A third-party Node.js wrapper for Autopilot's REST API.
Example:
let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e');
let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };
autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
npm install autopilot-api --save
Begin by initializing with your API key:
let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e');
Now you will be able to interact with Autopilot resources as described below.
Optionally you can pass an endpoint to use. This can be useful in testing if you want to call the sandbox api.
let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e', 'https://private-anon-5efcbf2622-autopilot.apiary-mock.com/v1');
Method:
autopilot.contacts.upsert(data[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
object or
array
|Yes
|The contact data to be upserted. If an array is provided, a bulk upsert is performed.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };
autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };
autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact, (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.contacts.get(id[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.contacts.get('bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.contacts.get('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.contacts.delete(id[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.contacts.delete('bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.contacts.delete('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe(id[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe('bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.contacts.fields([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.contacts.fields()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.contacts.fields((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.list([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.list()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.list((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.insert(name[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|Yes
|The name for a new list.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.insert('Animal Rights Supporters')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.insert('Animal Rights Supporters', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
string
|Yes
|The
id of the list to query.
bookmark
string
|No
|If there are more contacts on the list than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', () => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.has(listId, contactId[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
listId
string
|Yes
|The
id of the list to query.
contactId
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.has('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.has('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.add(listId, contactId[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
listId
string
|Yes
|The
id of the list to query.
contactId
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.add('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.add('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.lists.remove(listId, contactId[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
listId
string
|Yes
|The
id of the list to query.
contactId
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.remove('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.remove('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.smartSegments.list([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.smartSegments.list()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.smartSegments.list((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.smartSegments.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
string
|Yes
|The
id of the smart segment to query.
bookmark
string
|No
|If there are more contacts on the smart segment than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.smartSegments.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.smartSegments.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.journeys.add(triggerId, contactId[, callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
triggerId
string
|Yes
|The
id of the trigger associated with the Journey we're adding to.
contactId
string
|Yes
|Either the Autopilot
contact_id or the contact's email address.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.lists.add('0001', 'bob@priceisright.com')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.lists.add('0001', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.journeys.list([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.journeys.list()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.journeys.list((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.account.get([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.account.get()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.account.get((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.restHooks.list([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.restHooks.list()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.restHooks.list((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.restHooks.register(event, targetUrl, [callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
event
string
|Yes
|The event name that you wish to be told about.
targetUrl
string
|Yes
|The URL in your API which you want Autopilot to POST to when the event occurs.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.restHooks.register('contact_added', 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.restHooks.register('contact_added', 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
})
Method:
autopilot.restHooks.unregister(hookId, [callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
hookId
string
|Yes
|The
id of the hook to unregister.
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.restHooks.unregister('hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.restHooks.unregister('hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6', (err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Method:
autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll([callback])
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
callback
function
|No
|A callback function to be executed upon completion.
Promise example:
autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Callback example:
autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll((err, response) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err, response);
}
console.log(response);
});
Released under MIT.