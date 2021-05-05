This project is no longer maintained. I suggest using a bundler like Webpack or Rollup for new projects.
Another .less file watcher, but this time with:
$ npm install autoless -g
$ autoless --help
Usage: autoless [options] <source_dir> [destination_dir]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
--interval <ms> How often files are checked for changes
--no-watch Compile what needs to be compiled and exit
--no-notify Do not send any notifications
--no-sound Do not play a sound with error notifications
--source-map Generate source map files next to css files
--autoprefix <browsers> Browserslist query, e.g. '> 1%, last 2 versions'
--compile-imports Compile imported files, not just the files that import them
You can pause watching files by creating a .lessignore file in your source directory (the one with .less files). When the file is removed, watching is resumed.
You can use that e.g. in Git's
pre-rebase and
post-rewrite hooks to
avoid confusing Git when rebasing.