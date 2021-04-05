Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the automated readability index.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install automated-readability

Use

import {automatedReadability} from 'automated-readability' automatedReadability({ sentence : 6 , word : 151 , character : 623 })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: automatedReadability . There is no default export.

Given an object containing the number of words ( word ), the number of sentences ( sentence ), and the number of characters ( character ) in a document, returns the grade level associated with the document.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer