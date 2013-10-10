Autolint watches your files for jslint-errors. DRY up your js-files, freeing them of all those linting config comments. Gather all your linting preferences in one place per project.
Make sure you've got node.js and npm, then:
npm install autolint -g
Create a default configuration file by running:
autolint
Tweak the config to your liking, then start linting with:
autolint
Once running, you can see all errors in all files by pressing ctrl-c in the terminal window. To see errors in a single file, update its mtime by saving or touching it.
You can also skip the watching-part, and just lint the entire project once:
autolint --once
It terminates with a non-zero exit code if any lint is found, making it well suited for pre-commit hooks if you are so inclined.
If you're confused by the linting error messages, check out jslinterrors.com.
There's also an autolint maven plugin that's handy for continuous integration.
Look at the default configuration
lib/default-configuration.js
then override specific items in
autolint.js.
autolint always looks for this
file in the current directory.
Example:
module.exports = {
paths: [
"lib/**/*.js",
"test/**/*.js"
],
linterOptions: {
node: true
}
};
You can also tell autolint to skip linting some files, like so:
module.exports = {
excludes: [
"jquery",
"underscore",
"sinon",
"raphael"
]
};
Any files (or paths) containing those words will not be linted, or counted towards your error total.
If you want autolint to notify you when new lint errors are introduced, you can download Growl here.
If JSLint is hurting your feelings, you can easily switch to JSHint by adding this to your configuration:
module.exports = {
"linter": "jshint"
};
The defaults are very strict, so tweak them to your liking.
For jslint:
module.exports = {
linterOptions: {
indent : 4, // the indentation factor
maxlen : 80, // the maximum length of a source line
maxerr : 50, // the maximum number of errors to report per file
anon : false, // true, if the space may be omitted in anonymous function declarations
bitwise : false, // true, if bitwise operators should be allowed
browser : false, // true, if the standard browser globals should be predefined
cap : false, // true, if upper case HTML should be allowed
"continue" : false, // true, if the continuation statement should be tolerated
css : false, // true, if CSS workarounds should be tolerated
debug : false, // true, if debugger statements should be allowed
devel : false, // true, if logging should be allowed (console, alert, etc.)
eqeq : false, // true, if == should be allowed
es5 : false, // true, if ES5 syntax should be allowed
evil : false, // true, if eval should be allowed
forin : false, // true, if for in statements need not filter
fragment : false, // true, if HTML fragments should be allowed
newcap : false, // true, if constructor names capitalization is ignored
node : false, // true, if Node.js globals should be predefined
nomen : false, // true, if names may have dangling _
on : false, // true, if HTML event handlers should be allowed
passfail : false, // true, if the scan should stop on first error
plusplus : false, // true, if increment/decrement should be allowed
properties : false, // true, if all property names must be declared with /*properties*/
regexp : false, // true, if the . should be allowed in regexp literals
rhino : false, // true, if the Rhino environment globals should be predefined
undef : false, // true, if variables can be declared out of order
unparam : false, // true, if unused parameters should be tolerated
sloppy : false, // true, if the 'use strict'; pragma is optional
sub : false, // true, if all forms of subscript notation are tolerated
vars : false, // true, if multiple var statements per function should be allowed
white : false, // true, if sloppy whitespace is tolerated
widget : false, // true if the Yahoo Widgets globals should be predefined
windows : false // true, if MS Windows-specific globals should be predefined
}
};
For jshint:
module.exports = {
linterOptions: {
asi : true, // true, if automatic semicolon insertion should be tolerated
bitwise : true, // true, if bitwise operators should not be allowed
boss : true, // true, if advanced usage of assignments should be allowed
browser : true, // true, if the standard browser globals should be predefined
couch : true, // true, if CouchDB globals should be predefined
curly : true, // true, if curly braces around all blocks should be required
debug : true, // true, if debugger statements should be allowed
devel : true, // true, if logging globals should be predefined (console, alert, etc.)
dojo : true, // true, if Dojo Toolkit globals should be predefined
eqeqeq : true, // true, if === should be required
eqnull : true, // true, if == null comparisons should be tolerated
es5 : true, // true, if ES5 syntax should be allowed
esnext : true, // true, if es.next specific syntax should be allowed
evil : true, // true, if eval should be allowed
expr : true, // true, if ExpressionStatement should be allowed as Programs
forin : true, // true, if for in statements must filter
funcscope : true, // true, if only function scope should be used for scope tests
globalstrict: true, // true, if global "use strict"; should be allowed (also enables 'strict')
immed : true, // true, if immediate invocations must be wrapped in parens
iterator : true, // true, if the `__iterator__` property should be allowed
jquery : true, // true, if jQuery globals should be predefined
lastsemic : true, // true, if semicolons may be ommitted for the trailing statements inside of a one-line blocks.
latedef : true, // true, if the use before definition should not be tolerated
laxbreak : true, // true, if line breaks should not be checked
laxcomma : true, // true, if line breaks should not be checked around commas
loopfunc : true, // true, if functions should be allowed to be defined within loops
mootools : true, // true, if MooTools globals should be predefined
multistr : true, // true, allow multiline strings
newcap : true, // true, if constructor names must be capitalized
noarg : true, // true, if arguments.caller and arguments.callee should be disallowed
node : true, // true, if the Node.js environment globals should be predefined
noempty : true, // true, if empty blocks should be disallowed
nonew : true, // true, if using `new` for side-effects should be disallowed
nonstandard : true, // true, if non-standard (but widely adopted) globals should be predefined
nomen : true, // true, if names should be checked
onevar : true, // true, if only one var statement per function should be allowed
onecase : true, // true, if one case switch statements should be allowed
passfail : true, // true, if the scan should stop on first error
plusplus : true, // true, if increment/decrement should not be allowed
proto : true, // true, if the `__proto__` property should be allowed
prototypejs : true, // true, if Prototype and Scriptaculous globals should be predefined
regexdash : true, // true, if unescaped first/last dash (-) inside brackets should be tolerated
regexp : true, // true, if the . should not be allowed in regexp literals
rhino : true, // true, if the Rhino environment globals should be predefined
undef : true, // true, if variables should be declared before used
scripturl : true, // true, if script-targeted URLs should be tolerated
shadow : true, // true, if variable shadowing should be tolerated
smarttabs : true, // true, if smarttabs should be tolerated (http://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/SmartTabs)
strict : true, // true, if the "use strict"; pragma is required
sub : true, // true, if all forms of subscript notation are tolerated
supernew : true, // true, if `new function () { ... };` and `new Object;` should be tolerated
trailing : true, // true, if trailing whitespace rules apply
validthis : true, // true, if 'this' inside a non-constructor function is valid.
white : true, // true, if strict whitespace rules apply
wsh : true // true, if the Windows Scripting Host environment globals should be predefined
}
};
The rules in autolint.js are project-wide, but you can still have file and function specific rules, like this:
/*jslint bitwise:true*/
Adding it to the top of the file will allow bitwise operators in the entire file, or you can add it to a single function:
function justHere() {
/*jslint bitwise:true*/
return 1 << 1;
}
The configuration file can now also be called
autolint-config.js
to avoid issues where Windows will try to execute the
autolint.js
config file when running
autolint.
Now supports the exit signal on Windows to check all files.
Autolint now uses semantic versioning.
json-file, but a proper node
module. Add
module.exports = to the start of the file and rename to
autolint.js to upgrade.
--once to autolint makes it not-so-auto. Instead it is run once,
exiting with a
-1 error code if any lint is found. This makes it well
suited for pre-commit-hooks and the like.
Thanks!
If you want to help out with features or bug fixes, that's awesome.
Check out
todo.org for inspiration.
Check out the source code from your fork:
git clone <url to your fork>
cd autolint
Install buster.js if you haven't already:
npm install buster -g
Then link buster in:
npm link buster
Fetch the dependencies with npm:
npm install
Run the tests to make sure everything works:
buster test
Install watchr to run the tests automatically:
gem install watchr
Then start the autotest with:
watchr watch-tests.watchr
If watchr can't be interrupted with 2x ctrl-c, switch to ruby ~1.9
Also make sure you follow the linting rules with:
autolint
of course. ^^
See LICENSE file.