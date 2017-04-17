Autopolyfiller loader for webpack

This is like Autoprefixer, but for JavaScript polyfills. It scans your code and applies only required polyfills.

Install

$ npm i -S autopolyfiller-loader

Usage

module : { rules : [ { enforce : 'post' , test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /\/(node_modules|bower_components)\// , loader : 'autopolyfiller-loader' , query : { browsers : [ 'last 2 versions' , 'ie >= 9' ], withParser : [ 'acorn@0.11.0' , { ecmaVersion : 6 }], parserOptions : { ecmaVersion : 6 }, exclude : [ 'Promise' ], include : [ 'Object.create' ], use : [{ test : function ( ast ) { return query( 'Object.newFeature(_$)' , ast).length > 0 ? [ 'Object.newFeature' ] : []; }, polyfill : { 'Object.newFeature' : 'Object.newFeature = function () {};' }, support : { 'Chrome' : [{ only : '29' , fill : 'Object.newFeature' }] }, wrapper : { 'Object.newFeature' : { 'before' : 'if (!("newFeature" in Object)) {' , 'after' : '}' } } }] } } ] }

Documentation: Using loaders.

License

WTFPL