Automatically quit node.js servers when inactive.
Detects when a server has been inactive for a period of time and shuts it down.
Designed to be used in combination with something like node-systemd: https://github.com/rubenv/node-systemd
More info on why you'd want to use this module: http://savanne.be/articles/deploying-node-js-with-systemd/
You can install the latest version via npm:
$ npm install autoquit
Require the autoquit module. It will monkey-patch the support for auto-quitting into net.Server.
require('autoquit');
Create an app as usual and call the
autoQuit method. Do this before calling
listen to avoid inconsistencies in the connection counting.
var http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end('Hello World\n');
});
server.autoQuit();
server.listen(1337);
Do a request to your service:
# curl -i http://localhost:1337/
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Content-Type: text/plain
Connection: keep-alive
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
Hello World
After 10 minutes of inactivity (the default), it will close the server.
You can pass options as an object to the
autoQuit call:
server.autoQuit({ timeOut: 900 });
Accepted options:
timeOut: number of seconds of inactivity before triggering the shutdown method.
exitFn: A function that will be invoked when shutting down. If this is not supplied, the default action is to invoke
process.exit(0);.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (C) 2011-2014 by Ruben Vermeersch <ruben@rocketeer.be>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.