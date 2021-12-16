openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aep

automation-extra-plugin

by berstend̡̲̫̹̠̖͚͓̔̄̓̐̄͛̀͘
4.2.1-next.587 (see all)

💯 Teach puppeteer new tricks through plugins.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

puppeteer-extra

This is the monorepo for puppeteer-extra, a modular plugin framework for puppeteer. :-)

🌟 For the main documentation, please head over to the puppeteer-extra package.

In case you're interested in the available plugins, check out the packages folder.

Monorepo

Contributing

Contributing

PRs and new plugins are welcome! The plugin API for puppeteer-extra is clean and fun to use. Have a look the PuppeteerExtraPlugin base class documentation to get going and check out the existing plugins (minimal example is the anonymize-ua plugin) for reference.

We use a monorepo powered by Lerna (and yarn workspaces), ava for testing, the standard style for linting and JSDoc heavily to auto-generate markdown documentation based on code. :-)

Lerna

Lerna

This monorepo is powered by Lerna and yarn workspaces.

Initial setup

# Install deps
yarn

# Bootstrap the packages in the current Lerna repo.
# Installs all of their dependencies and links any cross-dependencies.
yarn bootstrap

# Build all TypeScript sources
yarn build

Development flow

# Install debug in all packages
yarn lerna add debug

# Install fs-extra to puppeteer-extra-plugin-user-data-dir
yarn lerna add fs-extra --scope=puppeteer-extra-plugin-user-data-dir

# Remove dependency
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/issues/833
yarn lerna exec --concurrency 1 'yarn remove fs-extra; echo 0'

# Run test in all packages
yarn test

# Update JSDoc based documentation in markdown files
yarn docs

# Upgrade project wide deps like puppeteer
# (We keep the devDependency version blurry)
rm -rf node_modules
rm -rf yarn.lock
yarn
yarn lerna bootstrap

# Update deps within packages (interactive)
yarn lernaupdate

# If in doubt :-(
yarn lerna exec "rm -f yarn.lock; rm -rf node_modules; echo 0"
rm -f yarn.lock &&  rm -rf node_modules && yarn cache clean


# Test a local monorepo package in an outside folder as it would've been installed from the registry
# Change PACKAGE_DIR to the path of this monorepo and PACKAGE to the package you wish to install
PACKAGE=puppeteer-extra PACKAGE_DIR=/Users/foo/puppeteer-extra/packages && yarn remove $(echo $PACKAGE); true && rm -f $(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && yarn --cwd $(echo $PACKAGE_DIR)/$(echo $PACKAGE) pack --filename $(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && YARN_CACHE_FOLDER=/tmp/yarn yarn add file:$(pwd)/$(echo $PACKAGE)-latest.tgz && rm -rf /tmp/yarn

Publishing

# make sure you're signed into npm before publishing
# yarn publishing is broken so lerna uses npm
npm whoami

# ensure everything is up2date and peachy
yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn lerna link
yarn build
yarn test

# Phew, let's publish these packages!
# - Will publish all changed packages
# - Will ask for new pkg version per package
# - Will updated inter-package dependency versions automatically
yarn lerna publish

# Fix new dependency version symlinks
yarn bootstrap && yarn lerna link

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial