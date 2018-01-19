A third-party Node.js wrapper for Autopilot's REST API.

Example:

let Autopilot = require ( 'autopilot-api' ); let autopilot = new Autopilot( 'c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e' ); let contact = { FirstName : 'Bob' , LastName : 'Barker' , Email : 'bob@priceisright.com' }; autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Installation

npm install autopilot-api --save

Usage

Begin by initializing with your API key:

let Autopilot = require ( 'autopilot-api' ); let autopilot = new Autopilot( 'c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e' );

Now you will be able to interact with Autopilot resources as described below.

Optionally you can pass an endpoint to use. This can be useful in testing if you want to call the sandbox api.

let Autopilot = require ( 'autopilot-api' ); let autopilot = new Autopilot( 'c5359558cf764d17bc49f13a87e8a56e' , 'https://private-anon-5efcbf2622-autopilot.apiary-mock.com/v1' );

Method: autopilot.contacts.upsert(data[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description data object or array Yes The contact data to be upserted. If an array is provided, a bulk upsert is performed. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: let contact = { FirstName : 'Bob' , LastName : 'Barker' , Email : 'bob@priceisright.com' }; autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Callback example: let contact = { FirstName: 'Bob' , LastName: 'Barker' , Email: 'bob@priceisright.com' }; autopilot.contacts.upsert(contact, ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.contacts.get(id[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description id string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .contacts .get ( 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.contacts.get( 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.contacts.delete(id[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description id string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .contacts .delete ( 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.contacts.delete( 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe(id[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description id string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .contacts .unsubscribe ( 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.contacts.unsubscribe( 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.contacts.fields([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .contacts .fields () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.contacts.fields( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Lists

List Lists

Method: autopilot.lists.list([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .list () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.lists.list( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Insert List

Method: autopilot.lists.insert(name[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description name string Yes The name for a new list. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .insert ( 'Animal Rights Supporters' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.insert( 'Animal Rights Supporters' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.lists.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description id string Yes The id of the list to query. bookmark string No If there are more contacts on the list than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .roster ( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.roster( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , () => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.lists.has(listId, contactId[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description listId string Yes The id of the list to query. contactId string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .has ( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.has( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.lists.add(listId, contactId[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description listId string Yes The id of the list to query. contactId string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .add ( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.add( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.lists.remove(listId, contactId[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description listId string Yes The id of the list to query. contactId string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .remove ( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.remove( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Smart Segments

List Smart Segments

Method: autopilot.smartSegments.list([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .smartSegments .list () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.smartSegments.list( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Method: autopilot.smartSegments.roster(id[, bookmark, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description id string Yes The id of the smart segment to query. bookmark string No If there are more contacts on the smart segment than have been returned, the bookmark will allow you to access the next group of contacts. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .smartSegments .roster ( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.smartSegments.roster( 'contactlist_06444749-9C0F-4894-9A23-D6872F9B6EF8' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Journeys (via triggers)

Method: autopilot.journeys.add(triggerId, contactId[, callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description triggerId string Yes The id of the trigger associated with the Journey we're adding to. contactId string Yes Either the Autopilot contact_id or the contact's email address. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .lists .add ( '0001' , 'bob@priceisright.com' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.lists.add( '0001' , 'bob@priceisright.com' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

List Journeys with Triggers

Method: autopilot.journeys.list([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .journeys .list () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.journeys.list( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Account

Get Account

Method: autopilot.account.get([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .account .get () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.account.get( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

REST Hooks

List REST Hooks

Method: autopilot.restHooks.list([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .restHooks .list () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.restHooks.list( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Register REST Hook

Method: autopilot.restHooks.register(event, targetUrl, [callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description event string Yes The event name that you wish to be told about. targetUrl string Yes The URL in your API which you want Autopilot to POST to when the event occurs. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .restHooks .register ( 'contact_added' , 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.restHooks.register( 'contact_added' , 'http://www.priceisright.com/tracking' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); })

Unregister REST Hook

Method: autopilot.restHooks.unregister(hookId, [callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description hookId string Yes The id of the hook to unregister. callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .restHooks .unregister ( 'hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6' ) .then (console.log) .catch (console.error);

Callback example: autopilot.restHooks.unregister( 'hook_ED75BA78-2405-4564-B24C-F2B8F936C7C6' , ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

Delete All REST Hooks

Method: autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll([callback])

Parameters: Name Type Required Description callback function No A callback function to be executed upon completion.

Promise example: autopilot .restHooks .deleteAll () .then ( console .log ) .catch ( console .error );

Callback example: autopilot.restHooks.deleteAll( ( err, response ) => { if (err) { return console .error(err, response); } console .log(response); });

License

Released under MIT.