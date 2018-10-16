autocomplete-vue is a vue component build with webpack If you want to include the .vue file instead of a compiled webpack js file you can require/import the file at autocomplete-vue/src/js/autocomplete-vue.vue .

Installation

autocomplete-vue requires this.$http to be availble in your vue componentes. You can use axios or vue-resource . Axios is part of the peerDependencies because that is what vue.js currently recommends.

npm install --save autocomplete-vue axios

Usage

A demo is available in demo/demo.html.

Initialize Autocomplete-vue

import AutocompleteVue from 'autocomplete-vue' ; Vue.component( 'autocomplete-vue' , AutocompleteVue);

Use the Component

< autocomplete-vue :list = "[{name: 'item1'}, {name: 'item2'}, {name: 'item3'}]" placeholder = "Autocomplete" > </ autocomplete-vue > < autocomplete-vue classPrefix = "my-custom-class" url = "/my-list/all" requestType = "get" > </ autocomplete-vue > < autocomplete-vue v-model = "input" url = "/countries/all" requestType = "get" property = "capital" :required = "true" :threshold = "1" > </ autocomplete-vue > < autocomplete-vue url = "/important/all" requestType = "post" :ignoreCase = "false" > </ autocomplete-vue >

Listen to the "select" event on the element itself

< autocomplete-vue v-on:selected = "method" />

or import the event bus separately

import { autocompleteBus } from 'autocomplete-vue' ; autocompleteBus.$on( 'autocomplete-select' , function ( selectedValue ) { });

Properties

classPrefix

Sets prefix for the styling class (override)

type: String

required: false

default: 'autocomplete

url

An url to load the list from

type: String

required: false

requestType

The request type for the url

type: String

required: false

default: 'get'

list

A list of objects that the input should be compared to

type: Array

required: false

property

The property in the list that the autocomplete will compare

type: String

required: false

default: 'name'

placeholder

A placeholder text for the input field

type: String

required: false

inputClass

Specifies a class for the input field

type: String

required: false

required

If the input field is required when submitting a form

type: Boolean

required: false

default: false

ignoreCase

If set to false, the autocomplete will be case sensitive ('a' doesn't match 'A')

type: Boolean

required: false

default: true

threshold

The number of characters required for the autocomplete-list to show Setting a negative number will make the list visible all the time (with focus)

type: Number

required: false

default: 0

value

The value that is set when using v-model on the component

required: false

autoHide

If the suggestions-box should hide itself after an entry is selected