Autolint watches your files for jslint-errors. DRY up your js-files, freeing them of all those linting config comments. Gather all your linting preferences in one place per project.

Installation

Make sure you've got node.js and npm, then:

npm install autolint -g

Basic usage

Create a default configuration file by running:

autolint

Tweak the config to your liking, then start linting with:

autolint

Once running, you can see all errors in all files by pressing ctrl-c in the terminal window. To see errors in a single file, update its mtime by saving or touching it.

You can also skip the watching-part, and just lint the entire project once:

autolint --once

It terminates with a non-zero exit code if any lint is found, making it well suited for pre-commit hooks if you are so inclined.

If you're confused by the linting error messages, check out jslinterrors.com.

There's also an autolint maven plugin that's handy for continuous integration.

Configuration

Look at the default configuration lib/default-configuration.js then override specific items in autolint.js . autolint always looks for this file in the current directory.

Example:

module . exports = { paths: [ "lib/**/*.js" , "test/**/*.js" ], linterOptions: { node: true } };

Excluding files

You can also tell autolint to skip linting some files, like so:

module . exports = { excludes: [ "jquery" , "underscore" , "sinon" , "raphael" ] };

Any files (or paths) containing those words will not be linted, or counted towards your error total.

Growl

If you want autolint to notify you when new lint errors are introduced, you can download Growl here.

Using JSHint

If JSLint is hurting your feelings, you can easily switch to JSHint by adding this to your configuration:

module . exports = { "linter" : "jshint" };

Linter options

The defaults are very strict, so tweak them to your liking.

For jslint:

module.exports = { linterOptions: { indent : 4 , // the indentation factor maxlen : 80 , // the maximum length of a source line maxerr : 50 , // the maximum number of errors to report per file anon : false , // true , if the space may be omitted in anonymous function declarations bitwise : false , // true , if bitwise operators should be allowed browser : false , // true , if the standard browser globals should be predefined cap : false , // true , if upper case HTML should be allowed "continue" : false , // true , if the continuation statement should be tolerated css : false , // true , if CSS workarounds should be tolerated debug : false , // true , if debugger statements should be allowed devel : false , // true , if logging should be allowed (console, alert, etc.) eqeq : false , // true , if == should be allowed es5 : false , // true , if ES5 syntax should be allowed evil : false , // true , if eval should be allowed forin : false , // true , if for in statements need not filter fragment : false , // true , if HTML fragments should be allowed newcap : false , // true , if constructor names capitalization is ignored node : false , // true , if Node.js globals should be predefined nomen : false , // true , if names may have dangling _ on : false , // true , if HTML event handlers should be allowed passfail : false , // true , if the scan should stop on first error plusplus : false , // true , if increment/decrement should be allowed properties : false , // true , if all property names must be declared with /*properties*/ regexp : false , // true , if the . should be allowed in regexp literals rhino : false , // true , if the Rhino environment globals should be predefined undef : false , // true , if variables can be declared out of order unparam : false , // true , if unused parameters should be tolerated sloppy : false , // true , if the 'use strict' ; pragma is optional sub : false , // true , if all forms of subscript notation are tolerated vars : false , // true , if multiple var statements per function should be allowed white : false , // true , if sloppy whitespace is tolerated widget : false , // true if the Yahoo Widgets globals should be predefined windows : false // true , if MS Windows-specific globals should be predefined } };

For jshint:

module.exports = { linterOptions: { asi : true , // true , if automatic semicolon insertion should be tolerated bitwise : true , // true , if bitwise operators should not be allowed boss : true , // true , if advanced usage of assignments should be allowed browser : true , // true , if the standard browser globals should be predefined couch : true , // true , if CouchDB globals should be predefined curly : true , // true , if curly braces around all blocks should be required debug : true , // true , if debugger statements should be allowed devel : true , // true , if logging globals should be predefined (console, alert, etc.) dojo : true , // true , if Dojo Toolkit globals should be predefined eqeqeq : true , // true , if === should be required eqnull : true , // true , if == null comparisons should be tolerated es5 : true , // true , if ES5 syntax should be allowed esnext : true , // true , if es.next specific syntax should be allowed evil : true , // true , if eval should be allowed expr : true , // true , if ExpressionStatement should be allowed as Programs forin : true , // true , if for in statements must filter funcscope : true , // true , if only function scope should be used for scope tests globalstrict: true , // true , if global "use strict" ; should be allowed (also enables 'strict' ) immed : true , // true , if immediate invocations must be wrapped in parens iterator : true , // true , if the `__iterator__` property should be allowed jquery : true , // true , if jQuery globals should be predefined lastsemic : true , // true , if semicolons may be ommitted for the trailing statements inside of a one-line blocks. latedef : true , // true , if the use before definition should not be tolerated laxbreak : true , // true , if line breaks should not be checked laxcomma : true , // true , if line breaks should not be checked around commas loopfunc : true , // true , if functions should be allowed to be defined within loops mootools : true , // true , if MooTools globals should be predefined multistr : true , // true , allow multiline strings newcap : true , // true , if constructor names must be capitalized noarg : true , // true , if arguments.caller and arguments.callee should be disallowed node : true , // true , if the Node.js environment globals should be predefined noempty : true , // true , if empty blocks should be disallowed nonew : true , // true , if using `new` for side-effects should be disallowed nonstandard : true , // true , if non-standard (but widely adopted) globals should be predefined nomen : true , // true , if names should be checked onevar : true , // true , if only one var statement per function should be allowed onecase : true , // true , if one case switch statements should be allowed passfail : true , // true , if the scan should stop on first error plusplus : true , // true , if increment/decrement should not be allowed proto : true , // true , if the `__proto__` property should be allowed prototypejs : true , // true , if Prototype and Scriptaculous globals should be predefined regexdash : true , // true , if unescaped first/last dash (-) inside brackets should be tolerated regexp : true , // true , if the . should not be allowed in regexp literals rhino : true , // true , if the Rhino environment globals should be predefined undef : true , // true , if variables should be declared before used scripturl : true , // true , if script-targeted URLs should be tolerated shadow : true , // true , if variable shadowing should be tolerated smarttabs : true , // true , if smarttabs should be tolerated (http://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/SmartTabs) strict : true , // true , if the "use strict" ; pragma is required sub : true , // true , if all forms of subscript notation are tolerated supernew : true , // true , if `new function () { ... };` and `new Object;` should be tolerated trailing : true , // true , if trailing whitespace rules apply validthis : true , // true , if 'this' inside a non-constructor function is valid. white : true , // true , if strict whitespace rules apply wsh : true // true , if the Windows Scripting Host environment globals should be predefined } };

The rules in autolint.js are project-wide, but you can still have file and function specific rules, like this:

/ *jslint bitwise:true* /

Adding it to the top of the file will allow bitwise operators in the entire file, or you can add it to a single function:

function justHere ( ) { return 1 << 1 ; }

Changes

Upgrade to a windows compatible version of node-growl. (Stian Veum Møllersen)

Better stability of file-watching.

The configuration file can now also be called autolint-config.js to avoid issues where Windows will try to execute the autolint.js config file when running autolint .

Now supports the exit signal on Windows to check all files.

Autolint now uses semantic versioning.

The configuration file is no longer a json -file, but a proper node module. Add module.exports = to the start of the file and rename to autolint.js to upgrade.

-file, but a proper node module. Add to the start of the file and rename to to upgrade. Autolint no longer runs without a config file. Running it without one will prompt you for a default config file to be created.

Passing --once to autolint makes it not-so-auto. Instead it is run once, exiting with a -1 error code if any lint is found. This makes it well suited for pre-commit-hooks and the like.

to autolint makes it not-so-auto. Instead it is run once, exiting with a error code if any lint is found. This makes it well suited for pre-commit-hooks and the like. Updated bundled versions of jslint and jshint - these have been significantly changed since last, so your configuration file will certainly need an upgrade too.

Contributors

Stian Veum Møllersen upgraded to a windows compatible version of node-growl.

Thanks!

Contribute

If you want to help out with features or bug fixes, that's awesome. Check out todo.org for inspiration.

Fork the project.

Make your feature addition or bug fix.

Don't forget tests. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.

Commit and send me a pull request.

Setting up development environment

Check out the source code from your fork:

git clone <url to your fork> cd autolint

Install buster.js if you haven't already:

npm install buster -g

Then link buster in:

npm link buster

Fetch the dependencies with npm:

npm install

Run the tests to make sure everything works:

buster test

Install watchr to run the tests automatically:

gem install watchr

Then start the autotest with:

watchr watch-tests .watchr

If watchr can't be interrupted with 2x ctrl-c, switch to ruby ~1.9

Also make sure you follow the linting rules with:

autolint

of course. ^^

License

See LICENSE file.