autofill-event

by Tobias Bosch
0.0.1 (see all)

A polyfill to fire a change event when the browser auto fills form fields

Readme

Build Status

Autofill event polyfill

This is a polyfill that fires change events when browsers autofill form fields without firing a change event. The implementation is generic so it works in any application that uses either jQuery and/or Angular.

Test page with manual tests

Install

  • bower install autofill-event

Usage

Add the script autofill-event.js after jQuery or Angular in your page.

This will do the following:

  • after DOMContentLoaded: check all input fields
  • a field is left: check all other fields in the same form

API (to manually trigger the check):

  • $el.checkAndTriggerAutoFillEvent(): Execute the check for all DOM elements in the given jQuery / jQLite element.

How it works

  1. Remember all changes to input elements by the user (listening for change events) and also by JavaScript (by intercepting $el.val() for jQuery / jQLite elements). That changed value is stored on the element in a private property.

  2. Checking an element for auto fill: Compare the current value of the element with the remembered value. If it's different, trigger a change event.

Dependencies

AngularJS or jQuery (works with either one or both)

Tests

Unit tests (Travis CI)

  1. npm install
  2. bower install
  3. npm install karma -g
  4. Run tests with jQuery: karma start test/unit/config/karma-jquery.conf.js
  5. Run tests with Angular: karma start test/unit/config/karma-angular.conf.js

Manual Tests (live version)

  1. npm install
  2. bower install
  3. scripts/webserver.js
  4. open the manual runner and follow instructions

Notes:

  • They need to be run with a webserver and without iframes, otherwise Chrome would not autofill username/password

