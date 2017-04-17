openbase logo
autopolyfiller-loader

by Kir Belevich
1.1.0 (see all)

🏭 Autopolyfiller loader for webpack

Readme

Autopolyfiller loader for webpack

npm travis climate deps gratipay

This is like Autoprefixer, but for JavaScript polyfills. It scans your code and applies only required polyfills.

Install

$ npm i -S autopolyfiller-loader

Usage

module: {
    rules: [ {
        enforce: 'post',
        test: /\.js$/,
        exclude: /\/(node_modules|bower_components)\//,
        loader: 'autopolyfiller-loader',
        query: {
          browsers: [ 'last 2 versions', 'ie >= 9' ], //list of browsers to polyfill
          withParser: ['acorn@0.11.0', {ecmaVersion: 6}], //allow use custom parser
          parserOptions: {ecmaVersion: 6}, // only if no #withParser specified,
                                           // allow to use custom options with acorn v4 parser 
          exclude: ['Promise'], //exclude some polyfills
          include: ['Object.create'], //force include some polifills
          use: [{
                    // AST tree pattern matching
                    // It may "grep" multiply polyfills
                    test: function (ast) {
                        return query('Object.newFeature(_$)', ast).length > 0 ? ['Object.newFeature'] : [];
                    },

                    // Your polyfills code
                    polyfill: {
                        'Object.newFeature': 'Object.newFeature = function () {};'
                    },

                    // This list means "apply this feature to the <list of browsers>"
                    // For more examples see https://github.com/jonathantneal/polyfill/blob/master/agent.js.json
                    support: {
                        // For chrome 29 only apply Object.newFeature polyfill
                        'Chrome': [{
                            only: '29',
                            fill: 'Object.newFeature'
                        }]
                    },

                    // This is optional. By default autopolyfiller will use
                    // polyfill's name to generate condition's code:
                    wrapper: {
                        'Object.newFeature': {
                            'before': 'if (!("newFeature" in Object)) {',
                            'after': '}'
                        }
                    }
                }] //add custom polyfills
        }
    } ]
}

Documentation: Using loaders.

License

WTFPL

