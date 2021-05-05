This project is no longer maintained. I suggest using a bundler like Webpack or Rollup for new projects.

autoless

Another .less file watcher, but this time with:

Dependency tracking (if a file imported by other files changes, they get compiled).

Cross-platform notifications via node-notifier (a notification with summary shows up after each time something is compiled).

Usage

$ npm install autoless -g $ autoless --help Usage: autoless [options] <source_dir> [destination_dir] Options: - h, --help output usage information - -interval <ms> How often files are checked for changes - -no-watch Compile what needs to be compiled and exit - -no-notify Do not send any notifications - -no-sound Do not play a sound with error notifications - -source-map Generate source map files next to css files - -autoprefix <browsers> Browserslist query, e.g. '> 1%, last 2 versions' - -compile-imports Compile imported files, not just the files that import them

Pausing and resuming

You can pause watching files by creating a .lessignore file in your source directory (the one with .less files). When the file is removed, watching is resumed.