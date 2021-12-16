This is the monorepo for
puppeteer-extra, a modular plugin framework for
puppeteer. :-)
🌟 For the main documentation, please head over to the
puppeteer-extra package.
In case you're interested in the available plugins, check out the packages folder.
PRs and new plugins are welcome! The plugin API for
puppeteer-extra is clean and fun to use. Have a look the
PuppeteerExtraPlugin base class documentation to get going and check out the existing plugins (minimal example is the anonymize-ua plugin) for reference.
We use a monorepo powered by Lerna (and yarn workspaces), ava for testing, the standard style for linting and JSDoc heavily to auto-generate markdown documentation based on code. :-)
This monorepo is powered by Lerna and yarn workspaces.
# Install deps
yarn
# Bootstrap the packages in the current Lerna repo.
# Installs all of their dependencies and links any cross-dependencies.
yarn bootstrap
# Build all TypeScript sources
yarn build
# Install debug in all packages
yarn lerna add debug
# Install fs-extra to puppeteer-extra-plugin-user-data-dir
yarn lerna add fs-extra --scope=puppeteer-extra-plugin-user-data-dir
# Remove dependency
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/issues/833
yarn lerna exec --concurrency 1 'yarn remove fs-extra; echo 0'
# Run test in all packages
yarn test
# Update JSDoc based documentation in markdown files
yarn docs
# Upgrade project wide deps like puppeteer
# (We keep the devDependency version blurry)
rm -rf node_modules
rm -rf yarn.lock
yarn
yarn lerna bootstrap
# Update deps within packages (interactive)
yarn lernaupdate
# If in doubt :-(
yarn lerna exec "rm -f yarn.lock; rm -rf node_modules; echo 0"
rm -f yarn.lock && rm -rf node_modules && yarn cache clean
# Test a local monorepo package in an outside folder as it would've been installed from the registry
# Change PACKAGE_DIR to the path of this monorepo and PACKAGE to the package you wish to install
PACKAGE=puppeteer-extra PACKAGE_DIR=/Users/foo/puppeteer-extra/packages && yarn remove $(echo $PACKAGE); true && rm -f $(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && yarn --cwd $(echo $PACKAGE_DIR)/$(echo $PACKAGE) pack --filename $(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && YARN_CACHE_FOLDER=/tmp/yarn yarn add file:$(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && rm -rf /tmp/yarn
# make sure you're signed into npm before publishing
# yarn publishing is broken so lerna uses npm
npm whoami
# ensure everything is up2date and peachy
yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn lerna link
yarn build
yarn test
# Phew, let's publish these packages!
# - Will publish all changed packages
# - Will ask for new pkg version per package
# - Will updated inter-package dependency versions automatically
yarn lerna publish
# Fix new dependency version symlinks
yarn bootstrap && yarn lerna link