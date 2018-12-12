npm install --save autoscroll-react
This package exports a function that takes a
React.Component class and returns a
React.PureComponent that renders the passed component without any additional markup. It adds the following behaviours to the wrapped component:
Suppose the wrapped component is a chat. When a message is added, the chat should be scrolled to the bottom to show the lastest message. But if the user has scrolled up, and a new message is posted by another user, the list should not scroll down to show the new message, as the user is reading another message.
This feature was added to suport infinite scrolling lists where new content is fetched when the list is scrolled all the way up. Again, consider the case where the wrapped component is a chat. When the user scrolls all the way up, the app (somehow) gets older messages from the server and adds them to the list. By default, the current scroll position of the list is preserved, leading to the the list showing the first of the newly added messages instead of the previous last message. This means the list 'jumps' when content is added to the top of the list. A pragmatic solution to this issue is to scroll down the list by the correct amount when it updates and is scrolled all the way up. But this causes some issues when the list is scrolled all the way up and content is added to the bottom.
import React from 'react'
import autoscroll from 'autoscroll-react'
import Item from './Item'
class MyList extends React.Component {
render(){
const { items, ...props } = this.props
return (
<ul { ...props } >{ // ⚠️ You MUST pass down props, otherwise the event listener will not be attached ⚠️
items.map(
item => <Item
key={ item.id }
{...item}
/>
)
}</ul>
)
}
}
export default autoscroll(MyList)
Then, in another file:
import React from 'react'
import MyList from './MyList'
export default ({ items, fetchMoreItems }) => <div>
<MyList
items={items} /* pass props directly to your component */
onScrolledTop={e => fetchMoreItems()} /* add props to be intercepted by autoscroll */
onScrolled={e => console.log('the list was scrolled')}
/>
{/* ... */}
</div>
Autoscroll.
Autoscroll uses a
ref.
overflow-y:scroll; and a set
height)
The
autoscroll higher-order-component supports the followig props
|name
|default
|description
|onScrolled
undefined
|called without arguments whenever the list is scrolled
|onScrolledTop
undefined
|called without arguments whenever the list is scrolled to the top
When creating a component by calling the
autoscroll higher-order-component, an options object can be passed in as the second argument. It may contain the following keys:
|name
|default
|description
|isScrolledDownThreshold
|150(px)
|Used when determining whether the user has scrolled back to the bottom. If the element's
scrollBottom is within
isScrolledDownThresholdpx of the maximum scroll (
scrollHeight), the component will scroll down on the next updates. This option exists because scrolling almost all the way down, but not entirely, can be interpreted as a sign that the user intends to see the bottom of the list. Set it to 0 to enforce scrolling all the way down.