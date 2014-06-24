Autofill event polyfill

This is a polyfill that fires change events when browsers autofill form fields without firing a change event. The implementation is generic so it works in any application that uses either jQuery and/or Angular.

Test page with manual tests

Install

bower install autofill-event

Usage

Add the script autofill-event.js after jQuery or Angular in your page.

This will do the following:

after DOMContentLoaded: check all input fields

a field is left: check all other fields in the same form

API (to manually trigger the check):

$el.checkAndTriggerAutoFillEvent() : Execute the check for all DOM elements in the given jQuery / jQLite element.

How it works

Remember all changes to input elements by the user (listening for change events) and also by JavaScript (by intercepting $el.val() for jQuery / jQLite elements). That changed value is stored on the element in a private property. Checking an element for auto fill: Compare the current value of the element with the remembered value. If it's different, trigger a change event.

Dependencies

AngularJS or jQuery (works with either one or both)

Tests

Unit tests (Travis CI)

npm install bower install npm install karma -g Run tests with jQuery: karma start test/unit/config/karma-jquery.conf.js Run tests with Angular: karma start test/unit/config/karma-angular.conf.js

Manual Tests (live version)

npm install bower install scripts/webserver.js open the manual runner and follow instructions

Notes: