A server for chrome-devtools-autosave.
npm install -g autosave
It fails with "Error: EACCES, permission denied". What should I do?
Run the same command as an administrator. On Mac OS X and Linux it would be
sudo npm install -g autosave.
Run
autosave in the terminal.
You should see something like "DevTools Autosave is running on http://127.0.0.1:9104".
It doesn’t work on Windows. I’m having
'autosave' is not recognized as an internal or external command
Have you tried turn it it off and on again? Seriously, restart the system.
It might be annoying to open a terminal and type "autosave↵" every time you need to run Autosave. On Mac OS X and Ubuntu you can run Autosave on OS launch as a daemon. To do so run:
npm run-script -g autosave autostart
It is not yet available on other operation systems.