Readme

autopilot-api

A third-party Node.js wrapper for Autopilot's REST API.

Example:

let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e');

let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };

autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact)
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

Installation

npm install autopilot-api --save

Usage

Begin by initializing with your API key:

let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e');

Now you will be able to interact with Autopilot resources as described below.

Optionally you can pass an endpoint to use. This can be useful in testing if you want to call the sandbox api.

let Autopilot = require('autopilot-api');
let autopilot = new Autopilot('c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e', 'https://private-anon-5efcbf2622-autopilot.apiary-mock.com/v1');

Contacts

Upsert Contact

  • Method: autopilot.contacts.upsert(data[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    dataobject or arrayYesThe contact data to be upserted. If an array is provided, a bulk upsert is performed.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };

autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact)
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob', LastName: 'Barker', Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' };

autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact, (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Get Contact

  • Method: autopilot.contacts.get(id[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    idstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.contacts.get('bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.contacts.get('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Delete Contact

  • Method: autopilot.contacts.delete(id[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    idstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.contacts.delete('bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.contacts.delete('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Unsubscribe Contact

  • Method: autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe(id[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    idstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe('bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe('bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

List Custom Contact Fields

  • Method: autopilot.contacts.fields([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.contacts.fields()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.contacts.fields((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Lists

List Lists

  • Method: autopilot.lists.list([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.list()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.list((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Insert List

  • Method: autopilot.lists.insert(name[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    namestringYesThe name for a new list.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.insert('Animal Rights Supporters')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.insert('Animal Rights Supporters', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

List Contacts in List

  • Method: autopilot.lists.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    idstringYesThe id of the list to query.
    bookmarkstringNoIf there are more contacts on the list than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', () => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Check if Contact is in List

  • Method: autopilot.lists.has(listId, contactId[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    listIdstringYesThe id of the list to query.
    contactIdstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.has('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.has('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Add Contact to List

  • Method: autopilot.lists.add(listId, contactId[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    listIdstringYesThe id of the list to query.
    contactIdstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.add('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.add('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Remove Contact from List

  • Method: autopilot.lists.remove(listId, contactId[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    listIdstringYesThe id of the list to query.
    contactIdstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.remove('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.remove('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Smart Segments

List Smart Segments

  • Method: autopilot.smartSegments.list([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.smartSegments.list()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.smartSegments.list((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

List Contacts in Smart Segment

  • Method: autopilot.smartSegments.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    idstringYesThe id of the smart segment to query.
    bookmarkstringNoIf there are more contacts on the smart segment than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.smartSegments.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.smartSegments.roster('contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Journeys (via triggers)

Add Contact to Journey

  • Method: autopilot.journeys.add(triggerId, contactId[, callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    triggerIdstringYesThe id of the trigger associated with the Journey we're adding to.
    contactIdstringYesEither the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.lists.add('0001', 'bob@priceisright.com')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.lists.add('0001', 'bob@priceisright.com', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

List Journeys with Triggers

  • Method: autopilot.journeys.list([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.journeys.list()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.journeys.list((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Account

Get Account

  • Method: autopilot.account.get([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.account.get()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.account.get((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

REST Hooks

List REST Hooks

  • Method: autopilot.restHooks.list([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.restHooks.list()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.restHooks.list((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Register REST Hook

  • Method: autopilot.restHooks.register(event, targetUrl, [callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    eventstringYesThe event name that you wish to be told about.
    targetUrlstringYesThe URL in your API which you want Autopilot to POST to when the event occurs.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.restHooks.register('contact_added', 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.restHooks.register('contact_added', 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
})

Unregister REST Hook

  • Method: autopilot.restHooks.unregister(hookId, [callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    hookIdstringYesThe id of the hook to unregister.
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.restHooks.unregister('hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6')
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.restHooks.unregister('hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6', (err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

Delete All REST Hooks

  • Method: autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll([callback])

  • Parameters:

    NameTypeRequiredDescription
    callbackfunctionNoA callback function to be executed upon completion.

  • Promise example:

    autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll()
    .then(console.log)
    .catch(console.error);

  • Callback example:

    autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll((err, response) => {
    if (err) {
        return console.error(err, response);
    }

    console.log(response);
});

License

Released under MIT.

