This is like Autoprefixer, but for JavaScript polyfills. It scans your code and applies only required polyfills.
$ npm i -S autopolyfiller-loader
module: {
rules: [ {
enforce: 'post',
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /\/(node_modules|bower_components)\//,
loader: 'autopolyfiller-loader',
query: {
browsers: [ 'last 2 versions', 'ie >= 9' ], //list of browsers to polyfill
withParser: ['acorn@0.11.0', {ecmaVersion: 6}], //allow use custom parser
parserOptions: {ecmaVersion: 6}, // only if no #withParser specified,
// allow to use custom options with acorn v4 parser
exclude: ['Promise'], //exclude some polyfills
include: ['Object.create'], //force include some polifills
use: [{
// AST tree pattern matching
// It may "grep" multiply polyfills
test: function (ast) {
return query('Object.newFeature(_$)', ast).length > 0 ? ['Object.newFeature'] : [];
},
// Your polyfills code
polyfill: {
'Object.newFeature': 'Object.newFeature = function () {};'
},
// This list means "apply this feature to the <list of browsers>"
// For more examples see https://github.com/jonathantneal/polyfill/blob/master/agent.js.json
support: {
// For chrome 29 only apply Object.newFeature polyfill
'Chrome': [{
only: '29',
fill: 'Object.newFeature'
}]
},
// This is optional. By default autopolyfiller will use
// polyfill's name to generate condition's code:
wrapper: {
'Object.newFeature': {
'before': 'if (!("newFeature" in Object)) {',
'after': '}'
}
}
}] //add custom polyfills
}
} ]
}