autodetect-decoder-stream

by Daniel Cohen Gindi
2.0.2 (see all)

An iconv-lite stream that autodetects the encoding and fallbacks to a specified fallback encoding.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

autodetect-decoder-stream

npm Version

An iconv-lite stream that autodetects the encoding and fallbacks to a specified fallback encoding.

Usage example:

const AutoDetectDecoderStream = require('autodetect-decoder-stream');

let stream = fs.createReadStream('1.csv').pipe(new AutoDetectDecoderStream({ defaultEncoding: '1255' }));

stream
    .on('data', data => {
      console.log(data);
    })
    .on('end', () => {
      console.log('Done reading.');
    });

Other options that could be passed:

OptionExplanationDefault
defaultEncodingThe fallback encoding, if nothing was detected. If "ASCII" is found, it also assumes that there was not enough data to go on, and falls back.'utf8'
minConfidenceMinimum confidence to require for detecting encodings. See jschardetDepends on jschardet (Currently 0.2)
consumeSizeHow much data to use for detecting the encoding? - in bytes.128 bytes
stripBOMShould strip the BOM for UTF streams?true

Contributing

If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)

Me

  • Hi! I am Daniel Cohen Gindi. Or in short- Daniel.
  • danielgindi@gmail.com is my email address.
  • That's all you need to know.

Help

If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Donate Thanks :-)

License

All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Daniel Cohen Gindi (danielgindi@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

