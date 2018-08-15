Automata

A deterministic finite state machine framework.

Supports:

declarative definition

nested states

internal/external transitions

guards

Why

Switch/Case blocks, or even worse, logic stored in multiple variables are a poor design choice. Automata brings in logic control by managing your system's complexity automatically. The idea is simple: Automata enforces code organization by convention, and handles the logic behind state change in a simple event-based protocol.

The result is deterministically predictable execution of code for the same starting conditions. Or put it another way: reach the same bugs for the same initial conditions and sequence of events.

Example how-to:

const json: FSMCollectionJson = [ { name : "Test" , state : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ], initial: "a" , transition : [ { event : "ab" , from : "a" , to : "b" , }, { event : "bc" , from : "b" , to : "c" , } ] } ]; FSMRegistry.Parse(json); const session = FSMRegistry.SessionFor( "Test" ); session.dispatch( "ab" ); session.dispatch( "ef" ); session.dispatch( "bc" );

Automata components

FSM, States and transitions

In Automata, a FSM is an immutable entity, so are the states and transitions that conform it. It is just a directed graph of nodes ( States ) connected by Transitions .

These are defined in the simplest JSON format possible:

{ name : string; state : string[]; initial : string; transition : { event : string; from : string; to : string; } [] }

State entry/exit and Transition Actions.

When entering or exiting an State, and when a Transition is triggered, Automata calls function hooks associated to these events.

For example, when a Transition from State A to State B by Event E is triggered, the following sequence of functions is called:

call State A exit action.

action. call Transition E action.

action. call State B enter action.

These actions are optional, and are defined in the Session client state object.

Session

The session object has two main responsibilities:

it keeps track of one specific internal FSM state.

it keeps a reference to client state, which links State with an arbitrary state object.

For example, we can define an FSM for a game like Word With Friends. A session will keep track of the internal State (e.g. changing_tiles), and the game state object, which keeps bound information for the board, player's tiles, etc.

State enter/exit actions, will be functions of the form: <state_name>_enter and <state_name>_exit respectively. Transition actions will be functions of the form: <transition_name>_transition . These function are defined in the Session client state.

For example, a Session object for the previous FSM definition could be:

class SessionClientState { numPlayers = 0 ; constructor ( ) {} b_enter( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {} b_exit( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) { } a_exit( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) { this .numPlayers++; } ab_transition( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {} } const session = FSMRegistry.SessionFor( "Test" , new SessionClientState() );

How you interact with the session is simple:

session.dispatchMessage({ event: "ab" });

Nested states

In Automata, FSM are States by definition. Nested State mean that a given FSM state, can refer another FSM. To keep this structure a Session object keeps an stack of states called SessionContext . Even the most basic Session object, like the example Test FSM, will have two contexts. If at any given time a Session is in State a , the context stack would be like:

State a Test

As such, entering any FSM, triggers the following sequence of actions:

+ execute Test initial_Transition + execute Test_enter action + execute a_enter action

For each entered FSM, the Session will contain an additional SessionContext , thus keeping track of entered substates.

You can refer to another FSM in any FSM definition, by naming the State as @<state name> . For example:

const json: FSMCollectionJson = [ { name: "SubStateTest" , state: [ "_1" , "_2" , "_3" ], initial: "_1" , transition: [...] }, { name : "Test" , state : [ "a" , "b" , "@SubStateTest" , "c" ], initial: "a" , transition : [...] } ];

Exiting Hierarchically nested states

Entering hierarchies of States is easy, but exiting nested States can be misleading.

When transitioning, Automata will always try to find a valid Transition for the current state . This means that the whole stack of contexts will be checked for a valid transition.

For example, taking the previous substate stacktrace as base, to find a suitable Transition for current State _1 , Automata will also check in SubStateTest state and Test4 for a valid transition. In this sample FSM definition, assuming a session for Test4 which references another FSM as @Sub :

+- Test4 | | | + | | + | | + +- Sub | | | + | | + | | +

When trying to Transition from 2 , by a message of type {event:"sb"} , automata will find a valid transition from @Sub -- to --> B , resulting in the following action calls:

state 2 exit

state Sub exit

transition sb

state B enter

Guards

A Guard is a condition associated to a Transition which can prevent the normal flow of events triggered by the transition.

They are implemented as a function in the SessionClientState object of the form:

( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) => boolean

For example, we want to have a transition from State A , to State B by Transition AB if the guard function returns false, the Transition is prevented, and instead of a A -> Transition -> B , the execution flow would be: A -> Transition -> A . This important fact is indicated in the StateInvocationParams object, by having is optional variable guarded set to true.

Local vs External transitions

FSM interaction happen primarily by calling dispatchMessage which dispatchs a message to a Session object. Each dispatched message, generates an internal messages queue, where internal messages can be queued. When a given FSM Action needs to post a message it must use postMessage . Posted messages will be queued in the current execution unit, before dispatched messages. This way, an auto-transition can happen safely. An Action can as well dispatchMessage at any time, but the difference is clear: dispatched messages will be queued after all previously dispatched messages w/o any guarantee of order of execution.

It is important to note that all messages, dispatched or posted, run in the context of setImmediate calls. This has important implications like the fact that dispatchMessage is fully asynchronous. It accepts a second parameter to get notifications of when the message has been fully consumed. This is specially important when a given FSM Action, posts new messages to be consumed in the same unit of execution.

The full dispatchMessage signature is:

session.dispatchMessage( { "event" : "ab" }, new SessionConsumeMessagePromise<SessionClientState>().then( ( session: Session<SessionLogic>, message?: Message ) => { }, ( session: Session<SessionLogic>, error?: Error ) => { } ) );

Also note that all events sent to Automata, execute in a try/catch block. The catch error will be notified to the error function of the optional consumption execution promise.

Session serialisation

By default, a Session serializes its FSM definition, and its internal state. There's no way for Automata to know what parts of the ClientState are transient of how to serialise them, so it delegates this step to the ClientState developer.

If the ClientState has a method serialize , it will be invoked and its result saved next to the Session serialization information.

Serialization process would then just be:

const serialized_session = session.serialize()

Analogously, deserialization of a Session object needs a ClientState builder function. The call to have a fully fresh session built from a serialized object would be:

const session2 = Session.Deserialize( serialized_session, (data: any ) : SessionLogic => { return new SessionClientState(data); });

The session serializes the FSM needed to build it, w/o polluting the FSM Registry. The idea is to be self contained, so a Session knows how to restore its internal state.

Session observers

While Session objects actions are choreographed by Automata framework, it is interesting to know about certain important Session events.

The full creation of a session function call is:

Registry.SessionFor( "Test4" , new ClientState(), session_observer );

SessionObserver is of the form:

export interface SessionObserver<T> { finished(session: Session<T>); ready(session: Session<T>, message: Message| Error , isError: boolean ); stateChanged(session: Session<T>, from : string , to: string , message?: Message); }

FSM Registry

The Registry keeps FSM definitions and allows to create multiple sessions for the same FSM. Serialized sessions don't add new FSM entries to the Registry .

To add new FSM definitions, you just call

Registry.Parse( FSMJson[] );

FSMJson definition is as follows:

export interface TransitionJson { from : string; to : string; event : string; } export interface FSMJson { name : string; state : string[]; initial : string; transition : TransitionJson[]; }

Once registered, obtaining a session is quite simple:

Registry.SessionFor<T>(s: string, state: T, observer?: SessionObserver<T>)

e.g.

const session = Registry.SessionFor( "Test4" , new ClientState() ); session.dispatchMessage({ event: "an_event" , payload: {} });

Examples

Going directly to the complex example. I include the FSM definition of one of my multiplayer games, a full clone of Scrabble/Word with friends type of games.