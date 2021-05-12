openbase logo
aut

autogit

by Fabio Spampinato
1.2.7

Define commands, using plugins, to execute across all your repositories.

Readme

Autogit

Features

Autogit allows you to automate many tedious tasks, here are some practical tasks that can you can configure it to do:

  • Pull/push to/from origin, across all your repositories, with one command.
  • Edit multiple readmes and have autogit make the commits and pushing them, maybe even bumping the projects' versions and publishing them.
  • Synchronize all your repositories' descriptions and keywords with GitHub.
  • ...basically anything you want, across all, or some, of your repositories.

Install

npm install -g autogit

Usage

Wizard

Command

GitHub Sync

Custom Commands

You can define custom commands via the configuration.

You can find most of the commands and plugins made by the community in the awesome-autogit repository.

License

MIT © Fabio Spampinato

