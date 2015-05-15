About

Autoloads JS files based on name when the class is needed.

This module removes the needs of using require() all over your files. Simply define the autoloader to your codebase, and use the names relative to the files.

ie lib/Foo/Bar/Baz.js when you load 'lib/' makes Foo_Bar_Baz require('./lib/Foo/Bar/Baz.js') automatically and return the value.

2.0 Requirements

2.0 Drastically changes how this project works. It now requires --harmony under Node 0.10, and the usage scenarios have completely changed. It now will replace underscores as seperators such as Foo_Bar instead of Foo.Bar.

It also does not have to do any directory scanning and setting up tons of getters, simple Proxy on global catches unreferenced variables!

Install

Install with npm install autoloader

Usage

Run node with --harmony

Folder structure:

/lib/ Foo/ Bar .js Foo .js test .js package .json (main: 'test.js' )

File contents:

lib/Foo.js:

module .export = function ( ) { console .log( "Foo" ) Foo_Bar(); };

lib/Foo/Bar.js:

module .export = function ( ) { console .log( "Foo_Bar" ) };

test.js:

require ( 'autoloader' )(__dirname + '/lib' ) Foo ();

Loading the module would print to screen:

Foo Foo_Bar

You may optionally pass an object as the 2nd parameter and the autoloader will bind to that object instead of global. So consider:

global .App = require ( 'autoloader' )(__dirname + '/lib' , require ( './myapp' )); new App.Foo_Bar();

Custom Loaders

If you pass a function as the 1st argument, autoloader will execute that instead of loading by directory, allowing you to control what is returned. Callback signature

function ( name, object ) { }

You will need to assign the value yourself if you wish to not have your loader fire every access.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Ennis aikar@aikar.co

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.