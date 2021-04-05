Formula to detect the ease of reading a text according to the automated readability index.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install automated-readability
import {automatedReadability} from 'automated-readability'
// For:
//
// The rule of rhythm in prose is not so intricate. Here,
// too, we write in groups, or phrases, as I prefer to call
// them, for the prose phrase is greatly longer and is much
// more nonchalantly uttered than the group in verse; so
// that not only is there a greater interval of continuous
// sound between the pauses, but, for that very reason,
// word is linked more readily to word by a more summary
// enunciation. Still, the phrase is the strict analogue
// of the group, and successive phrases, like successive
// groups, must differ openly in length and rhythm. The
// rule of scansion in verse is to suggest no measure but
// the one in hand; in prose, to suggest no measure at all.
// Prose must be rhythmical, and it may be as much so as
// you will; but it must not be metrical. It may be
// anything, but it must not be verse.
//
// Containing 6 sentences, 151 words, and 623 characters.
automatedReadability({
sentence: 6,
word: 151,
character: 623
})
// => 10.585982…
This package exports the following identifiers:
automatedReadability.
There is no default export.
automatedReadability(counts)
Given an object containing the number of words (
word), the number of sentences
(
sentence), and the number of characters (
character) in a document, returns
the grade level associated with the document.
coleman-liau
— Uses letter count instead of an error-prone syllable parser
dale-chall-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for higher reading levels
flesch
— Uses syllable count
flesch-kincaid
— Like
flesch-formula, returns U.S. grade levels
gunning-fog
— Uses syllable count, hard to implement (needs POS-tagging and NER)
smog-formula
— Like
gunning-fog-index, without the need for advanced NLP tasks
spache-formula
— Uses a dictionary, suited for lower reading levels