpy" in IE10 and IE11

Summary

Autosize is a small, stand-alone script to automatically adjust textarea height to fit text.

Demo

Full documentation and a demo can be found at jacklmoore.com/autosize

Install via NPM

npm install autosize

Browser compatibility

ChromeFirefoxIESafariiOS SafariAndroidOpera MiniWindows Phone IE
yesyes9yesyes4?8.1

Usage

The autosize function accepts a single textarea element, or an array or array-like object (such as a NodeList or jQuery collection) of textarea elements.

// from a NodeList
autosize(document.querySelectorAll('textarea'));

// from a single Node
autosize(document.querySelector('textarea'));

// from a jQuery collection
autosize($('textarea'));

Released under the MIT License

