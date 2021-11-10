An iconv-lite stream that autodetects the encoding and fallbacks to a specified fallback encoding.

Usage example:

const AutoDetectDecoderStream = require ( 'autodetect-decoder-stream' ); let stream = fs.createReadStream( '1.csv' ).pipe( new AutoDetectDecoderStream({ defaultEncoding : '1255' })); stream .on( 'data' , data => { console .log(data); }) .on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Done reading.' ); });

Other options that could be passed:

Option Explanation Default defaultEncoding The fallback encoding, if nothing was detected. If "ASCII" is found, it also assumes that there was not enough data to go on, and falls back. 'utf8' minConfidence Minimum confidence to require for detecting encodings. See jschardet Depends on jschardet (Currently 0.2) consumeSize How much data to use for detecting the encoding? - in bytes. 128 bytes stripBOM Should strip the BOM for UTF streams? true

Contributing

If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)

Me

Hi! I am Daniel Cohen Gindi. Or in short- Daniel.

danielgindi@gmail.com is my email address.

That's all you need to know.

Help

If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Thanks :-)

License

All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.