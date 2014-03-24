autoquit

Automatically quit node.js servers when inactive.

Detects when a server has been inactive for a period of time and shuts it down.

Designed to be used in combination with something like node-systemd: https://github.com/rubenv/node-systemd

More info on why you'd want to use this module: http://savanne.be/articles/deploying-node-js-with-systemd/

Usage

You can install the latest version via npm:

npm install autoquit

Require the autoquit module. It will monkey-patch the support for auto-quitting into net.Server.

require ( 'autoquit' );

Create an app as usual and call the autoQuit method. Do this before calling listen to avoid inconsistencies in the connection counting.

var http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Hello World

' ); }); server.autoQuit(); server.listen( 1337 );

Do a request to your service:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/plain Connection: keep-alive Transfer-Encoding: chunked Hello World

After 10 minutes of inactivity (the default), it will close the server.

Specifying options

You can pass options as an object to the autoQuit call:

server.autoQuit({ timeOut : 900 });

Accepted options:

timeOut : number of seconds of inactivity before triggering the shutdown method.

: number of seconds of inactivity before triggering the shutdown method. exitFn : A function that will be invoked when shutting down. If this is not supplied, the default action is to invoke process.exit(0); .

License