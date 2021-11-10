An
iconv-lite stream that autodetects the encoding and fallbacks to a specified fallback encoding.
Usage example:
const AutoDetectDecoderStream = require('autodetect-decoder-stream');
let stream = fs.createReadStream('1.csv').pipe(new AutoDetectDecoderStream({ defaultEncoding: '1255' }));
stream
.on('data', data => {
console.log(data);
})
.on('end', () => {
console.log('Done reading.');
});
Other options that could be passed:
|Option
|Explanation
|Default
defaultEncoding
|The fallback encoding, if nothing was detected. If "ASCII" is found, it also assumes that there was not enough data to go on, and falls back.
'utf8'
minConfidence
|Minimum confidence to require for detecting encodings. See jschardet
|Depends on
jschardet (Currently 0.2)
consumeSize
|How much data to use for detecting the encoding? - in bytes.
128 bytes
stripBOM
|Should strip the BOM for UTF streams?
true
If you have anything to contribute, or functionality that you lack - you are more than welcome to participate in this! If anyone wishes to contribute unit tests - that also would be great :-)
If you want to buy me a beer, you are very welcome to Thanks :-)
All the code here is under MIT license. Which means you could do virtually anything with the code. I will appreciate it very much if you keep an attribution where appropriate.
