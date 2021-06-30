Summary

Autosize is a small, stand-alone script to automatically adjust textarea height to fit text.

Demo

Full documentation and a demo can be found at jacklmoore.com/autosize

Install via NPM

npm install autosize

Browser compatibility

Chrome Firefox IE Safari iOS Safari Android Opera Mini Windows Phone IE yes yes 9 yes yes 4 ? 8.1

Usage

The autosize function accepts a single textarea element, or an array or array-like object (such as a NodeList or jQuery collection) of textarea elements.

autosize( document .querySelectorAll( 'textarea' )); autosize( document .querySelector( 'textarea' )); autosize($( 'textarea' ));

Released under the MIT License