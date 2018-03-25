Effortless, dynamic-width text boxes in vanilla JavaScript.
placeholder attribute
min-width based on the element’s initial content
<input type="text" id="foo" value="Nice">
<input type="text" id="bar" placeholder="People">
<input type="text" id="baz" placeholder="Matter">
const autosizeInput = require('autosize-input')
autosizeInput(document.querySelector('#foo'))
autosizeInput(document.querySelector('#bar'))
autosizeInput(document.querySelector('#baz'), { minWidth: true })
const autosizeInput = require('autosize-input')
element is a text
input element, and
options is an object literal.
element.
options.minWidth to
true. This will give the
element a
min-width that fits it initial contents (ie. either the element’s intial
value, or its
placeholder).
See Usage.
div element, assigned the same styles as the text box, is used to calculate the correct width to assign to the text box. This width is recomputed and assigned to the text box on every
input event.
div is shared amongst all the “autosized” text boxes on the page.
Install via yarn:
$ yarn add autosize-input
Or npm:
$ npm install --save autosize-input
To test manually, in the browser:
$ yarn start
To run the programmatic tests:
$ yarn test
This module was written because I needed a standalone, lightweight solution to this rather UI problem.