autocomplete-vue is a vue component build with webpack
If you want to include the .vue file instead of a compiled webpack js file you can require/import the file at
autocomplete-vue/src/js/autocomplete-vue.vue.
autocomplete-vue requires this.$http to be availble in your vue componentes. You can use
axiosor
vue-resource. Axios is part of the peerDependencies because that is what vue.js currently recommends.
npm install --save autocomplete-vue axios
A demo is available in demo/demo.html.
import AutocompleteVue from 'autocomplete-vue';
Vue.component('autocomplete-vue', AutocompleteVue);
<autocomplete-vue
:list="[{name: 'item1'}, {name: 'item2'}, {name: 'item3'}]"
placeholder="Autocomplete"
></autocomplete-vue>
<autocomplete-vue
classPrefix="my-custom-class"
url="/my-list/all"
requestType="get"
></autocomplete-vue>
<autocomplete-vue
v-model="input"
url="/countries/all"
requestType="get"
property="capital"
:required="true"
:threshold="1"
></autocomplete-vue>
<autocomplete-vue
url="/important/all"
requestType="post"
:ignoreCase="false"
></autocomplete-vue>
<autocomplete-vue v-on:selected="method" />
import { autocompleteBus } from 'autocomplete-vue';
autocompleteBus.$on('autocomplete-select', function (selectedValue) {
// do something
});
Sets prefix for the styling class (override)
An url to load the list from
The request type for the url
A list of objects that the input should be compared to
The property in the list that the autocomplete will compare
A placeholder text for the input field
Specifies a class for the input field
If the input field is required when submitting a form
If set to false, the autocomplete will be case sensitive ('a' doesn't match 'A')
The number of characters required for the autocomplete-list to show Setting a negative number will make the list visible all the time (with focus)
The value that is set when using v-model on the component
If the suggestions-box should hide itself after an entry is selected