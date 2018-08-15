A deterministic finite state machine framework.
Supports:
Switch/Case blocks, or even worse, logic stored in multiple variables are a poor design choice. Automata brings in logic control by managing your system's complexity automatically. The idea is simple: Automata enforces code organization by convention, and handles the logic behind state change in a simple event-based protocol.
The result is deterministically predictable execution of code for the same starting conditions. Or put it another way: reach the same bugs for the same initial conditions and sequence of events.
// define an automata.
const json: FSMCollectionJson = [
{
name : "Test", // FSM name
state : ["a","b","c"],
initial: "a",
transition : [
{
event : "ab",
from : "a",
to : "b",
},
{
event : "bc",
from : "b",
to : "c",
}
]
}
];
// register automata definition for later reference.
FSMRegistry.Parse(json);
// get a session for a given automata.
const session = FSMRegistry.SessionFor("Test");
// let the system handle complexity.
session.dispatch("ab"); // change state A to B
session.dispatch("ef"); // discard this message. State B has no 'ef' transition
session.dispatch("bc");
In Automata, a FSM is an immutable entity, so are the states and transitions that conform it.
It is just a directed graph of nodes (
States) connected by
Transitions.
These are defined in the simplest JSON format possible:
{
name : string; // automata name
state : string[]; // state names
initial : string; // initial state name.
transition : {
event : string; // event triggering state change
from : string; // from state name
to : string; // to state name
}[] // array of transition
}
When entering or exiting an State, and when a Transition is triggered, Automata calls function hooks associated to these events.
For example, when a Transition from
State A to
State B by
Event E is triggered,
the following sequence of functions is called:
State A exit action.
Transition E action.
State B enter action.
These actions are optional, and are defined in the
Session client state object.
The session object has two main responsibilities:
State with an arbitrary state object.
For example, we can define an FSM for a game like Word With Friends. A session will keep track of the internal State (e.g. changing_tiles), and the game state object, which keeps bound information for the board, player's tiles, etc.
State enter/exit actions, will be functions of the form:
<state_name>_enter and
<state_name>_exit
respectively. Transition actions will be functions of the form:
<transition_name>_transition.
These function are defined in the Session client state.
For example, a Session object for the previous FSM definition could be:
// external FSM state.
// your game state, like board, player's tiles, decks, etc.
class SessionClientState {
numPlayers = 0;
constructor() {}
b_enter( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {}
b_exit( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {
// guaranteed session.currentState.name==='b'
}
a_exit( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {
this.numPlayers++;
}
ab_transition( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) {}
// not all States or Transition need their actions defined.
// Automata will call only the existing ones.
}
// a session, binding FSM state with external state.
const session = FSMRegistry.SessionFor(
"Test",
new SessionClientState() // attach client state to automata state.
);
How you interact with the session is simple:
session.dispatchMessage({
event: "ab"
});
// this will invoke `a_exit`, `ab_transition`, and `b_enter` functions if any are defined in the SessionClientState object.
// if the current state does not recognize this message (defined in transitions block of the FSM),
// this dispatch has no effect.
In Automata, FSM are States by definition.
Nested
State mean that a given FSM state, can refer another FSM.
To keep this structure a
Session object keeps an stack of states called
SessionContext.
Even the most basic
Session object, like the example
Test FSM, will have two contexts.
If at any given time a
Session is in
State a, the context stack would be like:
State a
Test
As such, entering any FSM, triggers the following sequence of actions:
+ execute Test initial_Transition
+ execute Test_enter action
+ execute a_enter action
For each entered FSM, the
Session will contain an additional
SessionContext, thus keeping track of entered substates.
You can refer to another FSM in any FSM definition, by naming the State as
@<state name>. For example:
const json: FSMCollectionJson = [
{
name: "SubStateTest",
state: ["_1", "_2", "_3"],
initial: "_1",
transition: [...]
},
{
name : "Test",
state : ["a","b","@SubStateTest","c"],
initial: "a",
transition : [...]
}
];
Entering hierarchies of States is easy, but exiting nested States can be misleading.
When transitioning, Automata will always try to find a valid
Transition for the
current state.
This means that the whole stack of contexts will be checked for a valid transition.
For example, taking the previous substate stacktrace as base, to find a suitable Transition
for current State
_1, Automata will also check in
SubStateTest state and
Test4 for a valid
transition. In this sample FSM definition, assuming a session for
Test4 which references
another FSM as
@Sub:
+- Test4 -------------------------------------------+
| |
| +---+ +------+ +---+ |
|--> | A | -- ab --> | @Sub | -- sb --> | B | |
| +---+ +------+ +---+ |
| |
+---------------------------------------------------+
+- Sub ------------------------------------------+
| |
| +---+ +---+ +---+ |
|--> | 1 | -- 12 --> | 2 | -- 23 --> | 3 | |
| +---+ +---+ +---+ |
| |
+------------------------------------------------+
When trying to
Transition from
2, by a message of type
{event:"sb"}, automata will find
a valid transition from
@Sub -- to --> B, resulting in the following action calls:
A
Guard is a condition associated to a
Transition which can prevent the normal
flow of events triggered by the transition.
They are implemented as a function in the
SessionClientState object of the form:
( ctx: StateInvocationParams<SessionLogic> ) => boolean
For example, we want to have a transition from
State A, to
State B by
Transition AB
if the guard function returns false, the Transition is prevented, and instead of a
A -> Transition -> B, the execution flow would be:
A -> Transition -> A.
This important fact is indicated in the
StateInvocationParams object, by having is optional
variable
guarded set to true.
FSM interaction happen primarily by calling
dispatchMessage which dispatchs a message to a
Session object.
Each dispatched message, generates an internal messages queue, where internal messages can be queued.
When a given FSM
Action needs to post a message it must use
postMessage. Posted messages will
be queued in the current execution unit, before
dispatched messages. This way, an auto-transition
can happen safely.
An
Action can as well
dispatchMessage at any time, but the difference is clear: dispatched messages
will be queued after all previously dispatched messages w/o any guarantee of order of execution.
It is important to note that all messages, dispatched or posted, run in the context of
setImmediate
calls. This has important implications like the fact that
dispatchMessage is
fully asynchronous. It accepts a second parameter to get notifications of when
the message has been fully consumed. This is specially important when a given FSM Action, posts new
messages to be consumed in the same unit of execution.
The full
dispatchMessage signature is:
session.dispatchMessage(
{"event":"ab"},
new SessionConsumeMessagePromise<SessionClientState>().then(
(session: Session<SessionLogic>, message?: Message) => {
// event succesfully fully consumed (all post messages included)
},
(session: Session<SessionLogic>, error?: Error) => {
// event fully consumed (all post messages included).
// there was an error in execution.
}
)
);
Also note that all events sent to Automata, execute in a
try/catch block. The catch error will be
notified to the error function of the optional consumption execution promise.
By default, a Session serializes its FSM definition, and its internal state.
There's no way for Automata to know what parts of the ClientState are transient of how to
serialise them, so it delegates this step to the
ClientState developer.
If the
ClientState has a method
serialize, it will be invoked and its result saved next to
the
Session serialization information.
Serialization process would then just be:
const serialized_session = session.serialize()
Analogously, deserialization of a
Session object needs a
ClientState builder function.
The call to have a fully fresh session built from a serialized object would be:
const session2 = Session.Deserialize(
serialized_session,
(data: any) : SessionLogic => {
// data is the serialized client state.
return new SessionClientState(data);
});
The session serializes the FSM needed to build it, w/o polluting the FSM Registry.
The idea is to be self contained, so a
Session knows how to restore its internal state.
While
Session objects actions are choreographed by Automata framework, it is interesting to
know about certain important Session events.
The full creation of a session function call is:
Registry.SessionFor(
"Test4", // a registered FSM
new ClientState(), // a client State object
session_observer // an optional session observer.
);
SessionObserver is of the form:
export interface SessionObserver<T> {
// session finished. can't accept any other messages.
finished(session: Session<T>);
// session has fully processed the init event.
// see Local vs External transitions.
ready(session: Session<T>, message: Message|Error, isError: boolean);
// the session changed State. Autotransitions and guarded transitions
// also notify this method.
stateChanged(session: Session<T>, from: string, to: string, message?: Message);
}
The
Registry keeps FSM definitions and allows to create multiple sessions for the same FSM.
Serialized sessions don't add new FSM entries to the
Registry.
To add new FSM definitions, you just call
Registry.Parse( FSMJson[] );
FSMJson definition is as follows:
export interface TransitionJson {
from: string;
to: string;
event: string;
}
export interface FSMJson {
name: string;
state: string[];
initial: string;
transition: TransitionJson[];
}
Once registered, obtaining a session is quite simple:
Registry.SessionFor<T>(s: string, state: T, observer?: SessionObserver<T>)
e.g.
const session = Registry.SessionFor(
"Test4", // a registered FSM
new ClientState() // a client State object
);
session.dispatchMessage({
event:"an_event",
payload: {} // extra payload received in the Action's
// StateInvocationParams message object.
});
Going directly to the complex example. I include the FSM definition of one of my multiplayer games, a full clone of Scrabble/Word with friends type of games.